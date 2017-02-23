Scientists Discover a Way To Get Every Last Drop of Ketchup Out of the Bottle (bbc.com) 162
Slashdot reader schwit1 quotes a report from BBC: Scientists in Boston have found a way to get every last drop of ketchup out of the bottle. They have developed a coating that makes bottle interiors super slippery. The coating can also be used to make it easier to squeeze out the contents of other containers, such as those holding toothpaste, cosmetics and even glue. The researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) believe that their innovation could dramatically reduce waste. In its manufacture, the container must first be coated on the inside with a rough surface. A very thin layer is then placed over this. And, finally, a liquid is added that fills in any troughs to form a very slippery surface -- like an oily floor. The ketchup hovers on top and just glides out of the bottle. According to Prof Kripa Varanasi, who developed the slippery surface, the technology is completely safe. "The cool thing about it is that because the coating is a composite of solid and liquid, it can be tailored to the product. So for food, we make the coating out of food-based materials and so you can actually eat it."
schwit1 adds: "Pretty slick."
Sure, welcome to the science of 2012 [fastcoexist.com]! Unfortunately, that means it's not news.
Oh, I was going to say that!
Maybe in another five years we will have actual products that can be bought!
I saw back in the 1990s that some reasearcher had made some spoons coated with superhydrophobic coatings that he used as honey spoons - I would love to purchase something like that. I'm still waiting.
We're living in the future... maybe next year.
Funny, Slashdot posted this in 2012 too, by searching 'ketchup' I found the damn article in about 10 seconds....
https://science.slashdot.org/s... [slashdot.org]
Too many scientists!
All the important jobs, like deciding whether New Zealand is a continent and Pluto is a planet, have already been taken.
Just wait (Score:3, Funny)
I bet it gives you cancer.
Basically every new chemical substance is blamed for increasing cancer risk a few months after it's released out to the public.
Sometimes it's true, but it's usually a class action law firm looking for a big pay day. Sad, really.
This news goes back to at least 2012. See http://www.geek.com/geek-pick/mit-creates-superhydrophobic-coating-for-condiment-bottles-1491587/
See this article [tikalon.com] from July, 2016, about such research at Ohio State University.
https://science.slashdot.org/s... [slashdot.org]
Apparently the reason it's in the news is that LiquiGlide (a company Prof. Varanasi co-founded, though it's not mentioned in the newer article) just went through (or is in the middle of?) a new round of venture funding [techcrunch.com].
So they had working technology for sale two years ago but now they want it to be news again, because marketing.
How is this different... (Score:5, Interesting)
...from the news from five years ago?
http://www.packagingnews.co.uk/news/nano-coating-ketchup-bottle-23-05-2012
Amusingly: https://science.slashdot.org/story/12/05/23/2240213/mit-creates-superhydrophobic-condiment-bottles#comments [slashdot.org]
...from the news from five years ago?
Thus proving how poor peoples' memories are.
Maybe there's a memoryphobic gel coating the interior of their craniums...
Interesting, but... (Score:5, Insightful)
You're absolutely right. This is something that is 100% in the consumer's interest, which means it'll only happen if the manufacturer is legally obligated to use it.
As a percentage, the losses on those large vats are tiny compared to the customer end. It also seems unlikely that this coating would survive a proper cleaning, and re-applying it for each batch would likely cost far more than the product loss in the cleaning process.
Probably the same thing that happens to the ketchup residue that clings to today's bottles.
There may be psychological effects here.
It is definitely unsatisfying when there is something in the bottle you cannot access.
In fact there is no doubt people want to be able to squeeze every last drop of bottles. The real question is : how much are they ready to pay for it? The answer to this question will tell if manufacturers are interested or not.
Just put a couple drops of water in.. You can put JUST enough water in to make it come out without making it way too watery..
(As opposed to shampoo, which I think you could water down about 10x and it would still work just as well, from how long the last little bit ends up lasting after adding a bunch of water to it..)
Well, transfer the ketchup from the regular container to this new slippery surfaced bottle. Wait..
Good idea. Where can I buy one?
If folks buy more of these bottles (Score:2)
...that will never work.
Depends. That could work if manufacturers are pressured to take more into account the environment.
...that will never work. That would cost more to manufacture, and you would sell less bottles as you would squeeze more out of each. I cannot see how the manufacturers would be interested in that.
Of course it can work.
It's called collusion, and the entire manufacturing industry will likely squeeze at least a 100% profit out of the additional cost.
They said it would be better at reducing waste. No one promised cheaper.
You are missing the point. (Score:1)
Here, step back from that one tree and see the forest.
The PoC was using ketchup and mayonnaise bottles. The real application is coating the interiors of pipelines and containment vessels, i.e. manufacturing, distribution.
If you're a ketchup manufacturer, and your raw goods are in vessels coated with this, as well as transfer piping, you recoup all of that material loss.
If you're a refinery, your crude just got a lot easier to move.
The consumer-facing application is just a means to differentiate your stupid
Except the coating was semi-liquid and becomes part of the product as it is used up. It only works in the bottle because you're not running gallons of product through it. You would have to re-coat the pipes regularly - after cleaning, because you'll probably still be required to wash it off regularly for food safety.
...that will never work.
... and you would sell less bottles as you would squeeze more out of each.
I cannot see how the manufacturers would be interested in that.
Manufacturers can easily work around that. They'll just sell smaller bottles.
The 64oz bottle will now be the 62oz bottle and the 32oz bottle will become the 30oz bottle. They can make the label a little larger and it'll barely be noticeable, while people get the thrill out of getting every last ounce of ketchup.
I've been noticing that, especially with orange juice. The half gallon is now slightly less... I lived overseas for a decade while I think it was starting to happen, so it was sort of a shock to me when I returned to the U.S. to find that.
That's why I brought it up as the solution to the OP's idea that it wouldn't work if people can now get the full amount out. The manufacturer's will just reduce the full amount and keep the price the same.
Heinz could sell a quality empty bottle with the slippery surface, and then sell refills for it like they do for restaurants... A big plastic bag of Ketchup. They get to profit from the sales of the bottles, plus they save on the refillable packaging. The consumer thinks they are getting a good deal, but really, there might be some wasted food from the refill bag.
...that will never work.
That would cost more to manufacture, and you would sell less bottles as you would squeeze more out of each.
I cannot see how the manufacturers would be interested in that.
For the cost to manufacture, I totally agree. And it's the hearth of the problem.How much it cost per ketchup plastic bottle? I've read about ~2 cents with a quick google search.
About the efficiency, not so much. What is lost really? less than 0.1%? It doesn't weight much.
And on the other hand, you have the great marketing value of these bottle.
Does it have to be limited to ketchup bottles though? If this can be applied as a general food-grade super lubricant, then what about coating the nozzles in chicken soup machines with this stuff so they don't clog so easily?
So you're saying Free Market wont work because people are bad at math? On one hand i believe you cause people are generally bad at math, On the other hand its worked for a long time.
Given the number of people that buy name brands over store brands that are often made at name brand factories despite the store brand being cheaper, your argument seems to fall flat.
I don't buy ketchup for the bottle. If I did, I would have switched brands by now. I buy it for the formulation and flavor. There is at least one brand that is less sweet and has a better overall flavor profile. Won't name it and go further off topic.
How many times will this story get repeated? (Score:5, Informative)
Yeah. While I don't expect editors here to go back and read the last five years (while that would have been nice to get a better understanding of Slashdot), I would expect them to be able to do a search. Especially for terms that won't give a boatload of false positive hits, like "ketchup".
It's not a hard job. But apparently too hard.
How does it work? (Score:1)
Since even the whitener in toothpaste got redefined as nanotech you already are despite it being nothing like the way Drexler et al used the term.
Androids are phones, hoverboards are skateboards with batteries and nanotech is powder in sunscreen, toothpaste etc - the future is now but it's not matching the hype.
Refillable packaging (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Refillable packaging (Score:5, Insightful)
Rather than working on ways to continue the level of waste we produce, why not make more products refillable?
Refillable packaging is a liability nightmare, so that is not going to happen. I'd just like to see non-recyclable plastic things outlawed, period. No making anything out of plastic and selling it into a market where it cannot be recycled. Glass was good because sand is an endlessly renewable resource. You can literally just take the glass out into the ocean and dump it. If you avoid toxic additives in the glass (and there are some, and there are alternatives) then there is basically zero environmental impact. The glass, in fact, turns back into sand over time. Recycling glass is a boondoggle — you really don't save any energy vs. making virgin glass. Meanwhile, all plastic bottles leach toxics into their contents.
There's no intrinsic reason why there cannot be big jerrycans filled with ketchup on the shelves, where you can fill standardised 1 litre bottles yourself, it's just not how the supply lines currently work.
Actually, there are. It has to do with food safety. Tomato in particular is a sketchy one. Even hippies don't do this, yet they are willing to watch the machine grind their peanut butter to an inferior standard as compared to what's in the jar on the shelf. Honey is also distributed to hippies in the manner in which you describe — honey keeps basically forever, so there is no hazard there. I've also seen olive oil begin to be distributed in this fashion of late. Also, add to the list beer and wine; wi
Won't be bought by any manufacturer (Score:2, Insightful)
I'm honestly not coming up with any use that would make sense.
Consumer goods, it would be amazing, but as you point out, nobody would ever increase their manufacturing costs to decrease their sales.
Industrial processes, first of all, large vats, pipelines, etc have far less loss (as a percentage) than small bottles and tubes that consumers use, but beyond that, the odds are it would need to be re-applied after each cleaning, which would more than negate the cost savings of less product waste.
This is unfortu
It's this ancient news? (Score:2, Informative)
Is the coating safe to consume? (Score:2)
Is the coating itself safe? We come out with "magic" materials all the time and then predictably find out later on that they have all sorts of horribly toxic side effects. Getting all the ketchup out of the bottle falls pretty low on my list of things I give a shit about.
yes, this is of utmost importance (Score:2)
Re:yes, this is of utmost importance (Score:4, Interesting)
because throwing a tablespoon of catsup (or ketchup) away in an almost empty bottle is such a crime and a waste
Some people (like me) whose parents grew up during wartime or similar were brought up to think exactly that. A bit of water in the bottle, shake it up and throw it in when making pasta sauce or similar calms that irrational food wasting guilt by getting the last bit out of a normal bottle.
I think the article is an example of a journalist saying "how can we use this in the home" when asking about a new scientific advance. Applied uses may end up really being something in minerals processing but it's harder for most to relate to that than kitchen stuff.
Just sayin' (Score:3)
"According to Prof Kripa Varanasi, who developed the slippery surface, the technology is completely safe."
Generally we don't/shouldn't rely on the creator's word to vouch for the ultimate safely of products, particularly ingested chemicals...
Re: (Score:2)
Unless they can do a field test a-la soylent and live off the stuff for weeks while developing horse-killing farts, I don't buy it either.
Would be great if applied to toilet bowls, etc. (Score:2)
Can it be applied to ceramic surfaces?
spawned technology (Score:1)
I go for the lowtech solution (Score:2)
I just cut the bottle open when it's almost empty and get everything out.
Except, manufactures don't want it. (Score:1)
I know a way to do it, too (Score:2)
Put the bottle in the fridge upside down, numbnuts
The fridge is upside down already! I have zero g here in outer space, so I am ignoring the numbnuts part of your statement, you insensitive clod!
Unless you left your balls in space, it probably doesn't apply.
You may have to put your bottle in a centrifuge. Just don't mix it up with the science samples.
I have zero g here in outer space,
Shouldn't you be working on how to get the last drops of vodka [slashdot.org] out of a bottle in zero g?
In the meantime in the real world ... (Score:2)
Some do care. They add a few drops of warm water to the nearly empty bottle, shake well and get a thinner ketchup out into a bowl. They shake/squeeze the next bottle on top of this to "hide" the thinner ketchup, and mix it with a fork from the kids.
Some care even more and they routinely pilfer ketch up packets from every fast food place they enter. They never go through drive through. They go i
It's already outdated (Score:2)
And they're already partly there: if you look at ketchup bottles in (US) stores you can see that the ketchup does all slide to the bottom now.
The sliding doesn't happen real fast but it works. And nobody wants the whole bottle to come gushing out at once anyway.
My first reaction,bar none (Score:2)
There are scientists for ketchup??
Overheard at the ketchup lab (Score:2)
What's this yellow stain on your lab gown?
Are you leaving us for the competition?
Ketchup is Shear-Thinning (Score:2)
Old news (Score:2)
I remember reading this *exact* story here on
/.about five years ago.
dramatically reduce waste (Score:2)
Yeah, so we add this stuff, and that means you won't waste this other stuff.
a) I trust the new stuff is cheaper than the ketchup itself -- and by cheaper, I mean cradle-to-grave with the machine, the material, the shipping of the material, and the invention efforts too.
b) I really don't care about the last half-penny of ketchup in the three-dollar bottle.
c) water works when cooking with ketchup
d) time works, and looks cool
e) this was never anyone's problem!
vinegar? (Score:2)
I just mix some vinegar in near the end to loosen it up.
super safe? (Score:2)
According to Prof Kripa Varanasi, who developed the slippery surface, the technology is completely safe.
Like margarine or pet plastics were perfectly safe in the sixties safe?
Shut down the Patent Office! (Score:2)
Ketchup that slides right out of the bottle, to the last drop?
Shut down the Patent Office. There is now nothing worthwhile left to invent.
Re:But.. (Score:5, Insightful)
I'd pay a little more for a ketchup that slides out that easily, not for the positive environmental
effects or the fact that recycling becomes a lot cleaner, those are bonuses; I'd buy them for the aesthetics alone.
It's completely stupid because ketchup slides down alright in upside down glass bottles. just give it a day or two
I don't have a day or two to wait to eat this hot dog!
Re: (Score:2)
Just make it a habit to store the bottle upside down.
Failing that, use centrifugal force -- just make sure the bottle is closed properly, then grab at the bottom and violently swing around.
Re: (Score:2)
... not for the positive environmental effects or the fact that recycling becomes a lot cleaner, those are bonuses
...
Given that recycling wasn't mentioned - at all - in the article, it's a safe bet that this technology renders the container non-recyclable.
I don't know about plastic containers, toothpastes tubes but this seems to be demonstrated on a glass bottle, so it seems to be a no brainer.
Tiny coating made of food-grade stuff, versus leftover food in the bottle. I believe the recycling consists of melting the glass shards / broken bottles / bottles in a oven?, so it'd be incinerated and the glass waste is full of beer labels, drops of wine and sticky stuff etc. anyway.
If so I think the main benefit is people will throw the glass with other discarded gla
And this is exactly the point.
Where's the incentive to the manufacturer?
- Adds cost to the manufacturing process
- Decreases sales (due to less waste)
So why would any manufacturer actually use this product?
And don't say that people will pay more for it, they won't. Especially not by enough to compensate for the decreased waste and increased cost.
It would take an absolute marketing genius to find a way to get customers to pay enough extra for this to make it worth it. I just don't see it ever making it to mar
The incremental cost is probably minimal, especially compared to the cost of existing bottle redesigns, as are the potential lost sales. I've seen various attempts to market bottles in forms that are supposed to get more of the product out (only the 409 bottles that feed from the bottom via a molded tube seem to fully work), and that can absolutely be a sales pitch. I hate trying to get the last of the mayo out of the jar because I end up having to dirty a spatula to get at the remnants. I'd happily get som
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
It can be. If the energy added is less than the energy wasted, then it is good, otherwise it is not.
Re: Reduce tomato sauce wastage (Score:1)
Pretty slick.
by increasing materials used to prevent that waste.
A better innovation would be a container specifically designed to dispense from the bottom. I make a point of buying viscous products in flat-topped containers, but standing the bottle upside down is a poor alternative even for those wide-topped ketchup bottles that are designed to be stored that way. What I have in mind is a pump bottle that substitutes gravity feed for the pumping action and which totally isolates the product from the environment when the bottle is standing on the shelf. No more ketchupy
Re: (Score:2)
You may, however, have to man
Re: (Score:2)
As for the reason, it was clever marketing that gave them the possibility of seeing a new product (none were adopted) while being widely picked up by the press and getting a
Re: (Score:1)