Computer Glasses Claim To Protect Eyesight Are Selling Like Hotcakes, But They Probably Aren't Useful (businessinsider.in) 51
People are increasingly concerned that bright light -- especially "blue light" from computer screens -- is causing harm, making it a potentially dangerous public health issue. Eyewear and screen protector companies have been selling products they say can protect people from these harms. But are they really making any difference? From a report: We do know that blue light at night can interfere with sleep, causing a host of negative effects. But the evidence that the amount of light screen expose us to during the day is harmful is not really there. Furthermore, many experts think these products are unnecessary and could perhaps do more harm than good. [...] The research that companies selling blue-blocking products cite falls into three categories: animal studies, in vitro studies of retinal cells exposed to light, and studies of people exposed to outdoor light. [...] "I think it's largely hype, not science," says Dr. Richard Rosen, Director of Retina Services at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai and Ophthalmology Research Director at Icahn School of Medicine. "They want to sell it; they know people get uncomfortable staring at screens all day, so they say, it's because of this [blue light issue]." The report cites insight from several other doctors as well studies to make a case for why these glasses aren't useful.
My own dumb experience (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
We'll eventually evolve, it's too soon to give up.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
can't speak for them all but from what I read about Crizal Prevencia it doesn't block the UV light that messes with your sleep hormones. it's blocks the UV ranges just before that
Re: (Score:2)
instead of glasses use an app (Score:2)
A free app, f.lux does the job, https://justgetflux.com/ [justgetflux.com]
Set the desired white balance/temperature at night time and you don't need any glasses.
My monitor has this built in (Score:2)
My computer monitor (Benq BW2765) has some sort of blue light filtering thing built in that can be activated via the buttons on the side.
I've never used it. My screen looks fine and dandy just like it is.
Re: (Score:2)
I know Windows (and other OS's I'm sure) allow you to adjust your color calibration. Just adjust the "blue" one until the desired effect is achieved.
New LED backlight does not go dark enough. (Score:2)
At least for me the darn things are too bright even with brightness set to 0, especially at night. Maybe it's just the monitor I chose
On the plus side if I ever want to use this monitor outside in the sunlight, It might just be bright enough on high to do that.
As far as blue light, yea it helps a bit making things have a yellow tint, but it sure would be MORE helpful to have a lower range of brightness in general.
Re: (Score:2)
Back in CRT days, amber was one of the favored monochrome options...
Re: (Score:2)
Funny, and all this time I thought it was due to those bent pins in my VGA cable, keeping my colors out!
Re: (Score:2)
That happened too...
Oblig (Score:3)
The whole "blue light thing" is pure BS. (Score:4, Interesting)
Humans don't need complete dark to sleep. We evolved on the African plains, and there's this big thing called the Moon that regularly lights up the night sky - and that light is pretty rich in blue when the moon is high in the sky. Don't take my word for it - go out some night and look.
Or take a nice lazy nap in the middle of the day with the sun shining bright. You can get a nice sunburn doing that at poolside. The bright light didn't keep you from falling asleep or you would have noticed you've cooked yourself.
We evolved for this sort of situation. If blue light were a problem, we'd have an inner eyelid to filter it out, like Vulcans, or have an adaptation where it's not a problem (which, all SciFi aside, is what really happened). But people will believe all sorts of crap rather than see what's literally in front of their eyes, because people WANT to experience the frisson that comes from "knowing something new that someone else doesn't" - same as gossip and fake news.
Re: (Score:2)
some frequencies of blue light are right about what you see in the mornings and they mess with your melatonin levels if you're exposed to them at night. that much is known. what is not understood is how much computer screens mess with your sleep
Re: (Score:2)
Computer screens mess with some people differently than others. SADD is a thing, and some people living north of the Arctic Circle have a major challenge with winter, others aren't so bothered by the noon-time night.
If you have a highly sensitive "blue light neuro-regulation" system, then, yeah, wear the LED visors if there's not enough light in your life, block the blues when you need to. I suspect there are more actual gluten-sensitive people in the world than actual blue-light sensitives.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I have a pair of amber tinted glasses - meh. Blue light, schmoo light. Like any other light filter, it dilates the pupils a little, narrows the focal depth of field, seems a little more relaxed - calming. In the outdoors, there is arguably more "excess blue light" or, put another way, the blue light contains less useful information than other colors - which is why your eyes are less sensitive to it in the first place.
Before buying the glasses (Score:2)
If you're experiencing eye discomfort, might I recommend:
1. Setup your work area to have even lighting. Working in a dark room with only computer monitor(s) for light is going to give you eye strain.
2. Get up and walk around periodically. Let your eyes focus on something else and relax a bit.
3. If you need glasses, make sure they're the right prescription for sitting at a computer. Old farts like me should keep a reading glasses with the right prescription for 24" to 30" for looking at your monitors.
Re: (Score:1)
Screen brightness should match paper (Score:2)
> Setup your work area to have even lighting.
Specially, the room lighting and the monitor brightness should be related so that the screen appears roughly as bright as a piece of paper held next to the monitor. The white areas of the monitor should appear white, like the paper, not like staring at a lightbulb in an otherwise dark room.
Old news. (Score:1)
Breaks and outside time (Score:1)
I'd largely put these products in the snake oil category, I few years ago after a day in front of my computer at work I'd be completely exhausted turns out I needed glasses (to correct the changing shape of the cornea) but I got that advice from an optometrist. An interesting side note was that they advised that if you take regular breaks (easy to get a cuppa or take a walk) monitors don't have any real negative effects themselves. However, what can have a detrimental effect is a lack of sunlight. So get o
Re: (Score:2)
However, what can have a detrimental effect is a lack of sunlight. So get out of your cave and get some fresh air and sunlight your eyes will thank you.
Living in Alaska, and working in a windowless room during the day, I can vouch for this suggestion.
- Driving to work in darkness
- Driving back home in darkness
- Working in a secure vault during the day.
- It's 40 below zero outside.
Adds up to much suffering.
DLMO (Score:2)
The article has a poor to false understanding of how blue light interacts with DLMO (dim light melatonin onset).
I'm pretty sure the entrainment effect of blue light is via direct neuronal connection to the SCN, and I doubt it involves melatonin, except indirectly.
The homeostatic sleep pressure signal builds up (more or less linearly) for as long as you're awake. On its own, this would mean that you taper into drowsiness all day long. So the sleep system has another mechanism that suppresses response to the
Programmable lights (Score:2)
I was thinking that the blue light issue is something that the programmable LED lights could come in useful. Have them put out regular white light normally, but have them shift towards the red spectrum an hour before bedtime.
cheap and IMHO better alternative (Score:2)
Just adjust the color temperature on your monitor to be less blue
