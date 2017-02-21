Why Astronauts Are Banned From Getting Drunk in Space (bbc.com) 25
Bryan Lufkin, writing for BBC: "Alcohol is not permitted onboard the International Space Station for consumption," says Daniel G Huot, spokesperson for Nasa's Johnson Space Center. "Use of alcohol and other volatile compounds are controlled on ISS due to impacts their compounds can have on the station's water recovery system." For this reason, astronauts on the space station are not even provided with products that contain alcohol, like mouthwash, perfume, or aftershave. Spilling beer during some drunken orbital hijinks could also risk damaging equipment. [...] There could be another reason to avoid frothy drinks like beer -- without the assistance of gravity, liquid and gases can tumble around in an astronaut's stomach, causing them to produce rather soggy burps.
Drunk Russians in space...
Read the headline carefully, Cosmonauts are not banned from drinking in space, only Astronauts.
Russians can hold their liquor, as pretty much all of them are long-term alcholics. American's can't handle their liquor and turn into drunken louts.
Old joke: How do you get a Russian to the legal alcohol limit?
Sober him up for a week or two.
You are doing it wrong, if having sex makes you vomit.
Total darkness...
'I look just like Brad Pitt*, in total darkness.' Replace 'Brad Pitt' with age appropriate heart throb's name.
It's a decent line.
Another reason to ban beer: It would cost the taxpayers several thousand dollars to launch a pint of beer into LEO. The bill for a small Superbowl party on the ISS would easily exceed the average US worker's annual salary.
If they're going to send up any booze, make it 190 proof grain alchohol. That would only cost about $100 per drink.
Better yet, ditch the whole manned space flight boondoggle and use the savings to fund more real space science.
They recycle water, but still need to bring some up. Might as well bring up the good stuff.
Are there any other kinds?
mouthwash, perfume, or aftershave (Score:2)
Thought the reason that these were not allowed in space was that the fumes from them cannot easily be removed from the atmosphere. It's not like they can open a window, and air out the fumes. This is a problem with all things that are brought up into space.
NASA's Odor Evaluation program [nasa.gov]
Artificial Gravity (Score:3)
Spilling beer during some drunken orbital hijinks could also risk damaging equipment
... without the assistance of gravity, liquid and gases can tumble around in an astronaut's stomach, causing them to produce rather soggy burps.
Isn't it about time they started doing the whole artificial gravity thing? From what I've read, it can be done cheaply with a long tether and a counter weight at the other end.
A lot of special considerations are necessary for space living. Think showers, where you not only need a pump for the water, you also need one sucking the water down the drain. Sleeping? You need straps to keep you in place. Using a laptop? You need external fans to cycle hot air away from it. Even your body starts deteriorating because it's not exercising as much, and you need to devote many hours to physical fitness just to stay healthy. Zero G living is just to foreign to us.