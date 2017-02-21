Why Astronauts Are Banned From Getting Drunk in Space (bbc.com) 63
Bryan Lufkin, writing for BBC: "Alcohol is not permitted onboard the International Space Station for consumption," says Daniel G Huot, spokesperson for Nasa's Johnson Space Center. "Use of alcohol and other volatile compounds are controlled on ISS due to impacts their compounds can have on the station's water recovery system." For this reason, astronauts on the space station are not even provided with products that contain alcohol, like mouthwash, perfume, or aftershave. Spilling beer during some drunken orbital hijinks could also risk damaging equipment. [...] There could be another reason to avoid frothy drinks like beer -- without the assistance of gravity, liquid and gases can tumble around in an astronaut's stomach, causing them to produce rather soggy burps.
Yes! (Score:2)
Drunk Russians in space...
Re: (Score:3)
Read the headline carefully, Cosmonauts are not banned from drinking in space, only Astronauts.
Re: (Score:1)
Russians can hold their liquor, as pretty much all of them are long-term alcholics. American's can't handle their liquor and turn into drunken louts.
Re: (Score:2)
Russians can hold their liquor
And we all know that holding stuff in microgravity is actually easier.
Re:Yes! (Score:4, Funny)
Old joke: How do you get a Russian to the legal alcohol limit?
Sober him up for a week or two.
Re: (Score:2)
Read the headline carefully,
Read the first line of the submission carefully.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
You are doing it wrong, if having sex makes you vomit.
Re: (Score:2)
Total darkness...
'I look just like Brad Pitt*, in total darkness.' Replace 'Brad Pitt' with age appropriate heart throb's name.
It's a decent line.
Re: (Score:2)
Bloody kids, I knew the average age was young here but geez Louise that's about 2 decades off me!
You know you're old when you say thing like geez louise...
Re: (Score:1)
Significant chance of dying if you vomit in space? Wow, they must have been extremely lucky that nobody has died that way yet, given how pretty much every new arrival at the ISS suffers from space sickness for a few days. Or maybe you're just making things up.
Ruskies to blame? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Coke (Score:1)
"There could be another reason to avoid frothy drinks like beer -- without the assistance of gravity, liquid and gases can tumble around in an astronaut's stomach, causing them to produce rather soggy burps.'
But didnt coca cola famously pay nasa a heap of money to put a coke dispenser on board the space shuttle endeavour? They also did experiments with coke soft drinks on the mir space station and the space shuttle discovery. Or is it just okay when the soft drink maker pays them a tonne of dosh?
Beer (Score:2)
Another reason to ban beer: It would cost the taxpayers several thousand dollars to launch a pint of beer into LEO. The bill for a small Superbowl party on the ISS would easily exceed the average US worker's annual salary.
If they're going to send up any booze, make it 190 proof grain alchohol. That would only cost about $100 per drink.
Better yet, ditch the whole manned space flight boondoggle and use the savings to fund more real space science.
Re: (Score:2)
They recycle water, but still need to bring some up. Might as well bring up the good stuff.
Re: (Score:2)
Another reason to ban beer: It would cost the taxpayers several thousand dollars to launch a pint of beer into LEO. The bill for a small Superbowl party on the ISS would easily exceed the average US worker's annual salary...
Speaking of wasted cost, companies collectively pissed away over $200 million to create stupid commercials during the Superbowl, which is a tad more than the average US worker's annual salary...
Re: (Score:2)
All they really need is the alcohol: they've got Tang. Instant "Orbital Screwdriver". . . .
Re: (Score:2)
Ha, ha. You funny.
Soggy Burps (Score:2)
Are there any other kinds?
Re: (Score:3)
mouthwash, perfume, or aftershave (Score:2)
Thought the reason that these were not allowed in space was that the fumes from them cannot easily be removed from the atmosphere. It's not like they can open a window, and air out the fumes. This is a problem with all things that are brought up into space.
NASA's Odor Evaluation program [nasa.gov]
Artificial Gravity (Score:3)
Spilling beer during some drunken orbital hijinks could also risk damaging equipment
... without the assistance of gravity, liquid and gases can tumble around in an astronaut's stomach, causing them to produce rather soggy burps.
Isn't it about time they started doing the whole artificial gravity thing? From what I've read, it can be done cheaply with a long tether and a counter weight at the other end.
A lot of special considerations are necessary for space living. Think showers, where you not only need a pump for the water, you also need one sucking the water down the drain. Sleeping? You need straps to keep you in place. Using a laptop? You need external fans to cycle hot air away from it. Even your body starts deteriorating because it's not exercising as much, and you need to devote many hours to physical fitness just to stay healthy. Zero G living is just to foreign to us.
Re:Artificial Gravity (Score:4, Informative)
Re:Artificial Gravity (Score:4, Insightful)
It can be done cheaply in theory... In practice, there's all sort of complications with tether deployment, spin up, and stability. Plus you can't dock with a station spinning like that, so now you encounter the practical problems with spinning down. (All these problems are caused by the fact that tethers aren't rigid.) Any time you need to maneuver the station (for re boost or to avoid debris), you also encounter the spin-up/spin-down problems. Then there are the problems the spin causes in keeping your solar panels aligned with the sun, and your radiators aligned away from the sun. Any directional antennas also suffer from the same problems. Etc... etc...
Easy in theory, difficult in practice.
Re: (Score:3)
Showers aren't practical in space anyway... forming gravity just for them is ridiculous, and no you don't "need two pumps" (that would be easy!) - you just need air flow. Imagine showering in a wind tunnel - it works just fine and is probably more efficient. The real problem is that you need to seal the entire shower all around as the water will escape from ANY direction.
Sleeping - some of the best reported sleeps are in space, no weight makes for better comfort. But you don't need to be "strapped down",
Re: (Score:2)
I used to think that sleeping in space would be great, but I recall running into an article that said that astronauts had difficulty sleeping. Here's one article that details the reasons: http://science.howstuffworks.c... [howstuffworks.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Spilling beer during some drunken orbital hijinks could also risk damaging equipment
... without the assistance of gravity, liquid and gases can tumble around in an astronaut's stomach, causing them to produce rather soggy burps.
Isn't it about time they started doing the whole artificial gravity thing? From what I've read, it can be done cheaply with a long tether and a counter weight at the other end. A lot of special considerations are necessary for space living. Think showers, where you not only need a pump for the water, you also need one sucking the water down the drain. Sleeping? You need straps to keep you in place. Using a laptop? You need external fans to cycle hot air away from it. Even your body starts deteriorating because it's not exercising as much, and you need to devote many hours to physical fitness just to stay healthy. Zero G living is just to foreign to us.
I wonder how many millions are spent on plastic surgery due to the effects of gravity on the human body over time.
I wonder how many millions are spent treating back pain due to bulging and compressed discs due to the effects of gravity on the human body over time.
Gravity can be a bitch on the body too. Not saying Zero G is the answer, but I'd settle for lunar gravity.
Re: (Score:2)
No such thing as "artificial gravity". What you're referring to is centripetal acceleration. And it's not cheap: the ISS is designed to function in a microgravity environment, and is built as lightly as possible. to minimize launch mass, and thus, lift costs.
Designing a station utilizing centripetal acceleration would require much stronger materials, and specific designs for load-bearing structures. Currently, the only load the ISS currently has to deal with, is caused by pressurization of the interior e
Holy communion in space (Score:1)
I thought Buzz Aldrin celebrated a holy communion on board the Apollo 11. [theguardian.com]
Before Armstrong and Aldrin stepped out of the lunar module on July 20, 1969, Aldrin unstowed a small plastic container of wine and some bread. He had brought them to the moon from Webster Presbyterian church near Houston, where he was an elder. Aldrin had received permission from the Presbyterian church's general assembly to administer it to himself.
"I poured the wine into the chalice our church had given me. In the one-sixth gravity of the moon the wine curled slowly and gracefully up the side of the cup. It was interesting to think that the very first liquid ever poured on the moon, and the first food eaten there, were communion elements."
Re: (Score:2)
Could simply have been non-alcoholic wine... or the rule didn't exist then.
Re: (Score:2)
How is the begging going BTW Brendan?
Re: (Score:2)
There was no water reclamation on the Apollo flights though - urine was dumped overboard and airborne moisture was simply captured. Thus Aldrins communion wine wouldnt have had any negative effects.
Re: (Score:2)
Also I tested a water recycler for a year while in Antarctica [gdargaud.net], which was intended for space use (it was an ESA model, probably different from the NASA one), and there was no limit to the amount of alcohol we could drink (fortunately!!!), yet the only issue was with some shampoo and urine: we had to use the officially sanctioned shampoo and we were forbidden to
Re: (Score:2)
If they can't filter out alcohol, then it will be recycled and all will be equally drunk.
So your saying they'll all be pissed.
Vodka (Score:1)
And how do they know this? (Score:2)
Because they see it coming. (Score:1)
The USA hasn't recovered from prohibition. (Score:2)
The attitudes towards alcohol in the USA are quite bizarre to most of the rest of the planet but we didn't have prohibition.
When I went to the USA with the British Army, I found that although I was old enough to be an ally with a rifle, I was not old enough to have a beer at 20! I was old enough to go in harms way but not old enough for Budweiser! Your troop transport aircraft was supposed to be dry. I have heard that your naval vessels are dry.
I have heard that your prohibition was brought about by a, m