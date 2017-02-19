Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Space Bug

Serious Computer Glitches Can Be Caused By Cosmic Rays (computerworld.com) 61

Posted by EditorDavid from the it-came-from-outer-space dept.
The Los Alamos National Lab wrote in 2012 that "For over 20 years the military, the commercial aerospace industry, and the computer industry have known that high-energy neutrons streaming through our atmosphere can cause computer errors." Now an anonymous reader quotes Computerworld: When your computer crashes or phone freezes, don't be so quick to blame the manufacturer. Cosmic rays -- or rather the electrically charged particles they generate -- may be your real foe. While harmless to living organisms, a small number of these particles have enough energy to interfere with the operation of the microelectronic circuitry in our personal devices... particles alter an individual bit of data stored in a chip's memory. Consequences can be as trivial as altering a single pixel in a photograph or as serious as bringing down a passenger jet.

A "single-event upset" was also blamed for an electronic voting error in Schaerbeekm, Belgium, back in 2003. A bit flip in the electronic voting machine added 4,096 extra votes to one candidate. The issue was noticed only because the machine gave the candidate more votes than were possible. "This is a really big problem, but it is mostly invisible to the public," said Bharat Bhuva. Bhuva is a member of Vanderbilt University's Radiation Effects Research Group, established in 1987 to study the effects of radiation on electronic systems.
Cisco has been researching cosmic radiation since 2001, and in September briefly cited cosmic rays as a possible explanation for partial data losses that customer's were experiencing with their ASR 9000 routers.

  • Whenever a user calls up to ask why his computer rebooted after I install an update, I say... drumroll, please... gamma radiation.
  • I was convinced that is was a lousy programming job by Microsoft that has more attention to fancy UX components rather than stability. I am waiting for the confirmation that the fact that Excel start searching every known (network) drive for a license if it can't connect to the online subscription service, for every operation, must be due to black matter. Unless it crashes when it tries to display that warning message, then it's just some cosmic ray again. So relieved!

  • Why not blame the manufacturer? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    When your computer crashes or phone freezes, don't be so quick to blame the manufacturer.

    Why not? According to the article, it is well-known phenomena:

    For over 20 years the military, the commercial aerospace industry, and the computer industry have known that high-energy neutrons streaming through our atmosphere can cause computer errors.

    So if it is a well-known problem, and manufacturers are ignoring the problem and creating devices susceptible to such interference, why can I not blame the manufacturer for making hardware with known problems? I would blame the manufacturer if a hearing aid was picking up local radio stations, so why not here?

    • Probably b'cos there is nothing that manufacturers can do about cosmic rays, which are beyond even gamma rays in the electromagnetic spectrum in terms of wavelength and frequency.

      • Re:Why not blame the manufacturer? (Score:4, Insightful)

        by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Sunday February 19, 2017 @06:58PM (#53897437)

        There's something you can do about it. It's very easy, but you won't like it.

        Make every component in triplicate. Everything in the CPU, everything in the RAM, everything in storage, etc. If the three aren't equal, go with the value shared by two of them and rewrite the different one with that value.

        • There's something you can do about it. It's very easy, but you won't like it.

          Make every component in triplicate. Everything in the CPU, everything in the RAM, everything in storage, etc. If the three aren't equal, go with the value shared by two of them and rewrite the different one with that value.

          Not only is this not actually all that easy (all of your triplicate systems have to be clocked together in sync, you need a shitload of extra hardware to do the comparison, etc.) it's grossly unnecessary. Standard off-the-shelf error detection and correction can (and routinely does) handle radiation induced errors. It just costs a bit more, because it's a business-level feature. It doesn't matter if that MP3 of Taylor Swift gets mildly corrupted (might even sound better that way, zing), but it very much *do

      • Probably b'cos there is nothing that manufacturers can do about cosmic rays

        Except that is not true. Electronic devices can be made more resistant to cosmic rays and other radiation. The easiest way to do so is to use depleted boron [wikipedia.org] instead of "normal" boron as a semiconductor dopant. Boron-10 has a very high neutron absorption cross section while Boron-11 has a very small cross section. Use boron that has been "depleted" of the B10 isotope, and you cut way down on your neutron induced SEUs.

        Another obvious countermeasure is to use ECC memory, and memory scrubbing [wikipedia.org].

        The problem is

  • Sun blamed cosmic rays for causing CPU cache corruption and system crashes in their high-end enterprise systems. http://www.forbes.com/forbes/2... [forbes.com]

  • ECC (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Bruce Perens ( 3872 ) <bruce@perens.com> on Sunday February 19, 2017 @06:48PM (#53897399) Homepage Journal

    This is why ECC is used to protect memory and data busses. At least on the good stuff :-) . One of the issues is die shrink. As the minimum detail slze of the IC process gets smaller, the potential for radiation to flip a bit gets higher.

    Silicon-on-sapphire is the main way to implement silicon-on-insulator, which is more protective of radiation bit flips and less likely to latch-up. But since these have historically been required only for space satellites, they have been horribly expensive. Imagine running an entire IC fabrication just to make a few chips. As there are more applications for rad-hard chips, the price could fall.

    • As they get smaller, I think we are fast approaching the point where it will be thought that a silicon atom is too big to allow for a shrink, and that semiconductor physicists will have to start looking at carbon and maybe even boron

      • We are already there:
        http://www.pcworld.com/article... [pcworld.com]
        http://arstechnica.com/gadgets... [arstechnica.com]

        As the IBM article states they are working with Samsung and Global Foundries while the other article is about Intel that is 3 of the major chip fab companies stating they are moving to silicon-germanium hybrid crystal over pure silicon for exactly this reason. Also the fabs on a new process node take time to setup and they need to be ready before circuit design comes in to fab prototype batches so they are usually a coupl

  • Oh THATS what happened to the emails. Global warming is bullshit, but those cosmic rays will getcha every time...yeah -_- Witness the birth of oncoming onslaught of pathetic excuses. Not doubting the logic at all, especially given how mass power outages have happened because of this, but I got feeling someone will do research near "HAARP" and, "Oh no...Why god why!...all well." Â\_(ãf)_/Â
    • Professional computers have metal cases and no silly viewing windows, and proper EMI suppression on the ports. Effectively, Faraday cages. They are quite proof against low-frequency radio transmitters nearby, whatever the power.
      • Cosmic rays penetrate many km into the Earth. Very energetic ones can pass straight though the Earth. A metal Faraday cage is not going to help much.

      • Accept what are being talked about here is not low frequency radiation but extremely higher frequency radiation, wavelengths smaller than gaps between atoms that are only stopped on that direct hit which if it happens to just the right atom on that added circuit or whatever. Now the are extraordinarily rare events it the probability of any single ray is calculated but are being constantly but by these rays all day every day making the probability of causing an issue somewhere on the plant quite high. There

        • The comment I was responding to was regarding HAARP. And that's "except" FYI. :-) ECC is actually more reliable, for its problem domain, than a triple voting system. The probability that you would arrive at a valid ECC code for bad data due to multiple bit flips is much lower than than the probability of two out of three systems voting wrong. So, it is at least theoretically possible to design a computer system with data integrity throughout that exceeds that of a voting system.
  • "Cosmic rays, man." -- Bethesda

    • Client: ... it crashed again! What's going on with the server?
      Me: I've recently become a Herald of Galactus. I may be difficult to reach from now on .... if you're lucky ...

  • preposterous! (Score:4, Informative)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Sunday February 19, 2017 @06:59PM (#53897441)

    When your computer crashes or phone freezes, don't be so quick to blame the manufacturer.

    If my computer crashes or phone freezes, it's almost certainly the fault of the person who released the software without properly debugging it. Cosmic rays are very low on the list of reasons why your device has malfunctioned.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Arkh89 ( 2870391 )

      You are right in the lottery sense : if your particular phone or app crashes, it is very unlikely that it is due to cosmic rays. However, it might be likely that it happens fairly often around the world. This is similar to the lottery : it is unlikely that you will win, but it is likely that someone will win.

      It's all a matter of cross-section of the devices actually. If we want to compare, the IPhone 4 (an old baseline, smaller than today's generation but close to most of the low-cost devices) measures 0.00

  • Follow through the links: a cosmic ray caused problems, the jets misbehaved for a bit but the duplicated systems protected them from a crash - as they are supposed to after a malfunction.

  • Hmm. (Score:2)

    by hey! ( 33014 )

    Shouldn't "News for Nerds" be news to nerds?

  • Even though market participents are warned about this by exchanges, you do have to wonder, if it makes it into the BOFH excuse calendar, can you really take it seriously?

  • ... during my IT career?

    I could have used this as a dodge after I fucked something up in the system.

    I did the sunspot thing back in 2012.

    "Russia," seems to work well, though.

  • I'm certain it's on the list [wisc.edu] somewhere.

  • But much more frequently, problems are caused by somebody f**king something up. You shouldn't be looking to cosmic rays until you're pretty sure it's not just stupidity in action.

