B Vitamins Reduce Schizophrenia Symptoms, Study Finds (newsmax.com) 4
A new study published in the journal Psychological Medicine finds that high doses of B vitamins reduce the symptoms of schizophrenia. Researchers found that using B vitamins, including B6, inositol, and B12 as an adjunctive with antipsychotics significantly improved symptoms of the debilitating condition. Newsmax reports: For the new study, researchers identified 18 clinical trials with a combined total of 832 patients receiving antipsychotic treatment for schizophrenia. They found that B-vitamin interventions which used higher dosages or combined several vitamins were consistently effective for reducing psychiatric symptoms, whereas those which used lower doses were ineffective. The evidence also suggested that B-vitamin supplements were most beneficial when they were added to medicine regimens early after diagnosis.
B Vitamins Reduce Schizophrenia Symptoms, Study Finds More | Reply Login
B Vitamins Reduce Schizophrenia Symptoms, Study Finds
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals