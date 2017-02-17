Woolly Mammoth On Verge of Resurrection, Scientists Reveal (theguardian.com) 22
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: The woolly mammoth vanished from the Earth 4,000 years ago, but now scientists say they are on the brink of resurrecting the ancient beast in a revised form, through an ambitious feat of genetic engineering. Speaking ahead of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) annual meeting in Boston this week, the scientist leading the "de-extinction" effort said the Harvard team is just two years away from creating a hybrid embryo, in which mammoth traits would be programmed into an Asian elephant. "Our aim is to produce a hybrid elephant-mammoth embryo," said Prof George Church. "Actually, it would be more like an elephant with a number of mammoth traits. We're not there yet, but it could happen in a couple of years." The creature, sometimes referred to as a "mammophant," would be partly elephant, but with features such as small ears, subcutaneous fat, long shaggy hair and cold-adapted blood. The mammoth genes for these traits are spliced into the elephant DNA using the powerful gene-editing tool, Crispr. Until now, the team have stopped at the cell stage, but are now moving towards creating embryos -- although, they said that it would be many years before any serious attempt at producing a living creature.
Why not go the whole nine yards? (Score:3)
The only bit I don't quite understand is why they don't piece together some completely mammoth DNA, and try to grow that in an artificial uterus? What would the additional complications be, beyond hacking together an elephant-mammoth hybrid like they propose?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The only bit I don't quite understand is why they don't piece together some completely mammoth DNA, and try to grow that in an artificial uterus? What would the additional complications be, beyond hacking together an elephant-mammoth hybrid like they propose?
I think because there is no confidence that we have an error-free mammoth genome. So it seems much more likely that modifying the elephant genome will yield success.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
First you need to invent an artificial uterus, then you you need some complete mammoth DNA, then you can grow your mammoth.
Re: (Score:1)
When do we get our brontosaurus burgers?
Another crispr story (Score:2)
Seems like we've seen a lot of these over the last few days.
1 step closer...... (Score:1)
..... to a real life skyrim experience
wonder why asian elephant? (Score:2)
Still, this is going to be interesting. Hopefully, this will pick up Asian's nice demeanor. THough thinking about it, maybe the reason why the mammoths were hunted to extinction is their demeanor was even easier going than an Asian Elephant's.
Re: (Score:2)
The answer is likely in there: http://news.nationalgeographic... [nationalgeographic.com]
The relevant bit is "At that time African elephants branched off first. Then just 440,000 years later, a blink of an eye in evolutionary time, Asian elephants and mammoths diverged into their own separate species."
Hardly (Score:2)
As I read ion all the other articles, the result will be a hairy elephant with a beard, that's all.