Woolly Mammoth On Verge of Resurrection, Scientists Reveal (theguardian.com) 157
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: The woolly mammoth vanished from the Earth 4,000 years ago, but now scientists say they are on the brink of resurrecting the ancient beast in a revised form, through an ambitious feat of genetic engineering. Speaking ahead of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) annual meeting in Boston this week, the scientist leading the "de-extinction" effort said the Harvard team is just two years away from creating a hybrid embryo, in which mammoth traits would be programmed into an Asian elephant. "Our aim is to produce a hybrid elephant-mammoth embryo," said Prof George Church. "Actually, it would be more like an elephant with a number of mammoth traits. We're not there yet, but it could happen in a couple of years." The creature, sometimes referred to as a "mammophant," would be partly elephant, but with features such as small ears, subcutaneous fat, long shaggy hair and cold-adapted blood. The mammoth genes for these traits are spliced into the elephant DNA using the powerful gene-editing tool, Crispr. Until now, the team have stopped at the cell stage, but are now moving towards creating embryos -- although, they said that it would be many years before any serious attempt at producing a living creature.
Why not go the whole nine yards? (Score:5, Interesting)
The only bit I don't quite understand is why they don't piece together some completely mammoth DNA, and try to grow that in an artificial uterus? What would the additional complications be, beyond hacking together an elephant-mammoth hybrid like they propose?
It is possible that they don't have the complete, undamaged mammoth DNA. Also, the cellular organs and other parts do have to come somewhere, or recreated. That is the amazing part of the cellular theory: all current life is a continuum from the first cell. It would be interesting to have an artificial uterus with all the roles of viruses, hormones and others factors replicated, but as of now it probably doesn't exist.
mammoth DNA is pretty badly broken up
Just use some frog DNA to fix the bad parts.
Didn't you ever listen to that song by Loverboy?
Frog and mammoth DNA just won't splice.
Really? There have been instances of almost intact mammoths being found in receding glaciers, how bad does DNA get degraded from freezing? Heck, in this find [cnet.com] blood was actually flowing out of the carcass as it thawed. If we can sequence the neanderthal genome using much older samples I don't see a reason we couldn't sequence the much more recent mammoth genome.
The only bit I don't quite understand is why they don't piece together some completely mammoth DNA, and try to grow that in an artificial uterus? What would the additional complications be, beyond hacking together an elephant-mammoth hybrid like they propose?
I think because there is no confidence that we have an error-free mammoth genome. So it seems much more likely that modifying the elephant genome will yield success.
Yeah, but you can't turn a Lada into a Lamborgini, no matter how much you pound the sheetmetal.
Yeah, but you can't turn a Lada into a Lamborgini, no matter how much you pound the sheetmetal.
Then you are not pounding the sheetmetal right. -BTW Lamborghini's are fiberglass.
It still begs the question. Why? It's a waste of money and resources that could be focused on actually contributing to society. "Because we can" is not a good justification.
"They didn't do what I think is important, therefore all their effort is wasted."
CRISPR for the masses (Score:4, Informative)
The technique they are using — CRISPR — is what we just discussed [slashdot.org] as applicable to humans. If splicing mammoth into elephant yields a viable organism, some day it may be possible to splice useful features of Neanderthals and other extinct human species, or even apes into humans — yielding strength [wikipedia.org], resistance to diseases, or adaptability to uncomfortable conditions (think Antarctica or even Mars).
Eugenics became a dirty word because of Nazis [wikipedia.org], who would improve humanity by killing off the "degenerates". But there is nothing wrong with improving the human stock per se... For example, Heinlein in "Beyond This Horizon" [wikipedia.org] describes a society, where this was done successfully — while also explaining, how it can be done (very) wrong as well.
That's an interesting thought- I hadn't thought of giving humans genes for cold-hardiness, but certainly, even beyond increased Mars/Antarctica survivability, cold-resistant humans would require less energy costs in deep space exploration. If we ever got advanced enough to send a ship off to another star system, having humans that have lower energy requirements could allow us to send more humans further.
For example, Heinlein in "Beyond This Horizon" describes a society, where this was done successfully
With all due respect to Heinlein, he's a fantastic writer in my opinion, it's just a story. There are a hell of a lot of variables in the real world. In a story, you only need to focus on what you want to. Life is much messier. You may be able to reproduce the result you are looking for the first time. But it's more likely to be a disaster the first dozen or couple hundred times. Heinlein was much smarter, and more pragmatic, than most of our decision makers are.
It still provides a lot more details — and answers a lot more questions — than a Slashdot post can be expected to. If it is Ok to outline one's vision of solution in the latter, it is certainly Ok to refer people to the former. As I did...
Sure, it is "just a story", but until such things are implemented for real, all discussions will have to deal with the hypotheticals.
Perhaps not, except for the fact that if you *don't* "kill off the degenerates", then they will continually breed with your so-called "improved stock", defeating any attempts to improve them over the course of generations, unless you legislate mandatory sterilization for absolutely everyone that does not fit certain criteria, which its
Not if the genomes of the new embryos are edited with the same vigor and propaganda cover as vaccinations are done today...
Even more conservatively, instead of editing, Heinlein's book describes the method, whereby the child conceived by two parents will not be a hitherto impossible "superhuman" — he'll just be the best possible child these two parents can conceive. Human stock then improve
It still begs the question. Why? It's a waste of money and resources that could be focused on actually contributing to society.
Just think of the money we'll make selling hunts!
Ooo, yeah, let's see them do that right. Here's your spear, here's your rock...now you stand over here with the long spear. Plant the end right there...
Because sled dogs aren't good for heavy loads. Because environmentalists don't want you hunting polar bears.
More seriously, a wide ranging ability to edit genes is one of the most powerful advances for humanity, ever. Although it ranks below the level of language, it is on the level of fuel-powered engines.
This sort of experimentation on humans would be widely decried. To safely make major genetic changes to a human, first requires the sort of experiments that make a wooly mammoth.
Re: (Score:2)
You are assuming a zero sum game when none exists. Embryo creation has no overlap with cancer research, yet re-sequencing of large complex mammals could end up curing cancer. Why do you not want cancer cured?
Would you feel better if they called it "Animal trials to cure human cancer!"? Because that's one of the (near-infinite) uses. But they have to get it working well first. And "ani
They should put that research into something much more profound... Like making an elephant or mammoth with 5 asses.
First you need to invent an artificial uterus, then you you need some complete mammoth DNA, then you can grow your mammoth.
But we are at the point now that if we throw enough money at something we can make virtually anything we want. That's what I think. =)
For one thing we still don't have a clue how owls fly so silently but there are some people working on it with very simplified wing models, so relatively simple stuff from the world around us is still outside our grasp without a lot of time, effort and dead ends. The idea of "that if we throw enough money at something we can make virtually anything we want" is an incredibly toxic cargo cult piece of shit that you should cure yourself of if before it backfires on you (that's if it wasn't an attempt at a joke). I've met people that disconnected from reality and they kept lurching from one fuckup to the next.
Dreaming is great, taking fantasy from granted not so much.
Observation is not complete understanding (Score:2)
Not really - it was reported recently and also outlines that we do not have a universal equation for airflow (no matter how much money has been thrown at it for over a century).
As for your link, it's the starting point of the people who are trying to understand owl's silent flight so that they can make aircraft quieter. It's a very very long way from where we are now to being able to WORK OUT WHY and ma
As others have already said, we don't really have a whole, undamaged genome for a mammoth, but an artificial uterus is technologically still very far beyond our capabilities. The only option is to implant the fetus in an existing animal, in which case there may be compatibility issues - the fetus has to be a reasonably close match to the mother, immunologically speaking. A hybrid may be close enough for it to be feasible, and perhaps it is possible to get closer and closer to 100% mammoth by adding more and more for each generation, who knows.
I actually attended a talk about this, and here's what I got out of it. So, even if you had perfect Mammoth DNA, you don't have a Mammoth uterus. And the mammoth DNA isn't that different from an elephant's DNA. And whether genes are expressed has a lot to do with epigenetics, which in turn relies on the environment, which would be, for lack of anything else being available, an elephant's uterus. So, what you end up getting, after all this time and treasure, is probably going to pretty much be an elephan
And think of the possibilities: mammoth steaks in every restaurant! My mouth waters at the thought....
Note, for the humour-impaired, that the above was a joke. Now if we were to re-engineer the Dodo (tastes like chicken!), then we'd be cooking....
And think of the possibilities: mammoth steaks in every restaurant! My mouth waters at the thought....
Note, for the humour-impaired, that the above was a joke. Now if we were to re-engineer the Dodo (tastes like chicken!), then we'd be cooking....
You jest, but according to this [sciencedaily.com], mammoth was indeed the meat of choice for our neolithic ancestors.
Seems like the Elon Musk approach: he dangles something in front of the media that is both incredible sounding yet realistic at the same time. And he's done a lot of imp
Habitat destruction == zoos only. (Score:2)
Another crispr story (Score:2)
Seems like we've seen a lot of these over the last few days.
Seems like we've seen a lot of these over the last few days.
Yes, they've invented a machine that cranks them out.
1 step closer...... (Score:1)
..... to a real life skyrim experience
wonder why asian elephant? (Score:2)
Still, this is going to be interesting. Hopefully, this will pick up Asian's nice demeanor. THough thinking about it, maybe the reason why the mammoths were hunted to extinction is their demeanor was even easier going than an Asian Elephant's.
The answer is likely in there: http://news.nationalgeographic... [nationalgeographic.com]
The relevant bit is "At that time African elephants branched off first. Then just 440,000 years later, a blink of an eye in evolutionary time, Asian elephants and mammoths diverged into their own separate species."
That's very interesting. Among other things, it implies that Mammoths and Asian elephants are closer related to each other than either is to African elephants (but not by much).
Another way of putting this is that its probably more accurate to consider Mammoths as just another species of Elephant.
There used to (in historic times) be another relatively small North African Elephant [wikipedia.org] species (Hannibal used them in his war with Rome), that is also now extinct. There were quite recently lots of island-based pyg
As I read ion all the other articles, the result will be a hairy elephant with a beard, that's all.
So the pachyderm version of a Unix sysadmin
As I read ion all the other articles, the result will be a hairy elephant with a beard, that's all.
Keep it in it's mother's basement and it might start posting on Slashdot.
So this is actually whipslash's secret plan for increasing Slashdot readership?
First to go extinct twice? (Score:2, Funny)
National Geographic reported that extinction rates are 1,000 times faster due to human activity[1]. So I predict that the woolly mammoth will be the first species to go extinct twice. #f1RST
[1]: http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2014/05/140529-conservation-science-animals-species-endangered-extinction/
The problem there is that the populations in most western countries are already stagnant or even falling, so "breeding caps" would mostly apply to developing countries. There wouldn't be any political will to impose something like this.
vanity project (Score:2)
Different people, different interests. If you would rather help existing species, go right ahead.
people with economic interests will say "we can always bring them back" just the same as they say "we can use technology to cool the climate" now.
From where I'm sitting, I hear them saying "NO. NO. NOOOO. CLIMATE CHANGE NOT HAPPENING. NO! AND GAS PRICES AND JOBS! TAXES TAXES TAXES! EVIL!" and voters saying "Hmm... that sounds more reasonable than the scientists." Geoengineering and de-extinction are unnecessary arguments given that people already are being convinced by simple denials and short-sighted economic scare arguments.
So I think you have it backwards. We need both technologies as backups because the dumb masses are too stupid to make the r
Not to be egotistic, but... (Score:1)
In a very broad sense, what's in it for me? Even thinner phones and tablets? Any other implications for tech geeks?
Otherwise, WTF is a biology subject doing on
/.?
Not to stir things up, to cause a hostile atmosphere, or to troll in general. But biologists are among the most questionable programmers I've ever met. Messing things up with their fancy Human Genome Project stuff and with their readily available access to reproduction topics most
/.ers can only dream of.
It's news for NERDS dude. If you don't think this is at least interesting you can hand in your nerd card.
Yet another idiot thinking this is solely a "tech geek site." Ignoring, of course, the fact that a) genetics is high tech, and b)many bio stories have been featured here since day 1.
There's more to be geeky about than just programming languages. Biology is cool. CRISPR is cool (and slightly scary).
But ok, lets talk about how awesome vi is. Emacs is for losers. Am I doing it right?
Your scientists were... (Score:2)
Someone call Diana Ben-Aaron (Score:1)
Diana was the MIT student who wrote the April 1st article, "http://hoaxes.org/af_database/permalink/retrobreeding_the_woolly_mammoth". I remember laughing with it, and I've been laughing ever since because Diana gets more citations and calls about that joke article than about anything she's ever written professionally. And yes, *people keep citing it in scientific papers* as an example of successful breeding of an extinct species.
I love Diana as a person, and this is what people will remember her for, no m
Missing the bigger picture here... (Score:2)
Great idea (Score:3)
Hey I have an idea. Why don't we create a park on an island...we could call it Jurassic Mammoth Park or something...where mammoths roam free and you could go on safari tours to see them. What could possibly go wrong with that.
Will it have Unix system? I ask because I know those.
life...ah... (Score:1)
Why not save Elephants first? (Score:1)
Once they aren't in danger then can we play mad science and bring back the Mammoth, after making sure the Eurasian Tundra isn't gone and can support them.
Next step, Dino chickens as pets please.
Stupid naming (Score:5, Funny)
The creature, sometimes referred to as a "mammophant,"
Way to waste an opportunity.
"Heffalump" FTW!
I thought that was the easy part? (Score:2)
as long as it's not in america (Score:1)
if God wanted mammophants ... (Score:2)
... she would have blessed us with them. This is surely the work of the Devil.
Why? (Score:2)
Why do this, so we can make it extinct again?
In our current climate, especially one of a warming earth, I feel that humans ought to consider whether they're bringing an animal into the world to suffer a great deal... where will these live? Will they only live in enclosures and zoos?
Mankind plays God a lot, and this feels like a strange next step.
This time we'll promise to shear them.
>Why do this, so we can make it extinct again?
To practice resurrecting extinct species so we can rebuild biodiversity. To do so with an animal that catches the public's imagination so there is general enthusiasm for it.
And finally, so we can all have mammoth burgers.
We've been hearing this for years (Score:2)
This is just vapourware, we've been hearing that the Mammoth can be resurrect using Elephant surrogates for years. I would love to see Mammoths roaming around, but I'll believe it when I see it.
Elephant wolf man syndrome? (Score:1)
Asian elephants are endangered (Score:3)
Perfect Timing! (Score:2)
The ice is melting, global temperatures are going up... It seems like the perfect time to create a creature with "subcutaneous fat, long shaggy hair and cold-adapted blood".
When do we get our brontosaurus burgers?
Re: (Score:3)
Not on Sundays.
Are you suggesting blending together pig genes with mammoth genes to make giant porkchops?
Because if so - neat idea, but it won't work. Mammoths are a species of elephant, and pig and elephant DNA just don't splice.
LK
until they break out of their cages and go berserk.
But if you survive you can write your memoirs and they'll make it into a major motion picture.
until they break out of their cages and go berserk.
A good place for Pleistocene Park would be one of those large uninhabited islands off the Siberian coast. It would promote tourism in a region that badly neeeds it.
Zoo? The scientists are going to *eat* it!
I'd like to think that one day they might be able to release some onto the Steppe.
What is this, a PETA meeting?
Modern zoos try very hard to reproduce the animal's native habitat. Pits and cages are archaic monstrosities on the order of Victorian dental chairs. And you can't get the full mammoth experience unless you can ultimately produce a herd.
In short, any re-created mammoths would probably have more enjoyable lives than the average office worker.
Sure, they'll just take a Gecko and gene edit to be a bit bigger and walk on 2 legs. Same difference.
No, that's how you get politicians.