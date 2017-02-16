Scientists Use Stem Cells To Grow Animal-Free Pork In a Lab (digitaltrends.com) 124
A new study published in the journal Scientific Reports describes research "designed to generate muscle from a newly established pig stem-cell line, rather than from primary cells taken directly from a pig," says co-author Dr. Nicholas Genovese, a stem-cell biologist. "This entailed understanding the biology of relatively uncharacterized and recently-derived porcine induced pluripotent stem cell lines. What conditions support cell growth, survival and differentiation? These are all questions I had to figure out in the lab before the cells could be turned into muscle." Digital Trends reports: It may not sound like the most appetizing of foodstuffs, but pig skeletal muscle is in fact the main component of pork. The fact that it could be grown from a stem-cell line, rather than from a whole pig, is a major advance. This is also true of the paper's second big development: the fact that this cultivation of pig skeletal muscle didn't use animal serum, a component which has been used in other livestock muscle cultivation processes. [Genovese] acknowledges that there are other non-food-related possibilities the work hints at. "There is a contingent interest in using the pig as a model to study disease and test regenerative therapies for human conditions," he said.
People are literally animals. And politicians are figuratively as well as literally animals.
Yeah, but they're not mammals...
Lots of pork organ/sphincter meats.
Then the Congresscritters grab it, pack it in to barrels, and ship it back to their districts
Not to be confused with 'doners'. Those are lamb, allegedly.
Finally ! (Score:2, Interesting)
Does it mean that the Pork can be declared Halaal now ?
Does it mean that the Pork can be declared Halaal now ?
That depends on how you kill it.
And where in the lab do you look to check if the hooves are cloven?
Is that mushy churning sound coming from the vat the meat chewing its cud?
And don't top off a lab pork & bacon burger with lab pork cheese.
Call me when (Score:2)
I can go to a restaurant and order roast slig...
Kentucky Fried Spotted Owl!
Quahogs stuffed with lab-grown pork chorizo*, bread crumbs, onions, celery, and honest-to-goodness piping plover.
PPTLC.
*Because slashdot does not do unicode I had to spell it the inferior Spanish way instead of Portuguese.
Piping Plover Tastes Like Chicken.
That would be when you're a slave and bonded to an Honored Matre.
You date yourself, my friend. Gotta read books to get that reference (or you can cheat and search Wikipedia).
And... it's a horribly bad book series. Herbert probably should have stopped after "Children", or even just "Dune".
Still better than 'Ender's Game'. OSC should have stopped at the short story.
I guess that means you didn't like "God Emperor" much. It was ok by me, and I liked where Herbert was going in the new series with "Heretics" and "Chapterhouse" (different, but it grew on me), but then death [deviantart.com] interfered, and now we must rely on Herbert's son Brian and Kevin J. Anderson to imagine what would have happened next. I haven't read any of those, but it seems reviews are decidedly mixed.
To be fair, God Emperor was OK, but I hated Heretics and Chapterhouse.
I read the Butlerian Jihad series and the Caladan series, but couldn't bring myself to read the Brian/Kevin sequels to the main series.
Mmmm! meat pudding! (Score:3, Interesting)
What produces those proteins? (Score:2)
What produces these "non-cellular proteins" which wouldn't exist in a mass a muscle cells?
Fill in the missing letters (Score:2)
Let me try being slightly less subtle. Let's fill in the missing letters:
Muscle collagen is produced by _uscl_ _ell_ .
So if you have muscle cells growing, they'll probably produce _olla_en.
Bones
Marrow
Skin
You need a scaffolding. Notice their prior success was a 1200 dollar meatball. I wonder if the song is right, and you really don't get no bread with one meatball.
Re: (Score:2)
In case that was before your time https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re:Mmmm! meat pudding! (Score:4, Insightful)
You say "meat pudding" as if it were a bad thing.
So you're big fan of potted meat product then?
Goes great with American Pasteurized Cheese Food Product Substitute.
You say "meat pudding" as if it were a bad thing.
Actually, just call it "blood pudding", serve it with baked beans and tea, and you have a "full English breakfast".
On a side note, this was the real reason behind the "Brexit". Eurocrats in Brussels wanted to mandate the EU breakfast as a stale plastic croissant and a thimble of muddy coffee, which left the UK with no other choice than to leave the EU.
Don't be so porkdantic.
Or so ham-fisted.
You can't have any pudding if you don't eat your meat
We already have 'extruded foods', so their is a potential pallat for printed food.
Extruded foods:
Cheezy poofs.
Slim Jims
Corn nuts
You could print a slim jim on cheesy poof 'sandwich' with a two head printer.
I'm sure there are many more 'extruded foods'. Noodles are often extruded, but require cooking after.
Get to the point... (Score:2)
How does it taste?
Like chicken.
Take a look at what happens with a child's personality/intelligence if you let it grow up in a closed, single room, with very few mental stimuli, rigorous routine and only the bare minimum to stay alive.
Ahh, so the pork meat will be a democrat!
How does it taste?
From: Better Off Ted [wikipedia.org] Season 1, Episode 2: "Heroes"
:
Vegans rejoice!
I don't think so. My daughter is a vegan, and she says she wouldn't eat this, because the original stem cells still came from an animal. It may be grown in a vat, but it is still "meat".
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Then your daughter needs to work out why she is a Vegan.
It obviously has nothing to do with animal cruelty or even animal death.
She is making it into another pointless religion and not a serious reason for sensible people to do good.
You need to work out why you think everybody needs some scientific or moral reason to not eat meat. I don't eat mayonnaise. I don't eat it because it's fucking disgusting. What's it to you?
Veganism is indeed a religion. It posits that non-human animals have rights that humans don't have, to wit, the right to eat animals.
Re:Yay! Cruelty-free bacon! (Score:5, Insightful)
Talk about not seeing the forest for the trees!
If the aim of veganism is to protect the welfare of animals, and you can clone a cell line from an animal (possibly without even hurting it) then I don't see how this wouldn't ultimately benefit animal welfare.
A cell is a cell. Even the plant cells she's eating originated from a common ancestor with animals (plants and animals are all eukaryotes). So unless she's going out of her way to avoid consuming microorganisms as well, such a stance seems kind of silly to me.
Re: (Score:3)
You also need to eat other things, because plants don't provide a complete spectrum of nutrients. Same applies to lab grown meat, by the way.
Re: (Score:3)
They keep repeating this, because it's true. There's no B12 in plants, for instance.
But B12 is something
And the voices [slashdot.org] are telling me that I need more B12 in my diet.
If our gut bacteria can produce enough B12, please explain why deficiency is so common. http://www.bmj.com/content/349... [bmj.com]
People have been living on meat-free diets for centuries
Vegan != "meat-free"
Vegan == "meat+dairy+egg+honey-free"
Vegetarian diets that include milk and/or eggs have all needed nutrients. Vegan diets do not, and need supplements. The supplements are easy to get, but they are not "natural" and neither is veganism.
Re: Yay! Cruelty-free bacon! (Score:2)
Where did you get that number from? At school we were taught the efficiency per step was about 10% as a rule of thumb.
> they can digest a lot of plant matter that we can't.
Also a lot of the reason we eat meat is also that it winters well and stores well. Fresh fruit and vegetables in NY in February is being grown on mostly naturally arid land in Arizona and California watered from unsustainable water sources... and then shipped across the country using tons of fuel. Where as meat stores and ships per calorie, per nutrient much cheaper as it is more dense. Granted canning and freezing of some fruits and veges works w
grown on mostly naturally arid land in Arizona and California watered from unsustainable water sources
The biggest use of water in California is irrigation of pasture for beef and dairy. If you think meat uses less resources than soybeans, you are delusional.
Your right, the worst of the meat is likely worse than the worst of the vegetables for impact. But, trying to say their should be no chicken, fish, or pork just because a very small portion of the beef is grown in CA and it shouldn't be grown in that one place, just is not a good argument. The majority of winter vegetables are grown in these places that are not sustainable, that should be minimized. The worst of the meat should be minimized as well. But Bison has grazed the plains of Wyoming long befor
I'm about 80% vegan
So are most omnivores. But if it makes you feel better they you call yourself a 4/5th Vegan.
That's measuring by meal count, which I believe is most practical.
Well, maybe most practical in terms of supporting your idea that you are 80% vegan, but I think a more representative way would be to look at the food consumed over a larger time, say a month. I could just as easy argue that I am 95% vegan, as I spend less that 72 minutes a day eating, but when I eat my diet is 100% animal based. if you are vegan, you dont consume animal products, if you are not vegan the chances are you are a omnivore. Being 80% vegan is functionally equivalent to not being a vegan. Most f
Are you only 80% self righteous asshole as well?
Re: (Score:1)
By that logic she should probably also refuse to use products and services supplied by people who do eat meat.
I would like to see how that works out.
Next step, combine with slug... (Score:2)
Pohl is the earliest vat-fooding I know of (Score:2)
Well ahead, eh?
Try reading "The Space Merchants", by Frederic Pohl, published in 1952.
Re:Science fiction....Nutripon and Chicken Little (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Sheep_Look_Up
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-sheep-look-up-2
http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/41074.The_Sheep_Look_Up
The Nutripon is meant to be a cheap protein substitute and the bad things that happen in the book are not specifically due to the Nutripon itself althou
We're halfway to ManBearPig! (Score:1)
Welcome him.
Animal free? (Score:1)
not unless those stem cells came from a plant.
How to get stem cell research funded ... (Score:5, Funny)
How to get human stem cell research funded
What if ... (Score:2)
... they did this with a human cell stem line? Would those eating the end result be practicing cannibalism?
In Riyadh they're asking....... (Score:2)
"Where's my BLT???"
Animal cells (Score:1)
How is this "Animal-free" when they're still using animal cells?
Kosher? (Score:1)
Is there a Posek to decide the Halakha on whether this "meat" is Kosher? AFAIK, there exists no halakhic precedent. Please comment below if you know of any legal precedents...
Drivers Of Technology (Score:3)
1997 -- The Internet is for porn
2017 -- Genetics is for bacon
Myth Buster!!! (Score:3)
...pig skeletal muscle is in fact the main component of pork.
As anybody knows, who has eaten a pork sausage, the main components of pork are in fact soy bean, flour, sawdust etc.
Obligatory Clarke - Lab Grown Meat. (Score:5, Interesting)
Food of the Gods. (Arthur c Clarke)
Itâ(TM)s only fair to warn you, Mr. Chairman, that much of my evidence will be highly nauseating; it involves aspects of human nature that are very seldom discussed in public, and certainly not before a congressional committee. But I am afraid that they have to be faced,; there are times when the veil of hypocrisy has to be ripped away, and this is one them.
You and I, gentlemen, have descended from a long line of carnivores. I see from you expressions that most of you donâ(TM)t recognize the term. Well, thatâ(TM)s not surprising-it comes from a language that has been obsolete for two thousand years. Perhaps I had better avoid euphemisms and be brutally frank, even if I have to use words that are never heard in polite society. I apologize in advance to anyone I may offend.
Until a few centuries ago, the favorite food of almost all men was meat-the flesh of once living animals. Iâ(TM)m not trying to turn your stomachs; this is a simple statement of fact, which you can check in any history bookâ¦
Why, certainly, Mr. Chairman, Iâ(TM)m quite prepared to wait until Senator Irving feels better. We professionals sometimes forget how laymen may react to statements like that. At the same time, I must warn the committee that there is very much worse to come. If any of you gentlemen are at all squeamish, I suggest you follow the senator before itâ(TM)s to lateâ¦
Well, if I may continue. Until modern times, all food fell into two categories. Most of it was produced from plants-cereals, fruits, plankton, algae and other forms of vegetation. Itâ(TM)s hard for us to realize that the vast majority of our ancestors were farmers, winning food from the land or sea by primitive and often back breaking techniques; but that is the truth.
The second type of food, if I may return to this unpleasant subject, was meat, produced from a relatively small number of animals. You may be familiar with some of them-cows, pigs, sheep, whales. Most people-I am sorry to stress this, but the fact is beyond dispute-preferred meat to any other food, though only the wealthiest were able to indulge this appetite. To most of mankind, meat was a rare and occasional delicacy in a diet that was more than ninety-percent vegetable.
If we look at the matter calmly and dispassionately-as I hope Senator Irving is now in a position to do-we can see that meat was bound to be rare and expensive, for its production is an extremely inefficient process. To make a kilo of meat, the animal concerned had to eat at least ten kiloâ(TM)s of vegetable food â"very often food that could have been consumed directly by human beings. Quite apart from any consideration of aesthetics, this state of affairs could not be tolerated after the population explosion of the twentieth century. Every man who ate meat was condemning ten or more of his fellow humans to starvationâ¦
Luckily for all of us, the biochemists solved the problem; as you may know, the answer was one of the countless byproducts of space research. All food-Animal or vegetable-is built up from a very few common elements. Carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, traces of sulphur and phosphorus-the half-dozen elements, and a few others, combine in an almost infinite variety of ways to make up every food that man has ever eaten or will ever eat. Faced with the problem of colonizing the moon and planets, the biochemists of the twenty-first century discovered how to synthesize and desired food from the basic raw materials of water, air and rock. It was the greatest, and perhaps the most important, achievement in the history of science. But we should not feel too proud of it. The vegetable kingdom had beaten us by a billion years.
The chemists could now synthesize and conceivable food, whether it had counterparts in nature or not. Needles to say, there were mistakes-even disasters. Industrial empires rose and crashed; the switch from agriculture and animal husbandry to the giant auto
For breakfast (Score:3)
Facon
Nonono -- Fakin' Bacon
But is it Kosher? (Score:1)
But is it Kosher?