Ethicists Advise Caution In Applying CRISPR Gene Editing To Humans

Posted by BeauHD
New submitter Baron_Yam quotes a report from Washington Post (Warning: may be paywalled; alternate source): Ethicists have been working overtime to figure out how to handle CRISPR, the revolutionary gene-editing technique that could potentially prevent congenital diseases but could also be used for cosmetic enhancements and lead to permanent, heritable changes in the human species. The latest iteration of this ongoing CRISPR debate is a report published Tuesday by the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine. The report, a series of guidelines written by 22 experts from multiple countries and a variety of academic specialties, presents a kind of flashing red light for CRISPR. The report did not recommend an absolute prohibition of gene editing on the human "germline" if such interventions can be proved safe. This would involve genetic changes to eggs, sperm or embryos that would persist in an adult and could be inherited by future generations. For some ethicists, that represents a slippery slope. At the conclusion of a gene-editing summit in Washington at the National Academy of Sciences in December 2015, scientists said that although some basic research could proceed, it would be irresponsible to use genetically modified germline cells for the purpose of establishing a pregnancy. But the new report takes a slightly more permissive, forward-thinking position, saying that, if and when such interventions are proved safe -- which could be in the near future -- and if numerous criteria are met to ensure that such gene editing is regulated and limited, it could potentially be used to treat rare, serious diseases. "We say proceed with all due caution, but we don't prohibit germline, after considerable discussion and debate," said Richard Hynes, an MIT biologist and one of the leaders of the new study. "We're talking only about fixing diseases."

  • damn. Star Trek again with that Gene War thing.

  • What's the ETA for catgirls? ^_^

  • If you're a bioethicist, you basically just have to learn one word: "Don't."

    That's all they ever say when you invite one to some panel or something. If you also know how to "urge caution," you're basically guaranteed tenure.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by s.petry ( 762400 )

      Sure, and then your boss/funding source says "your fired or collect a fat check". This is an age old problem with science and power. Sadly we can only control ourselves, so if we don't China/Russia/Germany/England (anyone with enough money and manpower) will.

      I get it, it sounds good on paper. Unfortunately morality of the scientists is not the only issue.

  • Fire up the SS Botany Bay.

  • It will be used for the traits that pay the most (Score:3)

    by FeelGood314 ( 2516288 ) on Wednesday February 15, 2017 @10:55PM (#53878057)
    Initially this is going to be very expensive so only rich people will be able to use it for their children. Most rich people don't have genetic mutations they will pass on, they (and everyone else), will want taller, whiter, more athletic children, lighter coloured eyes, blonde hair, etc. Next we will figure out the genes for intelligence. In 15 years the very rich will be able to give these gifts to their children. In 40 years every Olympic medal will be won by one of these children. If you thought the rich had an advantage by sending their kids to better schools just imagine what this will do to inequality. (Although maybe we can hope that in 50 years this will lead to more intelligent and more compassionate politicians)

  • The Real Effect (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    All this technology does is reduce the number of aborted fetuses and rejected embryos for the benefit of fighting serious inherited conditions. Pro-lifers, you may now activate to defend this life saving technology at your pleasure.

  • Nature [nature.com] wrote a solid article on the dangers. IMO it's going to lead to some seriously damaged humans before it's closer to perfected. But IMO it will be improved until it's in common use, unless a different technique comes along. In the mean time there's little point to banning it.

    Governments that fight markets never win. If Europe and the US ban this technology that just means progress will continue in other [springer.com] places. [sciencealert.com] And there are other [time.com] reasons than eliminating disease. I could argue the ethics, but that's

  • Obvious Solution (Score:3)

    by Stormy Dragon ( 800799 ) on Wednesday February 15, 2017 @11:06PM (#53878087) Homepage

    Ethicists Advise Caution In Applying CRISPR Gene Editing To Humans

    Only until we edit out their impulse control genes!

  • Just as you cant put the nuclear genie back in the bottle, so too genetic engineering. You may delay it, but eventually the dam will break.

  • Brave new world (Score:3)

    by alexo ( 9335 ) on Wednesday February 15, 2017 @11:15PM (#53878119) Journal

    Alpha children wear grey. They work much harder than we do, because they're so frightfully clever. I'm really awfully glad I'm a Beta, because I don't work so hard. And then we are much better than the Gammas and Deltas. Gammas are stupid. They all wear green, and Delta children wear khaki. Oh no, I don't want to play with Delta children. And Epsilons are still worse. They're too stupid to be able to read or write. Besides they wear black, which is such a beastly colour. I'm so glad I'm a Beta.

  • ...Like the technology itself. Right now, the focus is on using CRISPR to eliminate genetic diseases. Ethically there is no problem with that usage. But if a hipster fad develops for making their children really tall, we will have to call the ethicists back in for a discussion.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Good luck with that. There are a lot of people for whom ethical considerations only apply to other people.

  • CRISPR (Score:4, Interesting)

    by backslashdot ( 95548 ) on Wednesday February 15, 2017 @11:28PM (#53878171)

    You people do realize that the CRISPR genes of the type to do gene editing are present in strep pyogenes and also staph aureus? These bacteria, especially staph aureus, are found everywhere. That means that anyone can extract these genes and put them into a plasmid quite easily using technology such as PCR (which can be done with a thermometer, stove, and a cup of ice). The only difficult part is making oligonucleotide sequences -- which are dirt cheap to buy though not trivial for someone to make at home but if I really thought about it I am sure there is a way to do it with just household chemicals and a small lab.

    What I am saying is, if you ban this thing it will do nothing other than prevent its good use. The bad use will still be possible -- although there are tons of much easier and more effective ways to cause harm than genetic engineering -- it's rather sad to watch people get so paranoid about something like this. I mean people it's easier to cure late stage IV cancer and diabetes than it is to do something bad with genetic engineering -- yet there are tons of much easier ways to hurt people.

