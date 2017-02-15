Ethicists Advise Caution In Applying CRISPR Gene Editing To Humans (washingtonpost.com) 31
New submitter Baron_Yam quotes a report from Washington Post (Warning: may be paywalled; alternate source): Ethicists have been working overtime to figure out how to handle CRISPR, the revolutionary gene-editing technique that could potentially prevent congenital diseases but could also be used for cosmetic enhancements and lead to permanent, heritable changes in the human species. The latest iteration of this ongoing CRISPR debate is a report published Tuesday by the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine. The report, a series of guidelines written by 22 experts from multiple countries and a variety of academic specialties, presents a kind of flashing red light for CRISPR. The report did not recommend an absolute prohibition of gene editing on the human "germline" if such interventions can be proved safe. This would involve genetic changes to eggs, sperm or embryos that would persist in an adult and could be inherited by future generations. For some ethicists, that represents a slippery slope. At the conclusion of a gene-editing summit in Washington at the National Academy of Sciences in December 2015, scientists said that although some basic research could proceed, it would be irresponsible to use genetically modified germline cells for the purpose of establishing a pregnancy. But the new report takes a slightly more permissive, forward-thinking position, saying that, if and when such interventions are proved safe -- which could be in the near future -- and if numerous criteria are met to ensure that such gene editing is regulated and limited, it could potentially be used to treat rare, serious diseases. "We say proceed with all due caution, but we don't prohibit germline, after considerable discussion and debate," said Richard Hynes, an MIT biologist and one of the leaders of the new study. "We're talking only about fixing diseases."
I'm not sure how the right of a transgender person to use a particular bathroom stands in the way of genetic engineering exactly....
TFA is just saying be careful. Umm... duh?
Go read about the horse named impressive. A prime example of not being careful.
It is saying more than that. It is mostly hand waving blather, but mentions some specific guidelines, such as an emphasis on curing diseases rather than "enhancements". The summary is a lot worse. It uses the term "prove safe" several times, which is nonsense, since nothing can be "proved" outside of mathematics. TFA is better, and doesn't use meaningless terms like "proof" or "prove" even once.
What's the ETA for catgirls? ^_^
January 21, 2017 [wikipedia.org]
Somehow I guess I now know how a suicide bomber feels after blowing himself up, expecting 72 virgins and finds himself in the middle of a LAN party...
If you're a bioethicist, you basically just have to learn one word: "Don't."
That's all they ever say when you invite one to some panel or something. If you also know how to "urge caution," you're basically guaranteed tenure.
Sure, and then your boss/funding source says "your fired or collect a fat check". This is an age old problem with science and power. Sadly we can only control ourselves, so if we don't China/Russia/Germany/England (anyone with enough money and manpower) will.
I get it, it sounds good on paper. Unfortunately morality of the scientists is not the only issue.
Fire up the SS Botany Bay.
What was that one books solution? The time machine one? Oh right, the vast horde eats the rich.
All this technology does is reduce the number of aborted fetuses and rejected embryos for the benefit of fighting serious inherited conditions. Pro-lifers, you may now activate to defend this life saving technology at your pleasure.
Governments that fight markets never win. If Europe and the US ban this technology that just means progress will continue in other [springer.com] places. [sciencealert.com] And there are other [time.com] reasons than eliminating disease. I could argue the ethics, but that's
Only until we edit out their impulse control genes!
And 3 feet tall with a flat head, so they can give you a blowjob while at the same time offering a surface to rest your beer on, right?
Just as you cant put the nuclear genie back in the bottle, so too genetic engineering. You may delay it, but eventually the dam will break.
Alpha children wear grey. They work much harder than we do, because they're so frightfully clever. I'm really awfully glad I'm a Beta, because I don't work so hard. And then we are much better than the Gammas and Deltas. Gammas are stupid. They all wear green, and Delta children wear khaki. Oh no, I don't want to play with Delta children. And Epsilons are still worse. They're too stupid to be able to read or write. Besides they wear black, which is such a beastly colour. I'm so glad I'm a Beta.
...Like the technology itself. Right now, the focus is on using CRISPR to eliminate genetic diseases. Ethically there is no problem with that usage. But if a hipster fad develops for making their children really tall, we will have to call the ethicists back in for a discussion.
Good luck with that. There are a lot of people for whom ethical considerations only apply to other people.
You people do realize that the CRISPR genes of the type to do gene editing are present in strep pyogenes and also staph aureus? These bacteria, especially staph aureus, are found everywhere. That means that anyone can extract these genes and put them into a plasmid quite easily using technology such as PCR (which can be done with a thermometer, stove, and a cup of ice). The only difficult part is making oligonucleotide sequences -- which are dirt cheap to buy though not trivial for someone to make at home but if I really thought about it I am sure there is a way to do it with just household chemicals and a small lab.
What I am saying is, if you ban this thing it will do nothing other than prevent its good use. The bad use will still be possible -- although there are tons of much easier and more effective ways to cause harm than genetic engineering -- it's rather sad to watch people get so paranoid about something like this. I mean people it's easier to cure late stage IV cancer and diabetes than it is to do something bad with genetic engineering -- yet there are tons of much easier ways to hurt people.