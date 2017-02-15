ISRO Makes History, Launches 104 Satellites With Single Rocket (indiatimes.com) 8
neo12 writes: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) made history by launching 104 satellites in a single launch. The lift-off of PSLVC 37 at 9.28 am from Sriharikota was a perfect one. In 28 minutes, all 104 satellites were successfully placed into the Earth's orbit. 101 of the 104 satellites belong to six foreign countries, including 96 from the U.S. and one each from Israel, the UAE, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Kazakhstan. According to Times of India, "Russian Space Agency held a record of launching 37 satellites in one go during its mission in June 2014. India previously launched 23 satellites in a single mission in June 2015."
Adding to space junk, satellite by satellite (Score:2)
We've managed to fill near-earth with almost as much rubbish as the surface, the actual atmosphere and (more recently reported) the depths of the sea: https://www.theguardian.com/en... [theguardian.com]
I love tech, but we need urgently to work on its by-products.
Not a space junk problem (Score:3)
1/ They won't stay up for many years, they don't have the fuel to do it.
2/ We know exactly where every one of them is, where they are going and can work out where they will be at any time for weeks ahead within a very small margin of error.
Anything else you want cleared up? I'm no rocket scientist but I had a good one explain the pathetically easy stuff to me a few decades back.