ISRO Makes History, Launches 104 Satellites With Single Rocket (indiatimes.com) 3
neo12 writes: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) made history by launching 104 satellites in a single launch. The lift-off of PSLVC 37 at 9.28 am from Sriharikota was a perfect one. In 28 minutes, all 104 satellites were successfully placed into the Earth's orbit. 101 of the 104 satellites belong to six foreign countries, including 96 from the U.S. and one each from Israel, the UAE, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Kazakhstan. According to Times of India, "Russian Space Agency held a record of launching 37 satellites in one go during its mission in June 2014. India previously launched 23 satellites in a single mission in June 2015."
ISRO Makes History, Launches 104 Satellites With Single Rocket More | Reply Login
ISRO Makes History, Launches 104 Satellites With Single Rocket
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals