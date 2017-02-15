Iron Age Potters Accidentally Recorded the Strength of Earth's Magnetic Field (npr.org) 68
Solandri writes: We've only been able to measure the Earth's magnetic field strength for about two centuries. During this time, there has been a gradual decline in the field strength. In recent years, the rate of decline seems to be accelerating, leading to some speculation that the Earth may be losing its magnetic field -- a catastrophic possibility since the magnetic field is what protects life on Earth from dangerous solar radiation. Ferromagnetic particles in rocks provide a long-term history which tells us the poles have flipped numerous times. But uncertainties in dating the rocks prevents their use in understanding decade-scale magnetic field fluctuations.
Now a group of archeologists and geophysicists have come up with a novel way to produce decade-scale temporal measurements of the Earth's magnetic field strength from before the invention of the magnetometer. When iron-age potters fired their pottery in a kiln to harden it, it loosened tiny ferromagnetic particles in the clay. As the pottery cooled and these particles hardened, it captured a snapshot of the Earth's magnetic field. Crucially, the governments of that time required pottery used to collect taxed goods (e.g. a portion of olive oil sold) to be stamped with a royal seal. These seals changed over time as new kings ascended, or governments were completely replaced after invasion. Thus by cross-referencing the magnetic particles in the pottery with the seals, researchers were able to piece together a history of the Earth's magnetic field strength spanning from the 8th century BCE to the 2nd century BCE. Their findings show that large fluctuations in the strength of the magnetic field over a span of decades are normal. The study has been published in the journal PNAS.
Can we get the same data from lavas? Lava has flowed in any given year of Earth's history.
For at least some of them: by the magnetisation they have?
Before you moderate this as stupid circular reasoning - consider that you could, at least conceivably, pull a tree-ring like stunt here. For some layers, you might be able to determine the date, via these pottery artefacts. And you might be able to interpolate the others from these data points.
"Might" is of course a very important qualifier here.
Rocks are dated by radiometry, looking at combinations of unstable isotopes that are appropriate to the type of rock.
No. Courage is used to remove popular features from products and call it innovation.
If nothing else, doing so could help confirm that the fluctuations found in the clay are due to the earth's magnetic field.
It's now a known unknown.
How do we boost the strength far enough to eliminate cancer?
*Raises the question
How do we boost the strength far enough to eliminate cancer?
In short: you can't. Cosmic radiation is just a small part of the complex system that can trigger cancer. Other aspects include: genetic make-up, environment (carcinogens) and the inherent error rate in the DNA copying machinery [nature.com] (missense, frameshifts, slippage, etc) [to name a few off the top of my head - I don't treat cancer]. And before you go down there....those imperfect copies are what leads to genetic variation (important to fend off predators both macro and microscopic) and evolution [berkeley.edu]. Cancer is just about inevitable in any DNA based system
Okay, fair point but I just meant "how can we eliminate that source of cancer?" As a follow-up question, would it retard photosynthesis or any other critical biological processes?
Actually, this is backwards. Cancer risk decreases for the first low dosage radiation exposure.
This is because the radiation "turns on" your body's natural radiation fighting responses. Those responses are actually pretty good, so turning them on decreases cancer risk initially. But if the radiation exposure gets higher, the body's system can't keep up.
So for optimal cancer risk mitigation, you want slightly higher radiation than Earth currently puts out.
how can we eliminate that source of cancer
To be clear are you suggesting there is a measurable amount of cancer caused by radiation from space?
*and before anyone is smart, we're talking the type of radiation deflected by magnetic shield, not UV-C from the sun.
We send aaron eckhart with hillary swank and a small nuke in a giant metal dildo underground to give the core a boost. Haven't you seen the documentary? It's been done before.
Pretty nifty.
I'm a bit miffed about language: "[...] it loosened tiny ferromagnetic particles in the clay. As the pottery cooled and these particles hardened, [...]"
That's a pretty graphic description, but in a geek site... can't we just say Curie point, or Curie temperature?
If we don't keep the standards, who will?
(If you think some jargon is exclusive: insert a link to Wikipedia -- there's, as often, a very nice article on that).
That's a pretty graphic description
I'm sure there will be a lot of hardening when you mention Curie on a geek site.
really? [bfy.tw]
Sorry, but I've never heard of the Curie point or Curie temperature. Maybe I learned once, but I've forgotten. I'd be happy to learn if it's included in the article with an explanation, but I wouldn't have automatically known what that was.
Alternative Explanation (Score:2)
The large variation in results for the magnetic fields is the creation stage of the pottery was done in completely uncontrolled circumstances.
Duh. I mean the large variation in the result is because the pottery was created in uncontrolled circumstances.
Multiple samples from independent sources and locations help mitigate those concerns, along with a slowly-varying time course of the field strength.
What manufacturing circumstances would change the strength of magnetization for ferrous inclusions in cooling pottery that would be present before, say, 0 AD to pick a convenient, arbitrary and approximately relevant threshold?
I agree that if they prove a tight correlation it means something. I can't see anything about that in the links though, so is this an article which proceeds from the assumption that the correlation with earth magnetism is very tight(if we assume correlation is tight then we can conclude magnetic field has decreased 30%), or does it prove the tight correlation as well. There is statistics involved and I can't see what kind.
Testing that correlation can also be done with experiments today with new pottery. Hav
no news to anyone in the field.
I see what you did there. Also, thanks to Slashdot's no editing policy, we now have a record of pun field strength for future paleocomedians.
Just a thought
Language, folks. Accidents are things you want to avoid, not things you just don't realize.
It really isn't that hard to consult a dictionary rather than impulsively posting something that turns out to be mostly incorrect. There are seven meanings for the word "accident" here [dictionary.com], and five of them have no negative connotation at all. Several indicate it's a synonym for the things you say it doesn't mean.
. . . . back in my Geophysics days (early 1980s), we already knew that the current planetary magnetic field was in decline, and we were approaching a pole reversal "real soon now" (in Geologic timeframe, not human timeframe. . ).
Heck, we were routinely measuring fossilized magnetic remnant fields in far older rocks, not just strength, but orientation as well. And finding the proper orientation of the sample was always difficult, generally required microscopic examination of a thin slice of the sample. The advantage of pottery for recent sampling, is that it is far easier to determine the orientation of the sample. . .
Hmm
... How are you going to determine field orientation at time of cooling below the Curie temperature for pottery? Wouldn't that require knowing the physical orientation of the item when it was being cooled after firing? Am I missing something, like there's a universal point-to-the-east orientation that all pottery is placed in when cooling?
I can see making a good guess for geological structures, but pottery?
Well, assuming you know the shape of the original pottery, or better still, have a whole piece or enough to reconstruct: simply MEASURE the orientation, then use paleomagnetic detection techniques to measure the remnant field. Then compare the observed field orientation against the physical orientation of the sample
"... to some speculation that the Earth may be losing its magnetic field -..."
Since the data ultimately suggests that fluctuations are completely normal, I submit that this also starts to explain why people are taking scientists less and less seriously.
I suspect that the cadre of researchers crying that the sky was falling was probably a small percentage, yet because of the synergies of such predictions, commercial media, & natural human histrionics, THIS was the narrative being discussed in the broader
"... to some speculation that the Earth may be losing its magnetic field -..."
Since the data ultimately suggests that fluctuations are completely normal, I submit that this also starts to explain why people are taking scientists less and less seriously.
Don't blame this on the researchers; blame this on the "science writers" (including the author of the summary here on Slashdot). The actual study - at least the abstract and the supplemental material, which was all I could read without a PNAS subscription - says no such thing and that particular wording is just a click-bait addition in order to garner more views. Science journalism - like so much journalism this day - has gone on a real decline over the past twenty years and tries to "spice up" every study rather than simply reporting the science. The end result is that scientists end up sounding inconsistent and hyperbolic ("Coffee Cures cancer!", no wait, "Coffee Causes Cancer"), when they usually are neither; it is the people reporting on their work that are to blame.
Also see for a more graphic comment [xkcd.com] on the same problem.
Fluctuations in past magnetic field on decade basis was hard as heck to measure on short period basis, because it takes solidifying rock/clay to lock the magnetic particles, and these don't form neat linear progression over time - the stamped pottery was the first that allowed to set samples in chronological order with decade dating precision.
Past global temperature is much easier to estimate, as its 'records' are 'frozen' as yearly growth of trees; each ring recording how warm and how dry the year was, thr
While the situation may be normal regarding Earth's history, and in past humanity history it would merely mean increased cancer incidence, magnetosphere primarily protects electronics from coronal mass ejections. This has only a history of several decades and was never exposed to diminished Earth magnetic field.
So, no, life on Earth won't be wiped by the demagnetization, and no enormous natural cataclysm will occur. But you might find electronics fried at nuclear power plants affect our daily life, especial
There are a lot of red brick houses in the world. If only the date of the building of the house is known and the bricks are not repurposed from other buildings, similar information can be derived.
If they can measure the magnetic properties of the mortar you can even get the direction.
There are a lot of red brick houses in the world. If only the date of the building of the house is known and the bricks are not repurposed from other buildings, similar information can be derived.
If they can measure the magnetic properties of the mortar you can even get the direction.
Yes. But not from 2000 years ago...
Since the magnetic field is declining, and losing our magnetic field would be catastrophic for life on Earth, we must therefore answer the two part question:
How is human activity causing this, and how much tax must we impose in order to make it stop?
Considering this is connected with Earth spin, any vehicle traveling east, pushing itself against the ground/water/air, is slowing Earth spin, while travel west increases it.
So we should tax all eastward travel and use the money to subsidize westward transportation.
Yes, words have meanings. Often, as in the case of "accident", words have more than one meaning. One of the meanings of "accident" is "any event that happens unexpectedly, without a deliberate plan or cause." In other words, "inadvertent".
They may have recorded it inadvertently, not accidentally.
Accidentally means you were trying to avoid doing it but it happened.
Inadvertently means you did so without knowing because it was not your focus.
Alexander Fleming accidentally left out a Staphylococcus plate culture and inadvertently discovered penicillin.
English is a wonderful language full of very precise words so let's use them accurately!
Re: (Score:2)
Well, as other posts have already replied to you, the strict distinction you're trying to make here doesn't really hold in English. Both accidentally and inadvertently can easily apply to something that was trying to be avoided.
But I sense a problem with the headline too, and I think the real issue is -- why are the POTTERS mentioned at all? There's a kind of implication with the way the headline is worded that the potters "recorded" information, except they had no concept of what such recording might a
We need a new protocol that redistributes money from wealthy countries to poor ones who will be most affected by the loss of the magnetic field because the wealthy ones have a lot more electric motors and refrigerator magnets so they're ruining the Earth's field.
Before Common Era? WTF? As opposed to an "uncommon" one?
OK, I'm a (kinda) scientist, so I should maybe be "against" all the religious stuff, but I have no problem with "Before Christ" just as I have no problem with V for Volt(a) or A for Ampere. (Grant you, these were real people, and real scientists too...)
FFS, it's not like "BC" is insulting to Muslims or other people who use a different calendar (many also religion-based), since they're not aligned with the same time period.
If anything, "BCE" seems mo