Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Earth Government Science Technology

Iron Age Potters Accidentally Recorded the Strength of Earth's Magnetic Field (npr.org) 68

Posted by BeauHD from the stamped-with-a-royal-seal dept.
Solandri writes: We've only been able to measure the Earth's magnetic field strength for about two centuries. During this time, there has been a gradual decline in the field strength. In recent years, the rate of decline seems to be accelerating, leading to some speculation that the Earth may be losing its magnetic field -- a catastrophic possibility since the magnetic field is what protects life on Earth from dangerous solar radiation. Ferromagnetic particles in rocks provide a long-term history which tells us the poles have flipped numerous times. But uncertainties in dating the rocks prevents their use in understanding decade-scale magnetic field fluctuations.

Now a group of archeologists and geophysicists have come up with a novel way to produce decade-scale temporal measurements of the Earth's magnetic field strength from before the invention of the magnetometer. When iron-age potters fired their pottery in a kiln to harden it, it loosened tiny ferromagnetic particles in the clay. As the pottery cooled and these particles hardened, it captured a snapshot of the Earth's magnetic field. Crucially, the governments of that time required pottery used to collect taxed goods (e.g. a portion of olive oil sold) to be stamped with a royal seal. These seals changed over time as new kings ascended, or governments were completely replaced after invasion. Thus by cross-referencing the magnetic particles in the pottery with the seals, researchers were able to piece together a history of the Earth's magnetic field strength spanning from the 8th century BCE to the 2nd century BCE. Their findings show that large fluctuations in the strength of the magnetic field over a span of decades are normal. The study has been published in the journal PNAS.

Iron Age Potters Accidentally Recorded the Strength of Earth's Magnetic Field More | Reply

Iron Age Potters Accidentally Recorded the Strength of Earth's Magnetic Field

Comments Filter:

  • Ingenuity ftw (Score:3)

    by Virtual_Raider ( 52165 ) on Wednesday February 15, 2017 @05:11AM (#53872073) Homepage
    From TFA: ''' "When dealing with such large-scale phenomena, we don't usually think it can occur within a few decades. We usually think it would take thousands or tens of thousands of years," Forman says. The finding, he adds, "opens up a big can of worms" because researchers just don't know how or why that would happen. So there's something missing about scientists' concept of goings on in the Earth's core.''' But hey, at least now we know we don't know :)

  • How do we boost the strength far enough to eliminate cancer?

  • Loosened? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Pretty nifty.

    I'm a bit miffed about language: "[...] it loosened tiny ferromagnetic particles in the clay. As the pottery cooled and these particles hardened, [...]"
    That's a pretty graphic description, but in a geek site... can't we just say Curie point, or Curie temperature?
    If we don't keep the standards, who will?
    (If you think some jargon is exclusive: insert a link to Wikipedia -- there's, as often, a very nice article on that).

    • I'm sure there will be a lot of hardening when you mention Curie on a geek site.

      That's a pretty graphic description

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

      Sorry, but I've never heard of the Curie point or Curie temperature. Maybe I learned once, but I've forgotten. I'd be happy to learn if it's included in the article with an explanation, but I wouldn't have automatically known what that was.

  • The large variation in results for the magnetic fields is the creation stage of the pottery was done in completely uncontrolled circumstances.

    • Duh. I mean the large variation in the result is because the pottery was created in uncontrolled circumstances.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by pz ( 113803 )

        Multiple samples from independent sources and locations help mitigate those concerns, along with a slowly-varying time course of the field strength.

        What manufacturing circumstances would change the strength of magnetization for ferrous inclusions in cooling pottery that would be present before, say, 0 AD to pick a convenient, arbitrary and approximately relevant threshold?

        • I agree that if they prove a tight correlation it means something. I can't see anything about that in the links though, so is this an article which proceeds from the assumption that the correlation with earth magnetism is very tight(if we assume correlation is tight then we can conclude magnetic field has decreased 30%), or does it prove the tight correlation as well. There is statistics involved and I can't see what kind.
          Testing that correlation can also be done with experiments today with new pottery. Hav

  • Isn't this actually Paleomagnetism/Archaeology 101? I mean, reconstructing the magnetic field in shape and strength from the finds is a substantial endeavor, but the headline itself is no news to anyone in the field. It's been one of the bog-standard methods of how archaeological sites are surveyed.

    • no news to anyone in the field.

      I see what you did there. Also, thanks to Slashdot's no editing policy, we now have a record of pun field strength for future paleocomedians.

  • Interesting (Score:3)

    by Big Hairy Ian ( 1155547 ) on Wednesday February 15, 2017 @07:04AM (#53872315)
    This could also be used to prove/disprove theories that some Pharaohs may have ruled concurrently rather than consecutively.

    Just a thought

  • Declining fields and Pole Reversals. . (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Salgak1 ( 20136 ) <salgak@NosPAm.speakeasy.net> on Wednesday February 15, 2017 @07:49AM (#53872437) Homepage

    . . . . back in my Geophysics days (early 1980s), we already knew that the current planetary magnetic field was in decline, and we were approaching a pole reversal "real soon now" (in Geologic timeframe, not human timeframe. . ).

    Heck, we were routinely measuring fossilized magnetic remnant fields in far older rocks, not just strength, but orientation as well. And finding the proper orientation of the sample was always difficult, generally required microscopic examination of a thin slice of the sample. The advantage of pottery for recent sampling, is that it is far easier to determine the orientation of the sample. . .

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pz ( 113803 )

      Hmm ... How are you going to determine field orientation at time of cooling below the Curie temperature for pottery? Wouldn't that require knowing the physical orientation of the item when it was being cooled after firing? Am I missing something, like there's a universal point-to-the-east orientation that all pottery is placed in when cooling?

      I can see making a good guess for geological structures, but pottery?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Salgak1 ( 20136 )

        Well, assuming you know the shape of the original pottery, or better still, have a whole piece or enough to reconstruct: simply MEASURE the orientation, then use paleomagnetic detection techniques to measure the remnant field. Then compare the observed field orientation against the physical orientation of the sample

  • "... to some speculation that the Earth may be losing its magnetic field -..."
    Since the data ultimately suggests that fluctuations are completely normal, I submit that this also starts to explain why people are taking scientists less and less seriously.

    I suspect that the cadre of researchers crying that the sky was falling was probably a small percentage, yet because of the synergies of such predictions, commercial media, & natural human histrionics, THIS was the narrative being discussed in the broader

    • Re:What this also proves (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Somebody Is Using My ( 985418 ) on Wednesday February 15, 2017 @09:04AM (#53872705) Homepage

      "... to some speculation that the Earth may be losing its magnetic field -..."
      Since the data ultimately suggests that fluctuations are completely normal, I submit that this also starts to explain why people are taking scientists less and less seriously.

      Don't blame this on the researchers; blame this on the "science writers" (including the author of the summary here on Slashdot). The actual study - at least the abstract and the supplemental material, which was all I could read without a PNAS subscription - says no such thing and that particular wording is just a click-bait addition in order to garner more views. Science journalism - like so much journalism this day - has gone on a real decline over the past twenty years and tries to "spice up" every study rather than simply reporting the science. The end result is that scientists end up sounding inconsistent and hyperbolic ("Coffee Cures cancer!", no wait, "Coffee Causes Cancer"), when they usually are neither; it is the people reporting on their work that are to blame.

      Also see for a more graphic comment [xkcd.com] on the same problem.

    • Fluctuations in past magnetic field on decade basis was hard as heck to measure on short period basis, because it takes solidifying rock/clay to lock the magnetic particles, and these don't form neat linear progression over time - the stamped pottery was the first that allowed to set samples in chronological order with decade dating precision.

      Past global temperature is much easier to estimate, as its 'records' are 'frozen' as yearly growth of trees; each ring recording how warm and how dry the year was, thr

    • While the situation may be normal regarding Earth's history, and in past humanity history it would merely mean increased cancer incidence, magnetosphere primarily protects electronics from coronal mass ejections. This has only a history of several decades and was never exposed to diminished Earth magnetic field.

      So, no, life on Earth won't be wiped by the demagnetization, and no enormous natural cataclysm will occur. But you might find electronics fried at nuclear power plants affect our daily life, especial

  • There are a lot of red brick houses in the world. If only the date of the building of the house is known and the bricks are not repurposed from other buildings, similar information can be derived.

    If they can measure the magnetic properties of the mortar you can even get the direction.

    • There are a lot of red brick houses in the world. If only the date of the building of the house is known and the bricks are not repurposed from other buildings, similar information can be derived.

      If they can measure the magnetic properties of the mortar you can even get the direction.

      Yes. But not from 2000 years ago...

  • Let's answer the real question (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Since the magnetic field is declining, and losing our magnetic field would be catastrophic for life on Earth, we must therefore answer the two part question:

    How is human activity causing this, and how much tax must we impose in order to make it stop?

    • Considering this is connected with Earth spin, any vehicle traveling east, pushing itself against the ground/water/air, is slowing Earth spin, while travel west increases it.

      So we should tax all eastward travel and use the money to subsidize westward transportation.

  • How does the change in mag field strength jive with warming or cooling of Earth? Does the extra solar radiation heat us any?

  • Not accidentally! (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Wednesday February 15, 2017 @09:10AM (#53872747)

    They may have recorded it inadvertently, not accidentally.

    Accidentally means you were trying to avoid doing it but it happened.
    Inadvertently means you did so without knowing because it was not your focus.

    Alexander Fleming accidentally left out a Staphylococcus plate culture and inadvertently discovered penicillin.

    English is a wonderful language full of very precise words so let's use them accurately!

    • Accidentally is an appropriate word in this context. It refers to something that happened by chance or was fortuitous. You do not specifically have to be trying to avoid something for it to be accidental. English is a wonderful language that has many ways to say the same thing.

    • Well, as other posts have already replied to you, the strict distinction you're trying to make here doesn't really hold in English. Both accidentally and inadvertently can easily apply to something that was trying to be avoided.

      But I sense a problem with the headline too, and I think the real issue is -- why are the POTTERS mentioned at all? There's a kind of implication with the way the headline is worded that the potters "recorded" information, except they had no concept of what such recording might a

  • We need a new protocol that redistributes money from wealthy countries to poor ones who will be most affected by the loss of the magnetic field because the wealthy ones have a lot more electric motors and refrigerator magnets so they're ruining the Earth's field.

  • Before Common Era? WTF? As opposed to an "uncommon" one?
    OK, I'm a (kinda) scientist, so I should maybe be "against" all the religious stuff, but I have no problem with "Before Christ" just as I have no problem with V for Volt(a) or A for Ampere. (Grant you, these were real people, and real scientists too...)

    FFS, it's not like "BC" is insulting to Muslims or other people who use a different calendar (many also religion-based), since they're not aligned with the same time period.
    If anything, "BCE" seems mo

Slashdot Top Deals

backups: always in season, never out of style.

Close