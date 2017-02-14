How Algorithms May Affect You (phys.org) 10
New submitter Muckluck shares an excerpt from a report via Phys.Org that provides "an interesting look at how algorithms may be shaping your life": When you browse online for a new pair of shoes, pick a movie to stream on Netflix or apply for a car loan, an algorithm likely has its word to say on the outcome. The complex mathematical formulas are playing a growing role in all walks of life: from detecting skin cancers to suggesting new Facebook friends, deciding who gets a job, how police resources are deployed, who gets insurance at what cost, or who is on a "no fly" list. Algorithms are being used -- experimentally -- to write news articles from raw data, while Donald Trump's presidential campaign was helped by behavioral marketers who used an algorithm to locate the highest concentrations of "persuadable voters." But while such automated tools can inject a measure of objectivity into erstwhile subjective decisions, fears are rising over the lack of transparency algorithms can entail, with pressure growing to apply standards of ethics or "accountability." Data scientist Cathy O'Neil cautions about "blindly trusting" formulas to determine a fair outcome. "Algorithms are not inherently fair, because the person who builds the model defines success," she said. Phys.Org cites O'Neil's 2016 book, "Weapons of Math Destruction," which provides some "troubling examples in the United States" of "nefarious" algorithms. "Her findings were echoed in a White House report last year warning that algorithmic systems 'are not infallible -- they rely on the imperfect inputs, logic, probability, and people who design them,'" reports Phys.Org. "The report noted that data systems can ideally help weed out human bias but warned against algorithms 'systematically disadvantaging certain groups.'"
The end (Score:2)
It's the end of intelligence as we know it.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe just the opposite, the beginning of intelligence. The problems are garbage data, conflation, risk analysis with random failures, entropy, and just ignoring facts-- among so many other problems.
How far does an algorithm take bias until it's actually discriminating based on such things as gender, race, etc? We're in the very early stages of "big data" and we're doing a bad job of it. The problem is this: we'll continue doing a bad job until we have more transparency, IMHO.
Here's what you do (Score:2)
In my day, we had a simple and effective way to judge algorithms:
O(n log(n)) or faster: good
O(n^2) or slower: bad
Re: (Score:2)
In my day we wrote algorithms down on paper, and labelled the steps with numbers or letters!
1. Take a slice of bread out of the bag.
2. Place it in toaster
3. Set to light brown
4. Push down lever
We judged algorithms by taste.
Transparancy (Score:1)
Certain groups? (Score:2)
Some federal database might buy a state database and find lots of illegal migrants getting free city or state services?
That a person is a religious covert? Does their faith or cult have issues? A person buying products or searching for topics that get reported and tracked?
A person looking to travel? Most of the US online tracking is looking for any trace of radicalization and mobilization. Is a person of interest looking up interesting things?
Get some US gov/mil work? Need a polygraph?
"persuadable voters" (Score:2)
"undereducated voters"