Scientists Propose Plan To Re-Freeze the Arctic

Kristine Lofgren writes: In case you've been under a rock for the past 20 years, the Arctic is melting super fast. Certain *ahem* governments are dragging their feet doing anything about it, which means the planet could be in for a spectacular meltdown within the next 20 years. But a clever bunch of scientists have hatched a plan to re-freeze the Arctic using wind-powered pumps that will bring water to the surface, allowing it to freeze. This new layer of ice could last well into the summer, which is vital, because scientists think summer Arctic ice could be gone by 2030 -- and that causes a whole chain of terrible events that will only make our climate change problem much, much worse. The plan has a $500 billion price tag, but that's pocket change compared to the cost of dealing with an ice-free Arctic. The study has been published in The American Geophysical Union's journal Earth's Future. You can read more about the study via The Guardian.
They're becoming activists because the science is being ignored and putting our existence in jeopardy.
Without even reading the $500 billion plan... (Score:4, Insightful)
Without even reading the $500 billion plan, I can tell that there is no way they have though of all the consequences of using 10 million wind powered pumps to bring water to the top for it to freeze.
Without even reading the $500 billion plan, I can tell that there is no way they have though of all the consequences of using 10 million wind powered pumps to bring water to the top for it to freeze.
And isn't the Arctic ice mostly fresh water? Even if you can get the salt water to freeze, it's going to melt at a much warmer temperature and will do drastically different things to the environment than slowly melting fresh water ice.
The critical two words you omitted matter.
One melts and one grows more slowly.
Ask The Polar Ocean Challenge about polar ice. They were there to prove Arctic ice shrinkage.
Whoops, they got stuck by ice they swore wasn't there. They had to be rescued. BTW, this isn't the first "global warming ice melting" ship to be stuck in ice & needed rescue.
What's your point? Because a ship got stuck in some ice are you inferring there is no Arctic ice melting issue?
Eeek, I hope you're not in a decision making position there.
So because one ship got stuck in the ice IN THE FUCKING ARCTIC, there's no problem with loss of Arctic ice?
Did you mean this argument seriously, or are you just another Koch Brothers troll?
So, it's not "well understood", oh great, let's just ignore it then and say there's no problem hey?
I can think of a lot of "problems" that are not well understood. They are problems all the same.
Well, that settles it. Nothing to worry about, folks. Just keep consuming those finite resources and let your grandchildren worry about any problems.
Didn't you get the memo? The resources aren't finite, they're infinite. Oil grows back because it's not fossil fuel. Silly evolutionists, how could it be fossil fuel, the Earth is only 6000 years old!
Well DUH!
Here's the chronology:
1) You're being alarmist, there's no issue.
2) You're being alarmist, this isn't worth spending 500 billion on.
3) The environmental impact of attempting this could be worse than allowing things to progress naturally.
4) Too expensive, nobody goes there anyway, and we don't need polar bears to survive. Shame, though.
5) Well, now it's too late anyway.
I'm actually kind of on board with #3, but I think we really ought to be getting our asses in gear and looking at the impact of mitigation s
Actually it was the same shit made up story junk news sources who are climate change deniers who were crying about an ice age in the 70's. Nothing other than a couple of quickly disproved papers ever suggested that an ice age was coming. The problem with man made climate change is that it is happening in a very short time frame and human systems and ecological systems are not robust against the short term change. Geological climate change would not bother us so much because it happens over a long time scal
The water they pump to the surface has to freeze.. (Score:2)
What about Arctic precipitation? (Score:2)
There are long-standing speculations about decrease of ice in the Arctic possibly causing more evaporation from this ocean, hence more precipitation around it. Before we go about refreezing the area, let's see if this effect occurs.
Maybe we should just go on without the US (Score:2)
You know what creationism and climate change denial have in common? Nobody outside the US takes them serious.
Maybe it is time to simply cut the loss and leave them behind. Yeah, it's sad but you can't save 'em all.
Can anyone explain how this could even work? (Score:2)
As I understand it, the problem is that X joules of energy enter the earth from sunlight. Y amount of energy leaves. Energy balance is X-Y. Thanks to greenhouse gasses, Y is now smaller. So net energy is being gained by the earth and it is warming up. This is why the ice is melting.
If the wind powered pumps don't affect Y, I don't see how this does anything.
So you want to use wind energy to freeze portions of the ocean where it would not be freezing otherwise?
This is the stupidest idea I have heard after 2016 elections.
Wind power efficiency is really low. In addition to that that much energy WILL slow down the winds and will cause a different type of climate cataclysmic fuck up.
Further, if so much wind power is harnessed, then it is so much better to use this wind power to replace fossil fuel manufactured electricity.
Also, the number of birds killed by the wi
"Dragging their feet" - can't be the U.S. (Score:2)
The U.S. already lowered carbon emissions enough to meet the Kyoto targets [wattsupwiththat.com], years ago.
So since there is no way you can mean the U.S., I wonder what nation you *did* have in mind?
*Innocent Gaze*