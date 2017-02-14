Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Earth Science Technology

Scientists Propose Plan To Re-Freeze the Arctic (inhabitat.com) 195

Posted by BeauHD from the don't-mess-with-mother-nature dept.
Kristine Lofgren writes: In case you've been under a rock for the past 20 years, the Arctic is melting super fast. Certain *ahem* governments are dragging their feet doing anything about it, which means the planet could be in for a spectacular meltdown within the next 20 years. But a clever bunch of scientists have hatched a plan to re-freeze the Arctic using wind-powered pumps that will bring water to the surface, allowing it to freeze. This new layer of ice could last well into the summer, which is vital, because scientists think summer Arctic ice could be gone by 2030 -- and that causes a whole chain of terrible events that will only make our climate change problem much, much worse. The plan has a $500 billion price tag, but that's pocket change compared to the cost of dealing with an ice-free Arctic. The study has been published in The American Geophysical Union's journal Earth's Future. You can read more about the study via The Guardian.

  • When I get time, I'd like to use satellite photos of the arctic into a time lapse video, play it, then ask "Now, what was it you were saying about climate change being a scam?"

    • Re: Climate change deniers (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      NOAA climate fraud is becoming climate gate 2. This gives the deniers more fuel. Scientists have become activists and this cheapens science. So has research grants that need predetermined results to continue funding.

      Environmental science has become a religion with customs, holy days and leaders in white coats that demand tithing in carbon credits.

      There very well may be serious climate issues but when the professionals tasked with researching these challenges become activists the science becomes suspec

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        They're becoming activists because the science is being ignored and putting our existence in jeopardy.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      When I get time, I'd like to use satellite photos of the arctic into a time lapse video, play it, then ask "Now, what was it you were saying about climate change being a scam?"

      The argument is that it's cyclical and happens regardless of human action. Anyone straight "denying" is just an idiot polarized by the current state of entertainment/politics. The intelligent argument against crazy ideas like this is that companies/people are making a lot of money selling what could very well be snake oil on a process we have very little data on and therefore have very little understanding.

    • Re: (Score:1, Interesting)

      by Fragnet ( 4224287 )
      The scam is calling it "climate change". Climate variability is normal. What we're seeing today is not outside of it either.

      • Sometime in the past I posted notes I made when I was calibrating gas chromatography units. Over a decade O2 went down, CO2 and CO went up.
        The units varied in location from urban city centers (showed the most) to islands out to sea (showed the least). All declined at about the same proportional rates, though the absolute rates differed.

      • Re:Climate change deniers (Score:4, Insightful)

        by dbIII ( 701233 ) on Wednesday February 15, 2017 @01:40AM (#53871537)
        Spot on. It's perfectly normal for the climate to vary from what it was before when we've changed the atmosphere so much by adding so much carbon dioxide to it.
        Oh? You expected something else?

    • Already been done ->https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vj1G9gqhkYA

    • I'd love to kill the mod that voted you as a troll. An obvious climate denier.

  • Without even reading the $500 billion plan... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Ecuador ( 740021 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @09:25PM (#53870455) Homepage

    Without even reading the $500 billion plan, I can tell that there is no way they have though of all the consequences of using 10 million wind powered pumps to bring water to the top for it to freeze.

    • Re:Without even reading the $500 billion plan... (Score:4, Funny)

      by Fragnet ( 4224287 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @09:56PM (#53870645)
      I want to see them do it only because it's the most idiotic scheme I've ever heard of.

    • Without even reading the $500 billion plan, I can tell that there is no way they have though of all the consequences of using 10 million wind powered pumps to bring water to the top for it to freeze.

      And isn't the Arctic ice mostly fresh water? Even if you can get the salt water to freeze, it's going to melt at a much warmer temperature and will do drastically different things to the environment than slowly melting fresh water ice.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        All sea ice is "freshwater" (or at least "fresher water"). The salt is forced out of the water when it freezes, which is why you get things like brinicles.
        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

        I'm not sure what your point is supposed to be. I think you're confusing the on-land ice of Greenland and sea ice, but I really have no idea what you're saying. There's very little salt in ice.

        • So, if liquid seawater is pumped on top of the sea ice (which has little salt), where does the salt in the seawater (that was pumped on top of the ice) go? It can't diffuse into the water below it, because there is no water under it.

    • You think you're going to deploy a wind powered pump in the arctic for $5000 apiece, even at scale? Not if you want that pump to last more than a single season.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by doom ( 14564 )

      Okay, but the magnitude of the problem we're up against is so hue that anything you can think of that might make a dent in it is going to have associated numbers that make it look completely crazy.

      If the numbers don't sound insane, then it can't work.

      (Myself, I like the idea of parking nuclear submarines around Antarctica, and using them to power pumping stations to spray seawater in the interior. But I haven't crunched the numbers on that, I'm sure they look deranged as well.)

    • For instance, Russia will bomb them.

  • Not gonna happen (Score:5, Interesting)

    by LTIfox ( 4701003 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @09:29PM (#53870485)
    Russia needs ice free Arctic. For shipping and future oil rigs.

    • I think more accurately: Russia needs oil revenue to balance its budget. If the world stops using oil, Russia stops being a superpower. So they have to fight environmental movements at all costs.

  • Here's the chronology:

    1) You're being alarmist, there's no issue.

    2) You're being alarmist, this isn't worth spending 500 billion on.

    3) The environmental impact of attempting this could be worse than allowing things to progress naturally.

    4) Too expensive, nobody goes there anyway, and we don't need polar bears to survive. Shame, though.

    5) Well, now it's too late anyway.

    I'm actually kind of on board with #3, but I think we really ought to be getting our asses in gear and looking at the impact of mitigation s

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )

      1) You're being alarmist, there's no issue.

      Indeed, there were so many people on this very web site that ranted that the Arctic would never melt.

      When did all this weird science denialism on climate start? I first noticed it around 1996 and filed it with crystal healing pyramid power, but the shit really spread.

      • People resent being asked to pay more for fuel for their monster trucks.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dbIII ( 701233 )

          People resent being asked to pay more for fuel for their monster trucks.

          There was not science denial during the oil shock. Back then the Republican Party was a Party that respected science instead of tea bagging.
          The anti-science weirdness today can't be explained as rationally as blaming it on the price of oil especially since we've just come through a recent Saudi driven oil price war designed to put our shale oil producers out of business.

    • ...we really ought to be getting our asses in gear and looking at the impact of mitigation strategies at the 'global environmental engineering' scale, and maybe doing a few local-scale tests to help build better models to aid in the assessments.

      The idiocy in this is not only in engaging in dubious and expensive schemes that will either not work, may exacerbates the instability of the climate, could be irreversible, might lead to run-away effects etc etc - but we are doing this to avoid having to simply make a few, easy adjustments to our lifestyles, like cut back on brainless consumerism and the myth that the economy must - or even can - grow forever. We are already living on borrowed time; we are using up limited resources and we still resist ev

  • They'd have to find how much GHG, etc, they'd emit manufacturing, shipping, and installing all of those wells and pumps. Then compare that with installing $500 billion of wind turbines, solar PV, etc.
  • And that water isn't frozen when it is below the surface, so it contains some heat. I guess that heat will just radiate into the atmosphere, with no ill effects. Just what the Arctic needs, a giant heat pump!

  • There are long-standing speculations about decrease of ice in the Arctic possibly causing more evaporation from this ocean, hence more precipitation around it. Before we go about refreezing the area, let's see if this effect occurs.

    • There are long-standing speculations about decrease of ice in the Arctic possibly causing more evaporation from this ocean, hence more precipitation around it.

      The big problem with that idea is that water vapor is a GHG. We don't want more evaporation.

  • You know what creationism and climate change denial have in common? Nobody outside the US takes them serious.

    Maybe it is time to simply cut the loss and leave them behind. Yeah, it's sad but you can't save 'em all.

  • As I understand it, the problem is that X joules of energy enter the earth from sunlight. Y amount of energy leaves. Energy balance is X-Y. Thanks to greenhouse gasses, Y is now smaller. So net energy is being gained by the earth and it is warming up. This is why the ice is melting.

    If the wind powered pumps don't affect Y, I don't see how this does anything.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by z3alot ( 1999894 )
      Arctic ice affects Y by the albedo [wikipedia.org] effect.

      It sucks because warming removes arctic ice, which no longer reflects sunlight, which causes more warming. The summary suggests that when (in the future) arctic ice goes away completely during the summer, this will be very bad.

  • So you want to use wind energy to freeze portions of the ocean where it would not be freezing otherwise?

    This is the stupidest idea I have heard after 2016 elections.

    Wind power efficiency is really low. In addition to that that much energy WILL slow down the winds and will cause a different type of climate cataclysmic fuck up.

    Further, if so much wind power is harnessed, then it is so much better to use this wind power to replace fossil fuel manufactured electricity.

    Also, the number of birds killed by the wi

    • Wind power efficiency is really low.

      When used mechanically, wind power efficiency is very high. You can build a wind turbine over 80% efficient out of trash in your back yard.

      In addition to that that much energy WILL slow down the winds and will cause a different type of climate cataclysmic fuck up.

      [citation needed]

      (I happen to know that this is false, so I'd really, really love to see you look for that citation and shake your tiny fist at google.)

      Also, the number of birds killed by the wind power and the number of sea lives perished due to the changed natural ocean flows will be much greater than the biodiversity lost due to the climate change.

      The number of birds flying around the Arctic is very low. The point of maintaining the ice is maintaining the usual ocean currents.

      For the record, warmer earth means more habitable land on earth.

      [citation needed]

      In fact, we don't know how much habitable land we'll end up with, we only

  • The U.S. already lowered carbon emissions enough to meet the Kyoto targets [wattsupwiththat.com], years ago.

    So since there is no way you can mean the U.S., I wonder what nation you *did* have in mind?

    *Innocent Gaze*

    • The U.S. already lowered carbon emissions enough to meet the Kyoto targets [wattsupwiththat.com], years ago.

      From the very beginning of the article you cited:

      New EIA data shows USA inadvertently meets 1997 Kyoto protocol CO2 emission reductions without ever signing on thanks to a stagnant economy. Lowest level of CO2 emissions since 1994.

      So, let's not gloat, m'kay?

      • New EIA data shows USA inadvertently meets

        America is so awesome it lowers CO2 without even trying, and you say not to gloat? Whoa man, that some seriously absurd spin you have there! Doesn't matter HOW you meet the goals, as long as they are met. The whole point is to lower CO2, not glory, right? If you agree with that you wouldn't care how the goal is met yet you are trying to qualify an unqualified success for the planet. May as well change your handle to Capitan Pollution.

        thanks to a stagnant economy

        • America is so awesome it lowers CO2 without even trying, and you say not to gloat? Whoa man, that some seriously absurd spin you have there! Doesn't matter HOW you meet the goals, as long as they are met.

          America either isn't awesome because it's failing, or this is a temporary detente and we'll be right back up the curve in a moment.

          I can see where there may be some danger since Trump is fixing the economy, but I wouldn't worry at the move to solar and other renewable sources is inevitable.

          Yeah, but it can be put off for some time yet, and it may have already been put off too long.

  • With a b?

  • The plan has a $500 billion price tag, but that's pocket change compared to the cost of dealing with an ice-free Arctic.

    Wouldn't billions be saved in shipping and transportation expenses if the Arctic was ice-free? That shortens the distance to Asia right?

    • That shortens the distance to Asia right?

      Nope. The distance between Asia to every other places still remains exactly the same.

      • That shortens the distance to Asia right?

        Nope. The distance between Asia to every other places still remains exactly the same.

        In a pedantic sense, yes.

        In a practical sense (per the distance of shipping lanes) perhaps not. But I hardly think ice-free poles, and the accompanying global rise in temperatures and sea-levels, are worth the other consequences. And those include war, mass migration of refugees, shifting of zones of arable land, uncertain survivability of plants moved to different latitudes, and so on.

  • Pumping >0C water onto the remaining ice will accelerate the melting

    • Pumping >0C water onto the remaining ice will accelerate the melting

      Not in the winter. As a real world example, Canadians will pour water over outside skating rinks during the winter, and it refreshes the ice surface. No Zamboni needed. I read somewhere they heat the water as well. Can any of our Canadian friends let us know - if you are still talking to the crazy Americans?

      • Pumping >0C water onto the remaining ice will accelerate the melting

        Not in the winter. As a real world example, Canadians will pour water over outside skating rinks during the winter, and it refreshes the ice surface. No Zamboni needed. I read somewhere they heat the water as well. Can any of our Canadian friends let us know - if you are still talking to the crazy Americans?

        If the ambient temperature is above freezing, then the ice will melt, whether you put water on it or not. If it is below freezing, then water applied to the ice surface will freeze. If it's windy, it just melts or freezes faster. "Wind chill" just refers to what the temperature feels like to us, not what it actually is.

        Of course, artifical ice rinks have refrigeration units that chill the surface that the ice is applied to. So, they can survive even if the ambient temperature is above freezing. Good thing,

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Imrik ( 148191 )

        That will refresh the ice surface, but it will also reduce the thickness of the ice if you don't have some form of cooling to compensate. That isn't much of a concern for skating rinks but would completely defeat the purpose for the arctic ice.

    • Pumping >0C water onto the remaining ice will accelerate the melting

      No, not in winter.

      The problem in winter is that ice (and snow on top of it) is a good insulator that, once the ice reaches around 1-2m thick causes it to continue to thicken very slowly.

      It's one of the reasons why the sea ice minimum is falling faster than the maximum - the arctic winter is cold enough to (almost) completely refreeze every year but that resultant ice isn't thick enough to survive a summer season. That's why there's so mu

  • Oh geesh (Score:3)

    by Ol Olsoc ( 1175323 ) on Tuesday February 14, 2017 @11:06PM (#53871055)
    The Ice level in the arctic is a symptom, not the cause. Otherwise, is this story from the Onion or something?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gumpish ( 682245 )

      Ice reflects substantially more infrared energy back into space than seawater. Lowering the Earth's albedo will MAKE melting ice caps a cause of warming.

  • Scientists have missed every prediction on global warming since then whole craze started.
  • nice, nice, very nice.

  • The local effect might be cooling, but overall...

  • Once the ice is gone the mother ship will be revealed, containing all the technology and knowledge needed to save the planet

  • Last I heard there were four volcanos in Iceland about to blow us into the next ash-cloud ice age. Can we re-purpose these ice fans as volcanic ash blowers?

  • The problem is that it releases more greenhouse gasses than it traps. All we can really do is stop using carbon based fuels and wait it out. Or find a new place to live.

    • The problem is that it releases more greenhouse gasses than it traps.

      This has nothing to do with GHGs. This is about Albedo, and maintenance of ice that partly drives the weather systems upon which we depend.

  • Sounds like a plan from futurama.

