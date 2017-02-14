Around 2.2 Million Deaths in a Year in India and China From Air Pollution (cnbc.com) 16
India is on the verge of overtaking China as the country with the most deaths caused by air pollution, the world's biggest environmental killer, according to research published on Tuesday. From a report: The State of Global Air 2017 report states that extensive, long-term exposure to fine particulate matter contributed to more than four million premature deaths in 2015. The report is a joint effort between the Health Effects Institute and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evalution's Global Burden of Disease Project. "We are seeing increasing air pollution problems worldwide," Dan Greenbaum, president of the Health Effects Institute, said in a statement. "The trends we report show that we have seen progress in some parts of the world -- but serious challenges remain," Greenbaum went on to add. The report's analysis showed that India -- with extra exposure and its aging population -- now competes with China in terms of air pollution health burdens. Both countries saw around 1.1 million early deaths due to air pollution in 2015.
An extraordinary figure... (Score:3)
How many lives are saved by air pollution (Score:3)
Presumably the air pollution is coming from some activities that raise living standards to afford clean water, public hospitals, health insurance, and reduced crime. Can we have a figure on how many lives are saved by air pollution as well?
Yes in an ideal world we can have both so it's important to recognize air pollution is more than an eyesore.
Blame the USA (Score:1, Informative)
The USA outsources its manufacturing to the developing world, and then lobbies in those countries against any kind of worker or environmental protections. The USA lobbied for the third world to be exempt from the Kyoto accords. The USA lobbied for India to shoot down its comprehensive environmental protection policy. The USA constantly urges China to withhold any efforts to implement any kind of labor laws.
So, Americans, you have the blood of 2.2 million people a year on your hands. More than Hitler. More t
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well just so you know the problem here isn't coal, it's the fact that neither China nor India use any air crubbing technology at all in their power plants. Unlike power plants in the US. Which is why even through most of US power is made by coal we don't have nation wide air quality issues.
But hey, go right a head and whine about the environment instead of actually doing something. I'm sure that'll make it all better.
America loose 2.5 million people a year... total. (Score:2)
Here is the actual report (Score:3)