US-Born NASA Scientist Detained At The Border Until He Unlocked His Phone (theverge.com) 171
Sidd Bikkannavar works at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. After racing solar-powered cars in Chile, he had trouble returning to America. mspohr quote The Verge: Bikkannavar says he was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and pressured to give the Customs and Border Protection agents his phone and access PIN. Since the phone was issued by NASA, it may have contained sensitive material that wasn't supposed to be shared. Bikkannavar's phone was returned to him after it was searched by CBP, but he doesn't know exactly what information officials might have taken from the device...
The officer also presented Bikkannavar with a document titled "Inspection of Electronic Devices" and explained that CBP had authority to search his phone. Bikkannavar did not want to hand over the device, because it was given to him by JPL and is technically NASA property. He even showed the officer the JPL barcode on the back of phone. Nonetheless, CBP asked for the phone and the access PIN. "I was cautiously telling him I wasn't allowed to give it out, because I didn't want to seem like I was not cooperating," says Bikkannavar. "I told him I'm not really allowed to give the passcode; I have to protect access. But he insisted they had the authority to search it."
While border agents have the right to search devices, The Verge reports that travelers aren't legally required to unlock their phones, "although agents can detain them for significant periods of time if they do not." They also report that Bikkannavar "was not allowed to leave until he gave CBP his PIN," adding that the cybersecurity team at JPL "was not happy about the breach."
And by him I mean the CBP officer guilty of breach of national security.
... and sit in jail himself waiting for the results?
Stand for something or stand for nothing.
I believe he did the smart thing, and probably the best when it comes to making a stand.
Under protest unlock the phone, get it done, then report the incident to his employer (as breach of security - employer being NASA has a bit more standing) and report to the press (allowing for public outrage to ensue).
This way he has a fair chance of getting a lot of attention for the case - and it appears it worked, at least the story made it onto
/.. If instead he had been held in jail at the border, it may have been
That's what I thought.
I see the possibility of a CPB officer taking bribes (or blackmail) from a foreign entity, (government or business) to copy the phones of people who may have access to interesting things. So many are already on the payroll of drug runners.
The officer may be guilty of misrepresentation, but I blame NASA for not telling folks how to handle a NASA phone. CITIZENS have no requirement to answer any questions or facilitate a search. Leave the phone and keep walking.
That doesn't make any sense at all. You don't get a secret service escort just because you have a security clearance. I was a radar repairer in the Army and had a TS clearance, frequently travelled with classified radar schematics. They didn't dispatch the damn secret service just to escort me from one post to another. That's not how it works. Where in the world would you even get that bizarre idea?
Everything. If they had it for more than a couple minutes, then they very likely have a carbon copy of its entire contents.
Once there was a mayor from somewhere in the US that got his computer searched at the border and he was outraged. Turns out he also liked to video teens in strip poker games. There may be some reason to wait for additional facts in this story but...
Wasn't this the USA that was horrified in 1989 after the revelations in Eastern Europe of mass spying on citizens?
Re:I don't mean to go all 'Papierin, mein herr,' b (Score:4, Informative)
I'm not prepared to give up my (and everyone else's) 4th Amendment Rights on the off-chance that we might maybe catch a dirtbag. The cost of making that collar is just too high.
Re:I don't mean to go all 'Papierin, mein herr,' b (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Then pretty much every case was decided wrong. It's happened before you know. See, for instance, the moving to detention camps of US citizens of Japanese descent during WWII, which was ruled constitutional by the same screwed up institution. Heavy emphasis on "US citizens" there, because it's kind of important.
There is nothing in the Constitution that says there's a 'border search exception' to the 4th amendment, and there's nothing in the Constitution that grants the government that power. This is wro
All men created equal, it says.
If by 'it' you mean the Declaration of Independence, then you'd be correct. The Constitution, however, does not contain these words.
Actually, the person who handed over the phone probably did not have standing to claim 4th amendment rights.
The phone is not his.
It belongs to NASA.
For reference, see this about Microsoft [bloomberg.com]:
“Standing has been a barrier in cases that seek to vindicate people’s privacy rights,” said Jennifer Granick, a Stanford Law School professor. “It’s a serious issue in conducting constitutional litigation, and this case is no different.”
Four court decisions listed by U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle all reached the same conclusion -- Fourth Amendment protections can only be cited by individuals, and not vicariously by third parties. The most recent was a 2014 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the family of a driver who was shot and killed by police after a high-speed chase couldn’t invoke that right on his behalf related to a lawsuit over his death.
Why did he take NASA issued equipment out the US? What if another country did the same search?
He's got a foreign sounding last name, and that makes him a potential terrorist. They should have beat him a bit, y'know, just in case.
Wow, you're a special type of sheep aren't you.
Poor pwecious alt right snowflake. How dare courts question decrees or act as a check on the power of the executive
Have you actually read the constitution? Have you read and understood over 200 years of legal precedent regarding the abilities of the courts when asked to adjudicate a conflict over a law? There is legal precedent that the president does not have carte blanche over border rules. We do not have a dictatorship.
There is legal precedent and explicit, clearly written law that says the President has just such power for the reasons the President stated. The judge who made the original decision is a vicious leftist hack and the 9th circuit court is no better.
This is a decision by people trying to get petty political gains and not caring how many people are killed as a result. They are worse than murderers, because they are not even risking their own lives.
The president can not make a ban based on religion, and yet that is what he claimed this was even though the wording in the order itself made it muddled. Thus, put it on hold until the lawsuits go through. This is not judicial activism, this is the courts doing what they are supposed to do - the president does not have the power to dismiss a lawsuit unilaterally and so the courts must get involved.
So the original judge, appointed to Dubya, is a leftist hack? No one is getting killed over this. If we car
Pretty much everyone human is leftist. Even Republicans.
The US uses its own (wrong) definitions that confuse the rest of the world.
They act as legislators only by clarifying laws that are brought before the court during a lawsuit. And yes, the laws are indeed vague many times. They are made vague because it's easier to get them passed that way.
So for example, someone commits a crime, during the trial the defendant complains that evidence was seized illegally, or that he didn't know about certain rights; this gets brought before the courts to decide. The courts do not seek out these cases on their own. Then there's a conflict at the
After you, sir.
I don't even work in government, but we're trained not to expose any data to our own people unless they have a valid reason to see that data. I imagine government agencies would have similar policies.
The CIA and your local DMV are also government departments.
More like undertrained and underpaid bottom rung employee decides to exert his authority.
It should be controversial if he exceeds his authority. And if you expect a border agent to treat a private citizen better than an another government official you're naive.
In an atmosphere of pervasive fear it is especially important to constrain officials to operating with the limit of their authority.
This guy works on image analysis for telescopes in other words spy satellites which just happen to be large telescopes pointed downwards. Dont worry NASA will get its own back. Just who do you think launches the spy satellites? Are you telling me NASA has not put backdoors into the satellites used by DHS and the cops. This CBP agent may suddenly get pulled over because his license number showed up as wanted for kiddie porn. God help him if he happens to be a black male during that traffic stop.
That's what the cops say. And when was the last time a police officer lied?
Re: (Score:2)
This guy works on image analysis for telescopes in other words spy satellites which just happen to be large telescopes pointed downwards.
The NRO runs the spy satellites and the Air Force launches them. NASA has nothing to do with them besides providing rockets and launch platforms.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
You're right, but there's still a decidedly non-zero chance that the hi-res optics he has access to see a lot of classified things.
I wholeheartedly disagree with his compliance with their requests. I just want to support the AC's rationale for why the en
Makes me think of this picture https://s-media-cache-ak0.pini... [pinimg.com]
Factory reset before you get off the plane. (Score:4, Interesting)
Wow, am wondering if I should be doing a factory reset before the plane finishes taxiing.
Or will they then demand my Google/Apple password?
Nah, I'm white. I'll wait 'till they come for us.
Basically don't make any funny faces, give back any sass, or make eye contact while going through security or customs lines. The only joy in life these guys have is hassling people. It's a boring job, they're never going to get promoted and they know it, so they're going to take out their bullying instinct whenever they can. This is not government policy, these are individuals trying to prove that they have authority over you.
Haha, when's the last time you went through the security check point at an airport?
Technically CPB agents may need reasonable suspicion to stop you and probable cause to search you, but in practice they routinely exceed their authority, and they usually aren't challenged when they do. People just acquiesce to get it over with. That's a problem because if it remains customary long enough the courts will inevitably tend to view it more positively.
Additionally, the "Border Zone" in which CPB operates is within a hundred miles of the US border including coastlines. This means cities like P
Use a burner phone going out of country every time (Score:3)
I'd get a burner phone with very limited personal data on it and use that for international traveling unless you don't mind the govt getting a copy of everything on your daily driver phone and saving it forever to be possibly used against you when the time comes (and the tyrant is rig
Stop complaining you crybabies! (Score:2)
Democrat and republican alike, you voted for this. Now live with it! Until you vote them out, shut. the. fuck. UP!
Thank you that is all...
Why shut up? One of the few benefits left in this country is that we are allowed to criticize our government. This is actual our moral and civic duty to bitch at the government, otherwise the power goes to their heads and they start turning authoritarian. Democracy is not just something that happens every 2 years after which we go home and put up with whatever bullshit the government spits out.
AFAIC, you really have little right to criticize the government if you voted for it, meaning you voted for the people you're criticizing. Doing so just makes you a hypocrite.
So what? Being a hypocrite is within our rights. Of course you criticize who you vote for! We've done that in the US ever since the very first election; we do it at the presidential level and at the level of the local dog catcher. Even when a president gets a majority vote, in both electoral and popular vote, the president is still accountable to the people and the people are free to express their opinion on the matter.
Just like the other poster said: if you complain about the person you voted for, and then you go and re-elect him, you're a moron and a whiner, and your criticism is useless.
Actually, you have the right to criticize the government as much as you want, regardless of who you voted for or even if you didn't vote at all, thanks to something call the first amendment. Suggesting otherwise makes you anti-free speech.
The First Amendment fails to keep you from being a hypocrite and an idiot though.
If you didn't think the candidate would be very good (and apparently they're so bad you're out there complaining about him), then why did you vote for him?
Being a hypocrite and an idiot have no effect on your rights.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not talking about any candidate in particular, I'm speaking abstractly. Fill in the blank with any candidate you want. I'm also not talking about legal rights here; you're reading too much into my earlier comment.
Exporting the sensitive information from the US in the first place may be considered an offence (think rocket information == weapons information). You would need to be careful claiming that as a defence against search at the border.
Racism at work (Score:2)
What percentage of Muslims do this. Go on, provide the statistic and how you arrived at it.
That, and his name. Very dangerous combination, darkened skin (not black) and middle-eastern sounding name. Must be terrorist. Works at JPL so even has access to rockets.
He should not have had a NASA phone in Chile (Score:1)
Could be worse (Score:5, Interesting)
Sadly didn't have my crypto carrier card as I wasn't carrying crypto material, that one gets you waved past any security checkpoint. TSA had semi-recently been spun up. Naturally US military people are high risk on aircraft, so we got selected for 'random searching'.
TSA: Sign into the laptop and turn it over.
Me: Uhm. No? It's a classified laptop, and I have no proof you have proper clearance.
TSA: We handle government laptops all the time.
Me: Not my problem. You can swab it for explosives all you want, but if it leaves my line of sight, I'm grabbing the real cops to arrest you while I call the FBI to report theft of classified material.
They squawked like a bunch of chickens. Dumped out all of our stuff, triple checked everything. Sadly none of our stuff was easily breakable, because well, soldiers. Not for a lack of trying. They also tried to make us miss the flight. Like we cared, as again, government travel voucher. This was before body cavity searches and sexually assaulting folks, but it got pretty hands on. Laptop however remained within my line of sight and turned off the entire time. You could almost taste the bureaucrat rage. Got the "special" random selection treatment every time I flew (again, usually on govt dime) for a long while afterwards, so I guess they did get the last laugh.
Hell, that's TSA and pretty expected. Fed buddy was made to bin his bottled water, but his loaded Sig and spare loaded magazines were fine. CBP made me dig out receipts to prove the booze I picked up in Ireland were from the duty free shop. I had him hold my SAW (a not small belt fed machine gun) while I dug around for the bottles and receipt. He didn't even blink. Never underestimate a government employee's ability to follow stupid rules.
I see a good way of cleaning up the TSA here. Send military people, fully armed, on commercial flights, carrying classified information, with orders to protect--at all costs--this material from anyone without clearing accessing it. Anyone who attempts to take the material can be shot on sight.
Back when airport screeners were contractors they had the right to make that mistake and get a funny story out of it, but government employees can't legally ask you to turn that laptop on in public. The question itself was enough to get that guy arrested. When I was in civil service with DoD, I would travel without any government electronics if possible, because despite the laws, the TSA was a liability. Traveling internationally, forget about it, I don't think I was allowed to bring anything that had ever
A friend of mine was on his way to one of those "fun" places in SE Asia. The TSA agent insisted on the soldiers, in full uniform, put their rifles through the X-ray machine. He, a Speicialist, began to protest but was quickly quieted by a senior officer. I guess the man in charge thought is was just easier to fulfill the idiotic request than voice any protest.
Just what did this TSA flunky think they could find "hidden" inside these rifles? Might someone sneak a fingernail clipper inside? I'm not absolu
Congress and the courts know (Score:3)
Having diplomatic immunity from another country is really the only way around that...
If been from the USA was legally special, everyone from the USA would demand rights not to be searched..
So Congress made sure everyone entering the USA would face equal, fair questions and searches.
If a person would like not to be searched, find a way to get full diplomatic immunity...
i.e. persons and property can be examined. No probable cause, no warrant, no "suspicion" protection to stop every search request.
You can be searched, asked questions, have to show a device is what it should be.
Until federal courts or Congress sets new laws or comments on the need for "suspicion" of criminal activity all searches are legal.
Copies of your data are fine too. e.g. a camera can have its digital files looked at or recovered if deleted.
No words... (Score:1)
US is fundamentally broken. From example to the world to laughing stock.
Key disclosure laws are common around the world:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
That's when you give them the code that wipes the device.
That may seem clever, but it may well subject you to criminal penalties (destruction of evidence).
If this happens to you (Score:2)
Ask them to contact your attorney and the attorney for whatever organization you're with and let them fight it out. Off course they'll insist they have the authority, but if your device is marked as classified, they don't.
it's been like that for a while (EFF) (Score:2)
Here is the EFF advice for crossing borders with digital devices, from 2011:
https://www.eff.org/wp/defendi... [eff.org]
Some more up to date advice:
https://www.wired.com/2017/02/... [wired.com]
What's JPL's policy on taking equipment abroad? (Score:1)
If the guy's abroad on a personal trip, why's he carrying his JPL issued phone with him? That seems like a security no-no.
I've never worked at NASA but I have been issued equipment by government contractors and taking it out of the country while on personal trips was expressly forbidden. I never traveled abroad on company business but my understanding was that for at least some destinations the security department would require you to take a different laptop that only had the data you needed for the trip on
Let this happen to Beyonce and rejoice.
Getting data across the border (Score:2)
Just put your data on a micro SD card and hide it in a Rubiks cube