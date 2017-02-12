Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


NASA Cellphones Government Privacy

US-Born NASA Scientist Detained At The Border Until He Unlocked His Phone (theverge.com) 171

Posted by EditorDavid from the yearning-to-breathe-free dept.
Sidd Bikkannavar works at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. After racing solar-powered cars in Chile, he had trouble returning to America. mspohr quote The Verge: Bikkannavar says he was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and pressured to give the Customs and Border Protection agents his phone and access PIN. Since the phone was issued by NASA, it may have contained sensitive material that wasn't supposed to be shared. Bikkannavar's phone was returned to him after it was searched by CBP, but he doesn't know exactly what information officials might have taken from the device...

The officer also presented Bikkannavar with a document titled "Inspection of Electronic Devices" and explained that CBP had authority to search his phone. Bikkannavar did not want to hand over the device, because it was given to him by JPL and is technically NASA property. He even showed the officer the JPL barcode on the back of phone. Nonetheless, CBP asked for the phone and the access PIN. "I was cautiously telling him I wasn't allowed to give it out, because I didn't want to seem like I was not cooperating," says Bikkannavar. "I told him I'm not really allowed to give the passcode; I have to protect access. But he insisted they had the authority to search it."
While border agents have the right to search devices, The Verge reports that travelers aren't legally required to unlock their phones, "although agents can detain them for significant periods of time if they do not." They also report that Bikkannavar "was not allowed to leave until he gave CBP his PIN," adding that the cybersecurity team at JPL "was not happy about the breach."

  • Arrest him and throw him into Gitmo (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ghoul ( 157158 ) on Sunday February 12, 2017 @09:54PM (#53853627)

    And by him I mean the CBP officer guilty of breach of national security.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And by him I mean the CBP officer guilty of breach of national security.

      That's what I thought.
      I see the possibility of a CPB officer taking bribes (or blackmail) from a foreign entity, (government or business) to copy the phones of people who may have access to interesting things. So many are already on the payroll of drug runners.

    • That was my thought too, but I was thinking lock away the supposed scientist that just let some oaf bully him into giving up access to a JPL phone that might have had important security related information on it. The oaf will never learn and will continue to enjoy playing the bully, but people need to learn not to give in to them.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pegr ( 46683 )

      The officer may be guilty of misrepresentation, but I blame NASA for not telling folks how to handle a NASA phone. CITIZENS have no requirement to answer any questions or facilitate a search. Leave the phone and keep walking.

  • What information? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Everything. If they had it for more than a couple minutes, then they very likely have a carbon copy of its entire contents.

  • Once there was a mayor from somewhere in the US that got his computer searched at the border and he was outraged. Turns out he also liked to video teens in strip poker games. There may be some reason to wait for additional facts in this story but...

    Wasn't this the USA that was horrified in 1989 after the revelations in Eastern Europe of mass spying on citizens?

    • First, the United States is not a monolithic entity. Second, educational standards across the country and over time are different, and lately have been generally regarded as poor. Third, 9/11 happened and many people think that everyone getting a trophy affects kids more than being raised by parents affected by this tragedy and the subsequent clamp-down by US authoritarians.

    • Re:I don't mean to go all 'Papierin, mein herr,' b (Score:4, Informative)

      by Scutter ( 18425 ) on Sunday February 12, 2017 @10:06PM (#53853685) Journal

      I'm not prepared to give up my (and everyone else's) 4th Amendment Rights on the off-chance that we might maybe catch a dirtbag. The cost of making that collar is just too high.

      • Re:I don't mean to go all 'Papierin, mein herr,' b (Score:5, Informative)

        by NonUniqueNickname ( 1459477 ) on Sunday February 12, 2017 @10:54PM (#53853903)
        But you don't have any 4th Amendment Rights at an airport. Searches and seizures at an airport are not subject to any requirement of reasonable suspicion, probable cause, or warrant. It's called the Border Search Exception ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] ), it has been in effect since the 1970s (or earlier?), and pretty much every related case was ruled in favor of the government.

        • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Then pretty much every case was decided wrong. It's happened before you know. See, for instance, the moving to detention camps of US citizens of Japanese descent during WWII, which was ruled constitutional by the same screwed up institution. Heavy emphasis on "US citizens" there, because it's kind of important.

          There is nothing in the Constitution that says there's a 'border search exception' to the 4th amendment, and there's nothing in the Constitution that grants the government that power. This is wro

      • Actually, the person who handed over the phone probably did not have standing to claim 4th amendment rights.

        The phone is not his.

        It belongs to NASA.

        For reference, see this about Microsoft [bloomberg.com]:

        “Standing has been a barrier in cases that seek to vindicate people’s privacy rights,” said Jennifer Granick, a Stanford Law School professor. “It’s a serious issue in conducting constitutional litigation, and this case is no different.”

        Four court decisions listed by U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle all reached the same conclusion -- Fourth Amendment protections can only be cited by individuals, and not vicariously by third parties. The most recent was a 2014 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the family of a driver who was shot and killed by police after a high-speed chase couldn’t invoke that right on his behalf related to a lawsuit over his death.

  • that's what HE said
  • Govt searches govt property. So who's for more govt?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ghoul ( 157158 )

      This guy works on image analysis for telescopes in other words spy satellites which just happen to be large telescopes pointed downwards. Dont worry NASA will get its own back. Just who do you think launches the spy satellites? Are you telling me NASA has not put backdoors into the satellites used by DHS and the cops. This CBP agent may suddenly get pulled over because his license number showed up as wanted for kiddie porn. God help him if he happens to be a black male during that traffic stop.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by JBMcB ( 73720 )

        This guy works on image analysis for telescopes in other words spy satellites which just happen to be large telescopes pointed downwards.

        The NRO runs the spy satellites and the Air Force launches them. NASA has nothing to do with them besides providing rockets and launch platforms.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by grcumb ( 781340 )

          This guy works on image analysis for telescopes in other words spy satellites which just happen to be large telescopes pointed downwards.

          The NRO runs the spy satellites and the Air Force launches them. NASA has nothing to do with them besides providing rockets and launch platforms.

          You're right, but there's still a decidedly non-zero chance that the hi-res optics he has access to see a lot of classified things.

    • Makes me think of this picture https://s-media-cache-ak0.pini... [pinimg.com]

  • Factory reset before you get off the plane. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by quenda ( 644621 ) on Sunday February 12, 2017 @10:10PM (#53853693)

    Wow, am wondering if I should be doing a factory reset before the plane finishes taxiing.
    Or will they then demand my Google/Apple password?

    Nah, I'm white. I'll wait 'till they come for us.

    • The new administration is going to go for mass/personal surveillance even more than the prior administration (which was terrible) - count on these guys making a copy of every bit of personal data and messaging on that phone.

      I'd get a burner phone with very limited personal data on it and use that for international traveling unless you don't mind the govt getting a copy of everything on your daily driver phone and saving it forever to be possibly used against you when the time comes (and the tyrant is rig

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Quzak ( 1047922 )
      I am a white male and ive had to go through the enhanced screening. I am still confused as to why they choose mean instead of a nignog or shit skin.

  • Stop complaining you crybabies! (Score:2)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Democrat and republican alike, you voted for this. Now live with it! Until you vote them out, shut. the. fuck. UP!

    Thank you that is all...

    • Why shut up? One of the few benefits left in this country is that we are allowed to criticize our government. This is actual our moral and civic duty to bitch at the government, otherwise the power goes to their heads and they start turning authoritarian. Democracy is not just something that happens every 2 years after which we go home and put up with whatever bullshit the government spits out.

      • AFAIC, you really have little right to criticize the government if you voted for it, meaning you voted for the people you're criticizing. Doing so just makes you a hypocrite.

        • So what? Being a hypocrite is within our rights. Of course you criticize who you vote for! We've done that in the US ever since the very first election; we do it at the presidential level and at the level of the local dog catcher. Even when a president gets a majority vote, in both electoral and popular vote, the president is still accountable to the people and the people are free to express their opinion on the matter.

          • Just like the other poster said: if you complain about the person you voted for, and then you go and re-elect him, you're a moron and a whiner, and your criticism is useless.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Yosho ( 135835 )

          Actually, you have the right to criticize the government as much as you want, regardless of who you voted for or even if you didn't vote at all, thanks to something call the first amendment. Suggesting otherwise makes you anti-free speech.

          • The First Amendment fails to keep you from being a hypocrite and an idiot though.

            If you didn't think the candidate would be very good (and apparently they're so bad you're out there complaining about him), then why did you vote for him?

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by Yosho ( 135835 )

              Being a hypocrite and an idiot have no effect on your rights.

              I didn't vote for whoever you're talking about. Why are you assuming I did?

              • I'm not talking about any candidate in particular, I'm speaking abstractly. Fill in the blank with any candidate you want. I'm also not talking about legal rights here; you're reading too much into my earlier comment.

  • Exporting the Sensitive Information... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Exporting the sensitive information from the US in the first place may be considered an offence (think rocket information == weapons information). You would need to be careful claiming that as a defence against search at the border.

  • Is there anyone here who doesn't think that the reason the guy was detained was because his skin color was too dark?

    • That, and his name. Very dangerous combination, darkened skin (not black) and middle-eastern sounding name. Must be terrorist. Works at JPL so even has access to rockets.

  • He violated US export regulations by bringing his NASA phone with him. It's understandable why they wanted to search it.

  • Could be worse (Score:5, Interesting)

    by RevDisk ( 740008 ) on Sunday February 12, 2017 @10:31PM (#53853781) Journal
    Back when I was in the Army, I unfortunately had a clearance. Which means when you go on TDY, you become a classified material pack mule. In this particular case, in addition to a bunch of sealed envelopes, I had to carry a stickered laptop. Unshockingly, electronics certified to handle classified material are labeled clearly to include the words "US Government Property" and "Protect from unauthorized disclosure". I was also traveling on a government purchased ticket using government ID. But in civvies, because post-9/11.

    Sadly didn't have my crypto carrier card as I wasn't carrying crypto material, that one gets you waved past any security checkpoint. TSA had semi-recently been spun up. Naturally US military people are high risk on aircraft, so we got selected for 'random searching'.

    TSA: Sign into the laptop and turn it over.
    Me: Uhm. No? It's a classified laptop, and I have no proof you have proper clearance.
    TSA: We handle government laptops all the time.
    Me: Not my problem. You can swab it for explosives all you want, but if it leaves my line of sight, I'm grabbing the real cops to arrest you while I call the FBI to report theft of classified material.

    They squawked like a bunch of chickens. Dumped out all of our stuff, triple checked everything. Sadly none of our stuff was easily breakable, because well, soldiers. Not for a lack of trying. They also tried to make us miss the flight. Like we cared, as again, government travel voucher. This was before body cavity searches and sexually assaulting folks, but it got pretty hands on. Laptop however remained within my line of sight and turned off the entire time. You could almost taste the bureaucrat rage. Got the "special" random selection treatment every time I flew (again, usually on govt dime) for a long while afterwards, so I guess they did get the last laugh.

    Hell, that's TSA and pretty expected. Fed buddy was made to bin his bottled water, but his loaded Sig and spare loaded magazines were fine. CBP made me dig out receipts to prove the booze I picked up in Ireland were from the duty free shop. I had him hold my SAW (a not small belt fed machine gun) while I dug around for the bottles and receipt. He didn't even blink. Never underestimate a government employee's ability to follow stupid rules.

    • I see a good way of cleaning up the TSA here. Send military people, fully armed, on commercial flights, carrying classified information, with orders to protect--at all costs--this material from anyone without clearing accessing it. Anyone who attempts to take the material can be shot on sight.

    • Excellent. We need more people like you.

    • Back when airport screeners were contractors they had the right to make that mistake and get a funny story out of it, but government employees can't legally ask you to turn that laptop on in public. The question itself was enough to get that guy arrested. When I was in civil service with DoD, I would travel without any government electronics if possible, because despite the laws, the TSA was a liability. Traveling internationally, forget about it, I don't think I was allowed to bring anything that had ever

  • Congress and the courts know (Score:3)

    by AHuxley ( 892839 ) on Sunday February 12, 2017 @10:38PM (#53853805) Homepage Journal
    what can be asked for when moving in and out of the USA.
    Having diplomatic immunity from another country is really the only way around that...
    If been from the USA was legally special, everyone from the USA would demand rights not to be searched..
    So Congress made sure everyone entering the USA would face equal, fair questions and searches.
    If a person would like not to be searched, find a way to get full diplomatic immunity...
    i.e. persons and property can be examined. No probable cause, no warrant, no "suspicion" protection to stop every search request.
    You can be searched, asked questions, have to show a device is what it should be.
    Until federal courts or Congress sets new laws or comments on the need for "suspicion" of criminal activity all searches are legal.
    Copies of your data are fine too. e.g. a camera can have its digital files looked at or recovered if deleted.

  • No words... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    US is fundamentally broken. From example to the world to laughing stock.

  • Ask them to contact your attorney and the attorney for whatever organization you're with and let them fight it out. Off course they'll insist they have the authority, but if your device is marked as classified, they don't.

  • Here is the EFF advice for crossing borders with digital devices, from 2011:

    https://www.eff.org/wp/defendi... [eff.org]

  • If the guy's abroad on a personal trip, why's he carrying his JPL issued phone with him? That seems like a security no-no.

    I've never worked at NASA but I have been issued equipment by government contractors and taking it out of the country while on personal trips was expressly forbidden. I never traveled abroad on company business but my understanding was that for at least some destinations the security department would require you to take a different laptop that only had the data you needed for the trip on

  • Until a celebrity gets the same treatment it won't matter, because 99% of the sheeple don't follow /.

    Let this happen to Beyonce and rejoice.

  • Just put your data on a micro SD card and hide it in a Rubiks cube

