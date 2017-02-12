Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Space

Gravity-Detecting LIGO Also Found To Be Creating Gravity Waves (sciencemag.org) 78

Posted by EditorDavid from the popular-quantum-mechanics dept.
LIGO is a large-scale physics experiment to detect "ripples in spacetime," as well as gravity waves from outer space. But it turns out that it's also creating gravity waves, according to a team of physicists led by Belinda Pang, a physicist at the California Institute of Technology. sciencehabit quotes Science magazine: Although these waves are far too feeble to detect directly, the researchers say, the radiation in principle could be used to try to detect weird quantum mechanical effects among large objects... Of course, LIGO doesn't generate large gravitational waves -- you could probably make bigger ones yourself by whirling bowling balls around -- but it does so with optimal efficiency [and] the waves could still be used to probe quantum effects among macroscopic objects, Pang says.

Quantum mechanics says that a vanishingly small object such as an electron can literally be in two places in once. Many physicists suspect that it might just be possible to coax a macroscopic object, such as one of LIGO's mirrors, into a similar state of quantum motion. That delicate state wouldn't last long, as interactions with the outside world would make it "decohere" and put it in one place or another. However, one could imagine measuring the rate at which such a state decoheres to see whether it matches the rate expected from the radiation of gravitational waves, Pang says.
"It's unbelievably difficult," Pang says. "But if you want to do it, what we're saying is that LIGO is the best place to do it."

  • "Always with the negative waves, Moriarty, always with the negative waves." https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
  • This is what happens when you tell scientists to go step on a LIGO

  • Gravity wave != Gravitational wave (Score:3, Informative)

    by skoskav ( 1551805 ) on Sunday February 12, 2017 @05:41PM (#53852777)
    Hopefully I ruined the fun by being pedantic.

  • Copenhagen Interpretation (Score:5, Informative)

    by jIyajbe ( 662197 ) on Sunday February 12, 2017 @05:52PM (#53852805)

    No, the electron is NOT "in two places at once". That is nonsense. Prior to measurement the electron (and indeed, any quantum particle) simply does not have a well-defined position; rather, there is a set of points in space where it could be found (weighted by the probabilities returned by the* wave function of the electron in the given physical setup ("the potential well")). It is only when a measurement is made that the probabilities resolve to a certainty--and the electron is then found in literally one position in space.

    *Technically, the square modulus of the wave function.

    Sorry for the physics rant; I feel better now.

    • Um, it is one thing to assert that FTA and TFS should not have been more clear that what interpretation of quantum mechanics one uses here matters. At the same time you appear to then be making the same mistake by insisting on a specific interpretation as correct and that others are nonsense.

        by jIyajbe ( 662197 )

        Sorry, I wasn't clear: I'm not suggesting the other interpretations of QM are nonsense; I am suggesting that the statement that "the electron could be in two places at once" is nonsense. As the poster below me said, there are NO interpretation of QM (of which I am aware) that will make that claim.

        (That said, the Copenhagen interpretation, whatever its ontological problems, has the virtue of having stood the test of time and--more importantly--LOTS of experiments.

        • I think one could reasonably summarize MWI as the object being in more than one place at once in different branches, but I do agree that it isn't a great description. In any event your last sentence in parentheses merits more of a response: other than some very naive collapse interpretations, all interpretations of quantum mechanics agree on predictions for experiments; that's what makes them interpretations rather than models or hypotheses in their own right. So one can't reasonably defend a specific inter

        • Many interpretations are that it is actually a wave, and not a particle at all during travel. So it isn't "two places at the same time" so much as it is a wave. From the perspective of this wave though travel is instantaneous (time does not pass), so its not breaking a law being a particle at one place, a wave during the travel, then a particle at the end point.

    • No, the electron is NOT "in two places at once". That is nonsense. Prior to measurement the electron (and indeed, any quantum particle) simply does not have a well-defined position; rather, there is a set of points in space where it could be found (weighted by the probabilities returned by the* wave function of the electron in the given physical setup ("the potential well")). It is only when a measurement is made that the probabilities resolve to a certainty--and the electron is then found in literally one position in space.

      *Technically, the square modulus of the wave function.

      Sorry for the physics rant; I feel better now.

      The good ole story of what happens when two particles feel really entangled.

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      No, the electron is NOT "in two places at once". That is nonsense. Prior to measurement the electron (and indeed, any quantum particle) simply does not have a well-defined position; rather, there is a set of points in space where it could be found (weighted by the probabilities returned by the* wave function of the electron in the given physical setup ("the potential well")). It is only when a measurement is made that the probabilities resolve to a certainty--and the electron is then found in literally one position in space.

      That doesn't really explain the crazy part of QM, it just sounds like a particle bouncing around to form the probabilities, like saying Schrödinger's cat is dead or alive long before you open the box. What's so hard to understand is that it's not just passive observation, the act of observation collapses the wave function. The opening of the box decides if the cat is alive or dead. I think in laymen's terms you can't explain an uncollapsed wave function any more correctly than that a qubit is both 0 an

      • When they describe quantum computers they mostly ignore trying to describe operations and throw the word superposition in front of 0 and 1. Only, superposition, it turns out, has a mathematical meaning, one that has to do with wave functions. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
        So qubits apparently involve encoding of functions, not just states.

        by jIyajbe ( 662197 )

        Correct; I was attempting to explain what, not why. To the best of my knowledge, the question of why an observation collapses the wave function has only been partly answered. Essentially, you have to ask (for every case) exactly how the observation was done. Most commonly, you bounce one or more photons off of the thing you want to observe (or you arrange for it to emit on or more photons). This appears to be the cause of the collapse. Hopefully someone who knows more than me will chime in with more detail?

    • So, what would happen if I run a double-slit experiment, but measure which slit each fired electron went through?

        by jIyajbe ( 662197 )

        You will find that the interference pattern is destroyed! You will instead get two blotches of electrons, one in front of each slit.

    • No, the electron is NOT "in two places at once". That is nonsense. Prior to measurement the electron (and indeed, any quantum particle) simply does not have a well-defined position; rather, there is a set of points in space where it could be found (weighted by the probabilities returned by the* wave function of the electron in the given physical setup ("the potential well")). It is only when a measurement is made that the probabilities resolve to a certainty--and the electron is then found in literally one position in space.

      Well, according to the standard interpretation of the theory, that is itself only a model of what we think the world seems to be like. What QM has to say about the subject could also be interpreted as "particles are not actually points in space, and what we see may be an artifact of the way we measure things"; not the orthodox view, I know, but I think it is healthy to try to find a path away from the current orthodoxies, not least because we know that our theories are incomplete. Unless things have moved a

    • Hey, somebody had to do it. Using English with embedded classical logic to describe quantum phenomena is a waste of time. And even most physicists have never read Schwinger or studied the Nakajima-Zwanzig equation and hence have little idea of how to formally obtain the classical measurement projection in an open system interacting with a classically described statistical bath when the combined closed system is in a stationary state and has no probabilities at all. And then there is relativity and time r

  • I would expect all matter possessing a Higgs boson would generate gravity waves. Which is pretty much all matter.

  • Gordon doesn't need to hear all of this. (Score:3)

    by malditaenvidia ( 4015209 ) on Monday February 13, 2017 @03:10AM (#53854681)
    We've assured the administrator that nothing will go wrong.
  • The measurement changes the experiment! Right?

  • This topic sounds like a Star Trek episode. Think Star Trek: Voyager where the crew has to rescue a planet from itself because they were experimenting with gravity waves!

