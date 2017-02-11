Four of Iceland's Main Volcanoes Are All Preparing For Eruption (icelandmonitor.mbl.is) 13
Vulcanologists always watch Iceland carefully -- it's the one exposed place on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, with 130 different volcanoes -- and something big may be brewing. Applehu Akbar writes: Now that four of Iceland's largest volcanoes are showing signs of impending eruption, the world may be in for another summer of ash. Katla, Hecla, Bárðarbunga and Grímsvötn have all had major activity in the past, including vast floods from melting glaciers, enough ash to ground aircraft over all of Europe, volumes of sulfur that have induced global nuclear winter for a decade at a time, and clouds of poisonous fluoride gas. When the mountains of Iceland speak, the whole world listens.
Eruptions are already overdue for both Hekla and Katla -- Hekla's magma chamber has filled up, and Katla last erupted in 1918. "The Katla eruption would lead to the melting of the Mýrdalsjökull glacier, resulting in a glacial flood," reports Tech Times, "likely to hit areas where large crowds are found at any given point of time, especially the black sand beaches of Sólheimasandur and the village of Vik in Southern Iceland."
Mother Earth stands ready to combat global warming with some nice ash clouds. Thus saving civilization as we know it.
Or wiping it out entirely
.....
(Just depends on your point of view.)
Here in the UK people living in flood plains get flooded, who would have expected that eh? And then they go complaining to the government. That's mostly as bad as it gets.
From WikiPedia
The flood discharge at the peak of an eruption in 1755 has been estimated at 200,000–400,000 m3/s (7.1-14.1 million cu ft/sec), comparable to the combined average discharge of the Amazon, Mississippi, Nile, and Yangtze rivers (about 266,000 m3/s (9.4 million cu ft/sec)).
THAT is a lot of warm water.
There probably are more spectacular floods elsewhere on earth but these glacial floods are still relatively impressive
https://baldpacker.smugmug.com... [smugmug.com]
I was in Iceland during and after the last major floods. Those I-beams came from a road bridge, the beams are about 1 meter high and were bent up and torn apart like liquorice sticks. The same flood also washed out ice blocks the size of houses that took months to melt down. It was quite surreal to drive down the coast road with those massive blocks of
It's a trap!
And hopefully not of the Deccan kind.
volumes of sulfur that have induced global nuclear winter for a decade at a time
You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
Glacier outburst floods are known as "jökulhlaups" in geology, an Icelandic word since it has been the scene of many historic floods of this type.
In 1755 a jökulhlaup from the Katla volcano had a peak flow of up to 400,000 cubic meters/second, about 20 times the flow rate of the Mississippi River, or twice that of the Amazon, making it briefly the largest river in the world.
But that's not the only destructive aspect of Iceland's volcanoes. In 1783 the eruption of the Laki volcano released 14 cubi