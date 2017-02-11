Four of Iceland's Main Volcanoes Are All Preparing For Eruption (icelandmonitor.mbl.is) 117
Vulcanologists always watch Iceland carefully -- it's the one exposed place on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, with 130 different volcanoes -- and something big may be brewing. Applehu Akbar writes: Now that four of Iceland's largest volcanoes are showing signs of impending eruption, the world may be in for another summer of ash. Katla, Hecla, Bárðarbunga and Grímsvötn have all had major activity in the past, including vast floods from melting glaciers, enough ash to ground aircraft over all of Europe, volumes of sulfur that have induced global nuclear winter for a decade at a time, and clouds of poisonous fluoride gas. When the mountains of Iceland speak, the whole world listens.
Eruptions are already overdue for both Hekla and Katla -- Hekla's magma chamber has filled up, and Katla last erupted in 1918. "The Katla eruption would lead to the melting of the Mýrdalsjökull glacier, resulting in a glacial flood," reports Tech Times, "likely to hit areas where large crowds are found at any given point of time, especially the black sand beaches of Sólheimasandur and the village of Vik in Southern Iceland."
Mother Earth stands ready to combat global warming with some nice ash clouds. Thus saving civilization as we know it.
Or wiping it out entirely
(Just depends on your point of view.)
Here in the UK people living in flood plains get flooded, who would have expected that eh? And then they go complaining to the government. That's mostly as bad as it gets.
To be fair the engineers figured it out eventually.
That's mostly as bad as it gets.
Are you sure? http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/volcanic-ash-cloud-may-have-killed-10000-215101/ [mirror.co.uk]
> Here in the UK people living in flood plains get flooded, who
> would have expected that eh? And then they go complaining
> to the government. That's mostly as bad as it gets.
Many years ago, local governments would dredge river channels every so often, so they wouldn't flood. Good. Then Britain joined the EU. Along came unelected Eurocrats, who imposed ridiculously punitive/expensive standards regarding the disposal of the dredged up mud/silt. Result...
* local authorities couldn't afford to dredge river channels
* river channels silted up
* rivers flooded
Well... like... duhhhh. To add insult to injury, the flooding was wrongly blamed on global warming. It was crap like this that contributed to the Brexit vote result.
In recent years, more houses have been built in areas that were previously uninhabited. The resulting inability for storm water to drain into the soil and instead being forced to run off, increased the rate that water flowed into the river systems, meaning that rivers peak higher and sooner for the same amount of rainfall. This means more floods for the same weather patterns. Add in climate change and you lot are screwed for flood management.
Absolutely nothing to do with Brexit.
Actually, now that you lot are leaving, you won't get access to the emergency funds to help with problems like this that UK policies have caused over the past few decades...
As an aside, dredging can actually cause floods further downstream as it allows more water to reach the downstream areas in a shorter space of time, causing the river to "pile up" and overspill its banks, where it would not have happened if the dredging had not taken place.
you won't get access to the emergency funds
Whose fucking money do you think pays for those emergency funds?
(For the next two years)
Yet more reason to limit immigration (Score:1)
"In recent years, more houses have been built in areas that were previously uninhabited"
So people designed a city and build housing around a requirement for continuous and extensive dredging of the rivers with a non trivial impact on the environment, and it's the EU's fault.
That is some brilliant logic right there.
1. Call a man's logic asinine.
2. Proceed with a strawman argument.
3. Top it all off with a good old fuck the environment argument implying that humans shouldn't change to compensate their earlier idiocy with new information / sensitivities.
*golf clap*
> Here in the UK people living in flood plains get flooded, who
> would have expected that eh? And then they go complaining
> to the government. That's mostly as bad as it gets.
Many years ago, local governments would dredge river channels every so often, so they wouldn't flood. Good. Then Britain joined the EU. Along came unelected Eurocrats, who imposed ridiculously punitive/expensive standards regarding the disposal of the dredged up mud/silt. Result...
* local authorities couldn't afford to dredge river channels
* river channels silted up
* rivers flooded
Well... like... duhhhh. To add insult to injury, the flooding was wrongly blamed on global warming. It was crap like this that contributed to the Brexit vote result.
No the UK government cut the funding. Nothing to do with the EU.
Considering right across the channel, in that lil' country called 'The Netherlands' there are no problems at all with dredging rivers and channels while still being a full EU member, it seems you are good at inventing stories to blame the EU.
Many years ago, local governments would dredge river channels every so often, so they wouldn't flood. Good. Then Britain joined the EU. Along came unelected Eurocrats, who imposed ridiculously punitive/expensive standards regarding the disposal of the dredged up mud/silt. Result... * local authorities couldn't afford to dredge river channels * river channels silted up * rivers flooded
Well... like... duhhhh. To add insult to injury, the flooding was wrongly blamed on global warming. It was crap like this that contributed to the Brexit vote result.
Except it had nothing to with the EU. In the UK we should be looking at our own national politicians, especially the Conservative Party [theguardian.com]. From TFA:
"Cameron cannot say he was not warned: he has ignored red flag after red flag, right from the start of his premiership. In the first year of the coalition, he cut capital spending on flood defences by 27% year-on-year. That was despite the 2008 Pitt Review – a systematic analysis of major floods in 2007 – concluding that much more funding was needed."
A
It's river mud. Real toxic stuff there.
I'll take volcanoes any day over heat.
:) And monsoons... what, you mean precipitation? Yeah, I think we've got that covered ;) Mýrdalsjökull (Katla's glacier), along with neighboring Eyjafjallajökull, and further away Vatnajökull, are the wettest places in Europe, with over 10 meters of precipitation per year (although we don't have the record for wettest inhabited area... because living on top of a glacier on top of an active volcano would be pretty damned stupid ;) ).
Eyjafjallajökull, and further away Vatnajökull
Do you put all those diacritical marks on words just to confuse us?
What happens in a Scrabble game?
Re: (Score:3)
There are different national versions of Scrabble. Here's Icelandic
What Icelandic "Scrabble" pieces might look like. [google.co.uk]
They're different letters. Ö is like the "e" in "bed" said with rounded lips, while O is sort of like "Aw", while Ó is like "Oh"
And the words just long and look alien to you because you don't know the root words, and thus where to split them. Pro tip: because the joining form in Icelandic is usually eignarfall (possessive), try splitting them at common eignarfall endings (-a, -ar, -s, and less commonly -u) into components at least four letters long. So in this case: Eyja.... Fjalla.... Jök
What makes things easier for English speakers is that a lot of the Old Norse geographical terms have survived as English place names in areas that have a history of Viking contact. In hiking the northern UK I encountered a lot of -fell (mountain), -foss (waterfall), -ness (point), -water (lake) and -wick (bay) names.
The only one of those I don't recognize is -wick
;) Oh wait, maybe that's "vík"? Like in Reykjavík? A vík is a place where the coastline sort of gives way, so a small bay would fit.
You can add to your list -ea, -a, -y correspond to "ey", meaning "island". For example, Swansea = Sveinsey = Sveinn's Island; Lundy = Lundey = Puffin Island; Westray = Vesturey = West Island; etc.
Yes, names like Prestwick are derived from -vik for bay. And i forgot to mention all those -ey names, for islands, and -stead, for place.
What's "enlightened" about a person speaking the language of the place where they live?
Clearly you haven't visited London recently.
Why would a non-Londoner want to?
I recently started learning Polish, just so that the local shopkeeper gets his wish of driving all the Poles out of the country, I can ensure that he still dies of an apoplectic fit on hearing Polish in his shop. Fuck the Little Englanders - that's what I say.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
. . . damned real estate developer!
And superfluous apostrophe catastrophe
And incorrect use of apostrophes.
Speaking of Mother Earth [youtube.com] and Iceland...
;)
That's "Hún Jörð" ("Mother Earth") by the band Sigur Rós - it's an abbreviated version of the Lord's Prayer in Icelandic, except to the Earth instead of God. Also, screaming. Good music for volcanoes preparing to go off.
Or, if you want something more directly volcanic themed, there's always Jón Leif's Hekla [youtube.com]. It's often described as the loudest piece of classical music ever composed, although that's only if you perform it with its full design intent of instruments, which I don't think anyone's ever done. Said instruments include "four sets of rocks hit with hammers, steel plates, anvils, sirens, cannons, metal chains, choir, a large orchestra, and organ".
Re: (Score:2)
"Rah ! rah ! Rei !" ??
Re: (Score:2)
Volcanoes [...] let out more greenhouse gases than all human created machinery - from cars to planes to everything that emits carbon dioxide
Eh, no [skepticalscience.com]: "Volcanoes emit around 0.3 billion tonnes of CO2 per year. This is about 1% of human CO2 emissions which is around 29 billion tonnes per year."
Once again, in the mind of an AC, "horse sense" trumps basic thermodynamic principles.
Sol Invictus is the Roman personification for the Sun and is depicted as male.
So just to be clear, the Romans are the authoritative source on the gender of genderless things?
So let's ask the Chinese and everyone who shares the yin-vs-yang thing with them.
Sorry, but the context is Iceland. And in Icelandic it's hún sól. The sun is feminine. Hér er sólin, um sólina, frá sólinni, til sólarinnar. Here is the sun, about the sun, from the sun, to the sun.
You could say "Hér er sólinn, um sólann, frá sólnum, til sólans", which is a masculine declension, but then you'd be talking about the sole of a shoe, not the sun
;) That was actually the basis a gag on Næturvaktin, which is the Icela
From WikiPedia
The flood discharge at the peak of an eruption in 1755 has been estimated at 200,000–400,000 m3/s (7.1-14.1 million cu ft/sec), comparable to the combined average discharge of the Amazon, Mississippi, Nile, and Yangtze rivers (about 266,000 m3/s (9.4 million cu ft/sec)).
THAT is a lot of warm water.
There probably are more spectacular floods elsewhere on earth but these glacial floods are still relatively impressive
https://baldpacker.smugmug.com... [smugmug.com]
I was in Iceland during and after the last major floods. Those I-beams came from a road bridge, the beams are about 1 meter high and were bent up and torn apart like liquorice sticks. The same flood also washed out ice blocks the size of houses that took months to melt down. It was quite surreal to drive down the coast road with those massive blocks of ice lining the road like houses. Made one realise how small and insignificant humans really are.
Not in historic times there haven't been. The fact that Iceland's volcanoes launch these sort of superfloods once every several hundred years is something not seen elsewhere in the world. This canyon, for example:
Ásbyrgi [blogspot.com]
is under 10k years old. It was carved primarily by just one or two superflood events, but the flow rate estimates (based on the size of the boulders thrown around) are as high as 900000 cubic meters per second. In Icelandic, if a flood is less than 45000 cubic meters per second it's defined as "non-catastrophic". By comparison, the Niagara River at Niagara falls is 2400 cubic meters per second.
The very word for this type of flood is Icelandic - "jökulhlaup". Literally "glacial run". And the name for the sediment deposits they leave behind is also Icelandic in origin - "Sandur" (literally "sand").
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, I love my country.
:) We're packed [google.com] with natural treasures. Geology that changes in realtime** can do that ;)
** Seriously, it really does change over human timescales. Right near Ásbyrgi there's a lake called Skjálftavatn which feeds the excellent fishing river Lítlaá. Neither existed until the 1970s, when tectonic activity from the eruption at Krafla rerouted the underground springs.
Re: (Score:2)
A jökulhlaup is actually ice cold.
I guess it depends on the situation. But the three main ways they tell if there's been a small jökulhlaup are a) monitoring flow rates, b) monitoring electrical conductivity of the water, and c) monitoring water temperature. Rising flow, EC and temperature are all signs of jökulhlaup. You also often get a sulfrous smell to the water and reduced clarity.
Also, one thing that's neat when the subglacial eruptions go off is the sigkatlar (I think the english is "ice cauldrons") that form on the top of the glacier. They can get huge - when Bárðarbunga went off, the main (shallow) section of ice that was sinking was the size of New York City (surrounded by deeper but steeper sigkatlar). The big, shallow ones are harder to see, but the smaller ones are often ringed by fissures [wordpress.com] - which may not look that impressive from far away, but they're really huge [www.lhg.is].
As a side story: while Bárðarbunga ended up with its last eruption breaking out in the most fortunate place it could have, there would have been something kind of amusing (amid the devastation) had it actually gone off straight over its magma chamber. Many decades ago a plane crashed on the glacier, right over the caldera; the survivors had to survive for days on the ice, in terrible weather, until rescuers could get to them. Because of the huge precipitation rate there, the plane is now deep inside the ice over the caldera. But had it erupted with an explosive eruption from the caldera.... the airplane would have flown again
;)
Seriously, downstream of a Jokullhlaüp is a good place to not be. to the side - interesting. But have an escape route planned if you intend to be a witness not a statistic.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a trap!
And hopefully not of the Deccan kind.
volumes of sulfur that have induced global nuclear winter for a decade at a time
You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
Everyone knows exactly what nuclear winter means.
Clouds of radioactive ash causing mobs of mutant zombies.
Am I close?
I believe he's going by the Humpty Dumpty argument.
'When I use a word,' Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, 'it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.'
So, "nuclear winter" = "blotting out 10% of the suns energy". I wonder what word he would use when it goes to eleven ?
So, "nuclear winter" = "blotting out 10% of the suns energy". I wonder what word he would use when it goes to eleven ?
Spinal Tap winter?
So I guess 9% is "dressed to the winter"?
Maybe 7% could be a lucky winter?
When present in high levels, e.g. after a strong volcanic eruption such as Mount Pinatubo, sulfur produces a cooling effect, by reflecting sunlight, and by modifying clouds as they fall out of the stratosphere. This cooling
This graph (red line) [berkeleyearth.org] shows the estimated impact of CO2 + volcanoes on global mean surface temperature.
Everyone knows exactly what nuclear winter means. There can be non-nuclear causes but "blotting out 10% of the suns energy" is not as dramatic or concise.
Maybe, but ash and dust have accumulated in the atmosphere enough to significantly reduce sunlight before, though never because of nuclear weapons.
Glacier outburst floods are known as "jökulhlaups" in geology, an Icelandic word since it has been the scene of many historic floods of this type.
In 1755 a jökulhlaup from the Katla volcano had a peak flow of up to 400,000 cubic meters/second, about 20 times the flow rate of the Mississippi River, or twice that of the Amazon, making it briefly the largest river in the world.
But that's not the only destructive aspect of Iceland's volcanoes. In 1783 the eruption of the Laki volcano released 14 cubic kilometers of basalt and 1 cubic kilometer of airborne ash. It killed 25% of Iceland's population through poison gas: 500 million tons of hydrogen fluoride and sulfur dioxide were released poisoning the population and the livestock. The fatalities were both from direct poisoning (mostly from the hydrogen fluoride) and later starvation since most of the livestock was killed. The toxic cloud affected much of Europe as well, though not as severely. This eruption also created a three-year long period of unseasonable cold in the northern hemisphere leading to famine killing thousands, and possibly contributing to the French Revolution.
Re: (Score:2)
The irony is that the French Revolution led to the Napoleonic Wars, which Denmark losing Norway, which led to them clamping down on their other strikecolonies/striketerritories, which led to resentment, the Icelandic independence movement, and ultimately independence from Denmark.
Yeah, Laki was really horrific. It's hard for polar volcanoes to affect the climate like equatorial ones do, but the scale of the amount of gas released was nonetheless so great that the Mississippi froze at New Orleans. The African and Indian monsoon failed, leading to severe famine in Egypt; 6 million people died. Benjamin Franklin was the first person to correctly attribute the cause of the weather to an Icelandic volcano eruption (although he incorrectly stated it as Hekla, which seems to have been the only Icelandic volcano that people in that timeperiod seemed to know [wikimedia.org], due to its habit of dusting mainland Europe with ash
;) )
Once every 100-200 years Iceland has some truly catastrophic eruption. Laki has had two since the settlement period. Askja, Katla, and Hekla are other sources. Barðarbunga is a real giant (largest lava eruption of the Holocene), but it hasn't had any catastropic eruptions in a while. It's still quaking up a storm since it's last "little" one (little by its standards, still bigger (both volume and flow rate) than any eruption Mauna Loa has ever had).
Free our friends the bankers that you (rightfully) have imprisoned,
Accept a privately owned, Rothschild controlled central bank,
Borrow loads of money from our private banks for rebuilding of your country by our construction companies, so in the future you will be under our control, forever.
An interesting book if you want to know more about this event: https://amazon.com/Island-Fire... [amazon.com]
Glacier outburst floods are known as "jökulhlaups" in geology, an Icelandic word since it has been the scene of many historic floods of this type.
In 1755 a jökulhlaup from the Katla volcano had a peak flow of up to 400,000 cubic meters/second, about 20 times the flow rate of the Mississippi River, or twice that of the Amazon, making it briefly the largest river in the world.
Completely off-topic: I love hearing people speak Finnish (got a few really old family members and a friend who speak Finnish), but Icelandic is the one language that I marvel over even more because it sounds so cool. When Eyjafjallajökull erupted I just had to learn how to pronounce it, and mention it to everyone I talked to, of course. Bárðarbunga and Grímsvötn might require a little work.
No, you don't get it. EVERYTHING is due to global warming, even global cooling.
Re: (Score:2)
Has the globe been warming overall? Why yes, it has. Scientists started using the words "climate change" so flat-earthers like yourself and the parent wouldn't have something to wank on about when northern Bumbfuckistan sees their average temperatures fall by a couple degrees while the rest of the continent is still warming.
And you obviously don't understand humor.
That's why we now say climate change, because "global warming" turned out to be indefensible before the facts. But we can argue change forever.
But what we have is global warming. The disruption in current weather patterns and ocean currents will indeed mean that some areas may see cooler climates (The British Isles and some of NW Europe, most notably) though world averages are rising and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
Get with the times, grandpa. Everything is due to climate change. We don't call it global warming anymore.
Re: (Score:2)
this will happen more and more often. The Republicans will just find new ways to lie to their selves that AGW doesn't exist.
May your bridge be wiped out by a jökulhlaup.
Some how 'preparing' doesn't seem like the right word.
ord.
Katla: I'm going to explode now
:-) any second.. 5.. 4.. 3..
Hecla: No sorry you can't you haven't prepared.
Katla: What, prepare? man I want TO EXPLODE NOW, how to prepare???
Hecla, You have to notify the airlines, fill the right govt forms.
Katla what...... boooooooooommmmmmmmm
You got it backwards. Katla's the one that would go off without giving the airlines any notice. It's actually a serious safety issue; some people are arguing for a permanent no-fly zone over her, because she tends to go off with no warning whatsoever. Not always, but often. And she tends to have explosive eruptions. It's doubtful that an airplane approaching her would have time to divert before the ash cloud reached it.
*derp*
You can't have nuclear winter induced by a volcano. There's no nuke involved. (also, read "Comrade J")
I recently saw someone post that the most recent winter storm in the U.S. was caused by Mother Earth being pissed off at us because of the drilling related to the Dakota Access pipeline. Good grief.
Nuclear winter has nothing to do with radioactivity. It's all about dust kicked up by sufficiently large explosions blocking sunlight. The same effect can be caused by impactors.
In the year 535, Something Happened. For several years the Earth turned cold and dark. Crops failed and multitudes died. Ice cores for the period show excess sulfur but no iridium, which points to volcanism as a cause. The point of eruption has not been identified.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Nuclear winter has nothing to do with radioactivity. It's all about dust kicked up by sufficiently large explosions blocking sunlight. The same effect can be caused by impactors.
True, except for that last part. If it wasn't caused by nuclear weapons, it isn't "nuclear" winter. Such events occurred long before we had nuclear weapons, and have never actually been caused by nuclear weapons.
Oh WAIT. Thank god that they are not 100% dependent on solar based energy (solar, wind, and hydro), because they are about to have it
Re: (Score:3)
you are missing the point. We need a mixture of energy rather than 100% based on wind/solar that so many fools push solely. That way, when a crisis like this hits, the nation has energy to survive it.
While I agree, I'm not scared by a few volcanoes or any one event. It would take an event orders of magnitude greater than these volcanoes erupting to have a huge negative impact on solar power, whether photovoltaic or concentration, so this is not really a crisis. Same with wind power - it will not be impacted, and though sustained climate change may alter wind patterns, there is no reason to believe we wouldn't still be able to capitalize on wind.
But yes, the more sources we can develop the better. Div
a bag (Score:2)
Sola dosis facit venenum.
Also, omnia dicta fortiora si dicta Latina.