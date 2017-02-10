First Gene Drive In Mammals Could Aid Vast New Zealand Eradication Plan (technologyreview.com) 32
wisebabo writes: Say goodbye to our little whiskered friends! There is an effort to wipe out not just any species, (there's been discussions to wipe out the mosquitos that carry Malaria), but a mammal. Specifically the house mouse which, along with other invasive species introduced by Westerners, have ravaged New Zealand's ecosystem. (Amongst other things they've rendered extinct many of the flightless birds there). They'll try using the "gene drive" in mammals, which is a new genetic weapon made possible by the editing system CRISPR-Cas9. Basically, it'll make all of the children of the genetically engineered mice male and then all of their children male and so on. This'll continue until there are no females left and the population will crash. If this is successful, they want to use this technique on other species until all of the predators on New Zealand are wiped out.
Tell that to all of the extinct species throughout history. If there's one thing the geological record shows us is that nature quite often *doesn't* find a way.
Yes they have. That's why they're making them males instead of females. Duh!
I can sorta see why they want to wipe out invasive species, but wiping out all predators is not a good idea! The prey of the predators that get wiped out will then over-run the country! In the American western states, coyotes and mountain lions have nearly been wiped out. The deer that they used prey on are now out of control, and devastating farm crops in those states!
Nobody is going to be launching a campaign to, for example, drive the kea to extinction
Except maybe tourists who have had to pay up to fix rental cars that the little buggers have stripped.
Have NZ's scientists ever figured out what alpine parrots are building out of all those wiper blades? Do they have a secret base somewhere?
I seem to remember someone mentioning the four pests campaign where they killed some birds and bugs ate all the food.
As for deer that's not really a significant problem in this part of okahoma feral hogs on the other hand have gotten to be a huge problem.
It will only take 30-40 years after the virus is released
There is no virus. A gene drive [wikipedia.org] works by modifying the genome of the target organism, in this case, mice. They usually work using homing endonuclease [wikipedia.org] to target genes that do or do not have a specific sequence at a specific location in the genome.
Those mice got onto the islands accidentally in the past, and one of them can just as easily accidentally end up on another island/continent where they can instigate those populations to crash as well. May take longer if it's just a single individual, but if the effects do indeed persist across future generations then it will grow into a tidal wave over time. Very hard to stop if let loose in an unintended area, and can end up crashing entire ecosystems.
I agree, to the extent that I think they should have an "antidote" on hand: an engineered variant immune to the gene drive, to release where, when and if a gene-drive species escapes
produce a nascent populations that barely survive and will likely result in quick rapid mutations and possibly new species as natural selection tries to find a way. Most likely into a species that can change it's sex after adulthood or possess both sets of reproductive organs.
People last, right?
I mean otherwise, how will you know the other predators are gone first?
Don't let the cultures that kill of girl children because they all want sons get a hold of this...
Please be assured that the people proposing this idea have given it more thought than I have. (And, admit it, more than you have.) But nevertheless, we have the unique perspective of both genius and being unbiased (uninformed) outsiders. So our thoughts are very important!
Now, let me say this about that. Yeah, go for it!
We face many difficulties in our relationship to nature and the environment. And we are developing powerful tools to handle those difficulties. I say use those tools. Use reasonable caution,