Scientists Successfully Decode the Genome of Quinoa (bbc.com) 21
Gr8Apes writes: Scientists have successfully decoded the genome of quinoa, a hugely popular "super-food" because it is well balanced and gluten-free. They have pinpointed one of the genes that they believe control the production of saponins (bitter toxic compounds that protect the plant from predators) which can facilitate the breeding of plants without saponins, resulting in sweeter seeds without having to process them. The scientists also believe that the genetic understanding now gained will allow them to breed shorter, stockier plants that don't fall over as easily, and that these benefits could be gained without the use of genetic modification. Furthermore, the researchers believe the genetic code will rapidly lead to more productive varieties that will push down costs. "We need the price of quinoa to go down by a factor of five," said project leader Professor Mark Tester, from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. "If we get to a similar price to wheat it can be used in processing and in bread making and in many other foods and products. It has the chance to truly add to current world food production." The study has been published in the journal Nature.
Quinoa is bloody convenient, but I've never been able to warm up to the taste. A version that didn't have the saponins in it would be a huge improvement. Ain't science wonderful?
Quinoa is convenient? How is it more convenient than rice?
I'm the opposite of you, I find Quinoa inconvenient (only because of the price), but is is really tasty. I substitute out about 1/3 of my rice with red/black Quinoa & add 1/3 extra water to the rice cooker & get a lovely rice with different coloured seeds scattered through it, giving it a nuttiness, crunch & depth of flavour you don't get with plain rice.
If you want nuttiness and crunchiness in your rice, add nuts.
How is it more convenient than rice?
It doesn't taste like glue.
If your rice tastes like glue you are cooking it wrong. Try cooking it in stock or at least toss in a few bullion cubes.
It can be used to make pasta, so yes, you can slather it with cheese sauce, or marinara or whatever your favorite type of sauce is.
Apparently cross breeding and selective breeding isn't considered GMO.
They probably would be considered GMO if people didn't mind starving to death.
That's because you are letting the rules of nature determine the outcome. People have been cross breeding for thousands of years and we know what to expect.
GMO = Man fucking about with genes that may or may not produce something good or bad due to a complete lack of long term studies (i.e. 50+ years).
WTF? Do they mean to somehow imply that breeding isn't creating genetic alterations? That's the whole point of breeding, which mankind has been doing for millenia. GMO = why humans are different than the fish which crawled onto land millions of years ago.
Already done with regular breeding techniques. (Score:2)
So what? Someone already bred a low saponin Quinoa that immediately harvested by the birds. Maybe leaving in the natural pesticide that is easy to process is a good idea?
Now if only they can filter the rocks out of it
I've been eating Quinoa regularly for years & never seen grit or sand. Change to a better brand (looked for pre-rinsed varieties)
What does it taste like ? (Score:2)
And how do you cook it ?