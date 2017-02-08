We Finally Have a Computer That Can Survive the Surface of Venus (arstechnica.com) 31
Planet Venus is one of the most inhospitable places in the solar system. The surface temperature there is 470C (878F). This has been one of the key challenges that has prevented us from deeply exploring Venus. Normal chips can only function until around 250C, but it appears, we will soon have a computer that can withstand Venus' weather. From a report on ArsTechnica: Now, researchers out of NASA's Glenn Research Centre appear to have cracked the other big problem with high-temperature integrated circuits: they've crafted interconnects -- the tiny wires that connect transistors and other integrated components together -- that can also survive the extreme conditions on Venus. The NASA Glenn researchers combined the new interconnects with some SiC transistors to create a ceramic-packaged chip. The chip was then placed into the GEER -- the Glenn Extreme Environments Rig, a machine that can maintain Venus-like temperature and pressure for hundreds of hours at a time. The chip, a simple 3-stage oscillator, kept functioning at a steady 1.26MHz for 521 hours (21.7) days before the GEER had to be shut down.
Confused? (Score:1)
"We Finally Have a Computer..."
"...we may soon have a computer..."
From the don't-count-your-chickens dept. ?
900 is 90 times hotter than Earth? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Except 0 is arbitrary in Farenheit... Average Earth temp is 287 kelvin, average Venus temp is 735 kelvin. So really it's only like 2.5x hotter than Earth by any objective measurement. Otherwise you could say a 1 degree F day is infinitely hotter than a 0 degree F day and mathematically on an arbitrary scale, that would be correct.
Pressure is about 90 times that of Earth (Score:2)
The statement was "the hard bit is not being cremated by the surface temperature of 470C (878F) or crushed by the atmospheric pressure, which is about 90 times that of Earth, the same as swimming 900 metres under water".
It's the atmospheric pressure, not the temperature, that is about 90 times that of Earth
Re: (Score:2)
lolwut, rushing to first post so you didn't read it properly?
the hard bit is not being cremated by the surface temperature of 470ÂC (878ÂF) or crushed by the atmospheric pressure, which is about 90 times that of Earth, the same as swimming 900 metres under water.
Re: (Score:2)
Um... temperature doesn't work that way (Score:2)
Maybe if we were talking about the Kelvin scale, but even then, 90x is a pretty meaningless way of comparing temperatures. Much better to maybe mention that at 470C:
Read more: http://www.lenntech.com/period... [lenntech.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Oops... even with reviewing I somehow missed the connecting words: "Much better to maybe mention that at 470C these elements melt:"
Re: (Score:2)
Room temperature is 272K.
At least you don't need a fridge...nor a freezer, for that matter.
Not just this (Score:2)
First, a computer is a whole lot more than just a chip. How about boards, wire runs, resisters, transistors? But the atmosphere of Venus contains massive amounts of toxic gasses. If we have a computer chip that operates at high temperatures, what is it made of and how quickly does it break down inside the atmosphere of Venus?
So not only don't we have a computer that works on Venus, we don't have chips that work on Venus. TFA says that they may have a chip that operates at high temperatures but since it
Good to see equal sex computing... (Score:3)
Since supposedly men are from Mars and Women are from Venus, it's good to see they've finally created a computer that can survive women.
/ sorry, I'm not really sexist
Re: (Score:2)
Hi, I was a scientist at Buzzfeed (Score:3)
How, as an editor for a tech site, do you hire someone who can't even recognize a total goof in the summary intro? The PRESSURE at the surface of Venus is 90x that of earth.
I'd understand if you had one or two editors posting hundreds of stories a day - one might slip through. But you're barely posting one story an hour to the front page. How do you fuck that up?
Hopefully it does math better there... (Score:2)
I don't even want to know...
So Google says the average temperature on Earth is 16 C, or 289.3 K. 90x that is about 26,000 K.
The article (yes, I looked at it) actually says the pressure is about 90 times that on Earth.
Yawn (Score:2)
call me when you build a computer that can survive the interior of Uranus