You Can Make Any Number Out of Four 4s Because Math Is Amazing

Andrew Moseman, writing for Popular Mechanics: Here's a fun math puzzle to brighten your day. Say you've got four 4s -- 4, 4, 4, 4 -- and you're allowed to place any normal math symbols around them. How many different numbers can you make? According to the fantastic YouTube channel Numberphile, you can make all of them. Really. You just have to have some fun and get creative. When you first start out, the problem seems pretty simple. So, for example, 4 - 4 + 4 - 4 = 0. To make 1, you can do 4 / 4 + 4 - 4. In fact, you can make all the numbers up to about 20 using only the basic arithmetic operations of addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. But soon that's not enough. To start reaching bigger numbers, the video explains, you must pull in more sophisticated operations like square roots, exponents, factorials (4!, or 4 x 3 x 2 x 1), and concatenation (basically, turning 4 and 4 into 44).
"and concatenation"
No, that's not really maths,
Yup. They say "normal math symbols" and then include concatenation. Fucking horse shit.
Depends on your definition of 'normal', really. But yes, this is just a silly game. I mean, you normally construct the integers out of just one number, zero, and the successor function called an arbitrary number of times.
So there's no reason you need four 4s. Just construct the integers normally, e.g. 0, ++0, ++(++0), etc. with ++ denoting the successor function in a way familiar to C-syntax programmers.
For those who haven't seen this before, just look up set theory on Khan academy or such.
Oh really? Then how come "4" + "4" = 44? I just tested it in JavaScript, and it works!
Checkmate, atheists.
That's a great point, but they should have mentioned explicitly that they meant Programmer Math - i.e. Bullshit.
concat(x,y) = x * 10^(ceil(log_10(y+1))) + y
for x, y real and >0
Yeah, almost never happens
log(sqrt(4)/4) (log(4)(sqrt(sqrt(sqrt(4))))) = 3
That's the same as
log(base 1/2) of (log(base 4) of 4^(1/8))
(log(base 4) of 4^(1/8)) = 1/8 (4 to what power = 4 to the power of 1/8?)
So you have
log(base 1/2) of 1/8
Which is 3. Just add another sqrt() to increment the result.
log(sqrt(4)/4) (log(4)(sqrt(sqrt(sqrt(sqrt(4)))))) = 4
That's the same as
log(base 1/2) of (log(base 4) of 4^(1/16))
(log(base 4) of 4^(1/16)) = 1/16 (4 to what power = 4 to the power of 1/16?)
So you have
log(base 1/2) of 1/16
Which is 4.
String concatenation is not a mathematical operator/symbol!
It's not fundamentally different from 4×10+4×1. And if you can define the factorial symbol and call it valid math, you can certainly define an operator that results in a series of multiplications to achieve concatenation.
arccos(-4*4/4/4)
Also, you can't actually get "any number" since you'll max out at a number when using the highest performing operator which I think would be the power operator, so the highest number you can make is 3.4028236692093846346337460743177e+38 (i.e. 4^4^4^4). And you'll be unable to get most of the numbers on the way there since you run out of the 4's to use to fill in gaps.
My question would be, just how high can you get before you miss a whole number?
Actually there are higher operators than power, definied by the Ackermann function. But the overall argument you make I think remains intact.
4!!! + 4 + 4 +4... Boom, bigger than your "biggest possible".
Ah, so you're allowed to arbitrarily stack an infinite number of operators? Lame. In that case, you probably don't need this to be Four 4's, but can probably be four of any number except 0, 1, or 2. It also just turns this into more of a computational slog than a clever math trick.
Too funny. If you knew anything about the Numberphile channel, you'd know these are real mathematicians, not some BS. It's really just a math-related brain teaser. I really enjoy their videos. Even if you're not into math, they are sufficiently nerdy that I think many slashdotters would appreciate them. In fact a couple videos ago they had an interview with Ronald Rivest who was one of the inventors of RSA encryption. He's a down-to-earth, articulate person. He mentiones how he invented the MD5 hash w
Variants of this problem have been along for a very long time. It was popular as a recreational game in the 1930s and is now used more with Middle School students as a way of getting them more familiar with different operations.
If one uses instead of 4 uses 1 and has a restricted operation set or the like then you can get some actually non-trivial math by asking how many 1s you need. For example, one can define the integer complexity of a number n, denoted by ||n|| as the minimum number of 1s needed to w
Except negative numbers.
The intriguing bit about the article is not the simplicity, but working within the limitation of four fours with operators.