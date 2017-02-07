Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


News Science

A Crack in an Antarctic Ice Shelf Grew 17 Miles in the Last Two Months 74

Posted by msmash
Jugal K Patel, writing for the NYTimes: A rapidly advancing crack in Antarctica's fourth-largest ice shelf has scientists concerned that it is getting close to a full break. The rift has accelerated this year in an area already vulnerable to warming temperatures. Since December, the crack has grown by the length of about five football fields each day (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternate source). The crack in Larsen C now reaches over 100 miles in length, and some parts of it are as wide as two miles. The tip of the rift is currently only about 20 miles from reaching the other end of the ice shelf. Once the crack reaches all the way across the ice shelf, the break will create one of the largest icebergs ever recorded, according to Project Midas, a research team that has been monitoring the rift since 2014. Because of the amount of stress the crack is placing on the remaining 20 miles of the shelf, the team expects the break soon.

  • Well, damn (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Kierthos ( 225954 ) on Tuesday February 07, 2017 @02:30PM (#53820715) Homepage

    It's a good thing that climate change is a load of bollocks according to the Trump administration. I'm sure a group of people as competent as the ones that are around Trump know what they're talking about. I mean, otherwise, we might have to be worried.

    (THIS IS SARCASM)

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      While amusing, you raise the very real question - what is the benefit of worrying?

      It seems to me that worrying is what you do when you are helpless.

    • If we don't observe it, maybe it won't happen

  • So What (Score:4, Funny)

    by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Tuesday February 07, 2017 @02:36PM (#53820753)

    So a chunk of ice falls into the ocean. It'll cool the ocean a bit. I though you wanted it to be colder. Make up your damned minds!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Remember back in 2000 when the Ross ice shelf calved a 4200 sq mile iceberg that killed us all.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So when the ice falls into the ocean, will it be shaken, or stirred?

  • Not believed to be because of climate change (Score:4, Informative)

    by Njovich ( 553857 ) on Tuesday February 07, 2017 @02:44PM (#53820823)

    Scientists actually don't believe this particular instance to be caused by climate change. So, if people could read up a bit and post something thoughtful instead of having a knee jerk anti-Trump comment, that would be awesome.

    • Re:Not believed to be because of climate change (Score:4)

      by OakDragon ( 885217 ) on Tuesday February 07, 2017 @02:48PM (#53820853) Journal

      Scientists actually don't believe this particular instance to be caused by climate change. So, if people could read up a bit ...

      This seems counter-intuitive (since everything is caused by climate change). Do you have a source or link?

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Njovich ( 553857 )

        There is endless documentation about this. Even the article Slashdot linked says nothing about climate change. For a mainstream media example: http://www.usatoday.com/story/... [usatoday.com]
        "There is no direct evidence to link this event to climate change, he added. Although the general ice shelf decay along the Antarctic Peninsula has been linked to a warming world, this rift appears to have been developing for many decades, and the result is likely natural, according to Project MIDAS."

        Changes in the antarctic are a com

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Njovich ( 553857 )

        since everything is caused by climate change

        Perhaps in some butterfly effect type of way, but if you turn on your oven it will get hotter in your oven, yet climate change is not a particularly meaningful factor there.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Got a source for that, Kellyanne?

    • Scientists actually don't believe this particular instance to be caused by climate change. So, if people could read up a bit and post something thoughtful instead of having a knee jerk anti-Trump comment, that would be awesome.

      Yes, the world is divided into 256m3 chunks and z-indexed into a quadtree... at the largest chunk size no interaction occurs with adjacent chunks, this is believed to be a bug introduced by an intersection test optimisation implemented by the creator. A nice side effect is that global warming doesn't affect other things around the world.

  • I wonder how epic of a splash that's gonna make? I'll have to invest in a surfboard so that I can travel the world. Assuming, of course, that this doesn't cause a ginormous tsunami that wipes out all the coastal areas in the southern hemisphere.

  • Always look on the bright side of life (Score:3)

    by Fire_Wraith ( 1460385 ) on Tuesday February 07, 2017 @03:05PM (#53820989)
    Everyone is always so down on Global Warming. Why doesn't anyone ever look on the bright side of things? After all, once the icecaps and glaciers all melt, think of how much better the world will be:

    1) Florida will be completely underwater. Not just Miami, but the "Florida Man" parts too.
    2) So will large chunks of the Middle East (though admittedly they'll probably be a bit more worried about the heat than that).
    3) Lots of currently undervalued inland property will become valuable beachfront areas. And without having to fire nuclear missiles at the San Andreas a la Superman!
    4) Huge swathes of inhospitably cold Canadian land will be sunny, warm, and liveable, which will be good news for those of us fleeing the future American hellscape.
    5) Make the Great Lakes Great Again - there will be a new Great Lake, right about where Montreal currently is. (French Canadians underwater? Bonus!)

    Sure, there will be some downsides. The Netherlands will wind up completely underwater, though I'm sure they can build a wall to keep the North Sea out, since they've been doing it for decades already. Install some tidal power generation, and they can even make the North Sea pay for it, too!

    • 4) Huge swathes of inhospitably cold Canadian land will be sunny, warm, and liveable swamps.

      FTFY.

    • The Netherlands will wind up completely underwater,

      A whole lot of it already is. Netherlands has been completely preparing for the worst possible scenarios of global warming.

  • OMG Gumbermints! Help us!

  • Why the hell is this a problem or a concern and who gives a shit? Millions of years ago continents broke apart, volcanoes erupted, shit fell from the sky and killed everyone. It's a fucking planet that does it's planet shit. Shut the fuck up with your bullshit fear mongering already.

    • Millions of years ago continents broke apart, volcanoes erupted, shit fell from the sky and killed everyone

      And here you are, getting upset about a slashdot article.

