Scientists Have Invented Paper That You Can Print With Light, Erase With Heat, and Reuse 80 Times (qz.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Quartz: Nearly 1% of carbon emissions annually can be attributed to paper production, even though we recycle much of the paper we produce. Yadong Yin has a solution. He and his colleagues at the University of California at Riverside have invented a type of paper that can be printed on using just light, erased by heating, and reused up to 80 times. Yin created nanoparticles, which are a million times smaller than the thickness of human hair, with the dye Prussian blue, or its chemical analogues, and titanium oxide, which is commonly used in white wall paint. This mixture is then applied to normal paper. When the coating is exposed to ultraviolet light, electrons from titanium oxide move to the dye in the nanoparticle. This addition of electrons makes the blue dye turn white. Focusing the ultraviolet light into shapes, you can print white words on a blue background -- or blue words on a white background, which are easier to read. If left alone, the paper reverts to its original state in five days. That process can be accelerated by heating the paper to 120 C (250 F) for 10 minutes.
Going paperless is extremely expensive. Paper would have to cost more than gold for the same weight.
Paper has some useful properties that help it remain popular. If we can replicate or better these properties with technology, we can finally go paperless.
Cheap, disposable: Compared to a tablet computer, paper is very cheap and damage is rarely a big deal.
Just works: No battery to charge, folds up if required, can be marked with any pen or pencil and there is no UI to learn or fumble with.
Permanent: People trust printed documents not to change and signatures/stamps count for something.
Archival: Paper lasts
The one thing I print things for is to be able to annotate by hand. That will not work with this paper, obviously, or require special markers. I also need these notes typically significantly longer than 5 days.
The only way to deal with this is to recycle paper. Where I live it is solved very simply: Normal trash you pay for by volume actually produced (you need to use special bags). Paper, cardboard, metal and glass you can either throw in the normal trash and pay for it or collect it separately and dispose
being useless to you doesn't mean its useless for others.
Imagine this being used in convention centers, where one could print the daily schedule on a sheet of paper that was reused from a previous convention.
This used in mass to handle today's sermon and lyrics to the churchgoers, and then have the flyer be reused on the next day for a different sermon.
This used internally in companies to share confidential information among employees.
This used in hospitals, to print the information of a short-term patient.
That process can be accelerated by heating the paper to 120 C (250 F) for 10 minutes.
Or, just forget your documents in the car in summer one day and have them all erased.