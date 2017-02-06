Uber Hires a Nasa Veteran Who Thinks We'll Start Seeing Flying Cars In Next Three Years (bloomberg.com) 41
Uber is getting serious about its intentions of building a flying car. Uber's plan involves airborne taxis that will travel 50 to 100 miles between "vertiports" that connect passengers between their homes and offices, according to a report on Bloomberg. Now it is hiring the right leader for this project. From the report: In 2010, an advanced aircraft engineer at NASA's Langley Research Center named Mark Moore published a white paper outlining the feasibility of electric aircrafts that could take off and land like helicopters but were smaller and quieter. The vehicles would be capable of providing a speedy alternative to the dreary morning commute. Moore's research into so-called VTOL -- short for vertical takeoff and landing, or more colloquially, flying cars -- inspired at least one billionaire technologist. After reading the white paper, Google co-founder Larry Page secretly started and financed two Silicon Valley startups, Zee Aero and Kitty Hawk, to develop the technology. Now Moore is leaving the confines of the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, where he has spent the last 30 years, to join one of Google's rivals: Uber Technologies Inc. Moore is taking on a new role as director of engineering for aviation at the ride-hailing company, working on a flying car initiative known as Uber Elevate. "I can't think of another company in a stronger position to be the leader for this new ecosystem and make the urban electric VTOL market real," he says.
yea and there still classed as light aircraft and fall under the same regulations
Flying cars must drive because often it's not safe to land where you want to go. You have to drive the rest of the way.
I disagree, a proper flying car would be safe to land where you needed to go (IMO).
It needs to be VTOL, and as easy to fly as a car is to drive.
It should be able to safely land in a parking spot as easy as a car is to pull in (or barring tat, damned close).
Strictly speaking, that's correct. But pragmatically, the next step after VTOL is STOL (short take off and landing) which means you need a runway of sorts to get the thing into -- and more important -- out of, the air. Space is kind of at a premium in urban areas. Also, the vehicle probably needs to be drivable for short distances to get into and out of parking garages, tree covered areas, etc. Probably doesn't have to drive at expressway speeds or handle like a spor
Great idea
There are a lot of metro areas I've lived in that have great roads or transit to get from one area of a city to another - but make travel from different zones across the city a nightmare. If you could put in a number of aerial transit lines like this you could open up jobs and housing in much different areas of the city than is currently practical.
Depending on where you placed these zones you could make who new areas job centers that could never have been before.
How about... no.
People cannot handle flying cars. They either will be so drunk, they will be unable to figure out which way is down, be texting while their altimeter is spinning its way towards zero, or trying to aim their car at a government building, Joseph Stack style.
Then there is maintenance and inspections. It costs a lot to keep a plane inspected.
Not really
Safety issues for these flying cars, roads below them, and then consider the already overloaded ATC systems in the US. The idea may be interesting, but three years won't happen. Should it happen? Well, as the AC says above me, can we prevent drunk/bad drivers? Can we ensure that when one of these has an engine failure, it does not take out half a city block or a few dozen cars on the freeway making traffic much worse?
I hope he realizes also, that Helicopters are very dangerous and require a huge clear s
Not Ready for Prime Time
They can build something that can fly itself and take you from point A to point B.
What they can't do and what will take years and years is the infrastructure. Remember the Jetsons? Ya...they were following "roads".
The rules and regulations to manage millions of aircraft flying pilotlessly from point A to point B hasn't even been dreamed of yet, never mind rationally though out.
Millions?
If Uber or Testa Took a Dump in a Cup...
Spelling mistake
It's spelled NASA, not "Nasa."
Too much Delta-V
Rolling on a surface is pretty energy efficient - the power requirements for flying are much, much higher.
Safety & FAA regulatory issues aside, this is always going to cost a LOT more than ground transportation- for fuel costs alone.
This may end up being the rich man's tool when a limo is too slow, but a charter aircraft overkill.
>this is always going to cost a LOT more than ground transportation- for fuel costs alone
I don't care. I'm not sure the commute angle is going to be practical in the near future for all the noise, congestion, and safe/available VTOL locations, but I'd sure as shit drop $100k right now if I could by a vehicle that could navigate normal roads/act as a "regular car" and also fly me between general aviation strips with a 250-300 mile range, even if it meant the equivalent of 10-12MPG on road fuel. That's hal
These guys were allegedly close, but still vapor from what I can tell (and targeting $300,000).
https://www.terrafugia.com/abo... [terrafugia.com]
NOPE
Most stupid ape on the roads can barely even drive on land, forget the flying in the air.
It will need to be 100% autonomous. Considering we don,t have commercially available self driving cars yet, the flying ones ain't gonna come anytime soon. Not to mention, every "flying cars" we've seen so far are NOISY as hell. Now multiply that times a couple thousands flying above you. It will be deafening.
No time soon...
That's a pretty safe bet. Hell it'd take three years to figure out how to license flying cars, insure them, and qualify the drivers. And that doesn't address the technology issues, or maintenance requirements or safety or security issues. Do you want flying cars zipping over your residence with the propeller making a funny sound and the equivalent of the Check Engine light on?. Safety? Like Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller has pointed out in a slightly different
Magic 8-ball says, "No fucking way"
Uber and Google are rivals?
What are Uber and Google rivals at?
Insane valuations? Winner Uber...
Data mining users? Winner Google...
I don't really get it. Taxi company vs. Ad agency. Not rivals, almost certainly use each other's services.
Perfect fit
“I can’t think of another company in a stronger position to be the leader for this new ecosystem and make the urban electric VTOL market real,” he says.
That's because of Uber's strong engineering track record, civic integration, and long history of co-operation with governmental agencies.
And ISIS laughs
Cheap, electric-only, driverless cars with next generation batteries and sporting drive trains that might be able to manage a million miles without an expensive breakdown is already a huge rev
THEY ARE READY NOW
Seriously look at the technology showcased in the last many years. They could have had flying cars years ago. I personally think they are just waiting for technology/restrictions available to keep them under control.. Free flying across borders or into restricted airspace, terrorism is the real issue.
Heck, look at the JetPack Aviation JB-9; If they can do that(and they do), flying "cars" are a piece of cake.
These idiots are still around?
I mean, flying cars are just bullshit. There is nothing that makes them useful compared to the alternatives. They cannot be real cars and they cannot be real planes or helicopters. In addition, they cannot be flown by anybody not quite experienced. In all circumstances it is preferable to have car and "flying" done by separate, specialized machines. Why this extremely obviously extremely stupid ideas does not die out is beyond me.
And "3 years"? That is just plain demented. You cannot get a new car design f
CorporateMisCalc
Anyone with or working towards a pilots license knows everything used in an airplane has to be FAA certified making even simple things cost 5-10x more.
Just like Google Fiber closed up and shut down it's municipal fiber projects - real cost is much higher and revenues lower then some arrogant millennial MBA guessed - "ride share flight" idea will flame out quickly.
Unlike squeezing wages out of dri
Um...
We already have "flying cars". They are called helicopters and have the problems and dangers you would expect.