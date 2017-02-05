Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Medicine Biotech

Studies Link Some Stomach Drugs To Alzheimer's Disease and Kidney Problems (scientificamerican.com) 52

Posted by EditorDavid from the dangers-of-indigestion dept.
While the recommended dosage for Nexium, Prevacid and Prilose is just two weeks, doctors often advise patients to continue taking them for years. But now Scientific American reports that "Chronic use of popular heartburn medicines may be riskier than was thought," citing two papers linking the drugs to an increase risk of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, and a greater risk of kidney problems. schwit1 quotes their report: The papers did not prove that PPIs cause the problems. But some researchers have nonetheless suggested possible mechanisms by which long-term use of the drugs could trigger dementia or kidney problems. A reduction in vitamin B12, for example, might leave the brain more vulnerable to damage, says Britta Haenisch, an author of the JAMA Neurology study and a neuropharmacologist at the Bonn campus of the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases. Last spring clinicians at the Houston Methodist Research Institute reported another plausible explanation for how PPIs might lead to these unexpected health issues: they picked up signs that the drugs act not only in the stomach but elsewhere in the body, too.
The article ends on an ambiguous note. "Without conclusive data, physicians and patients have to balance the need to prevent the ill effects of excess stomach acid and reflux with the desire to avoid potentially serious -- if theoretical -- side effects from long-term use of PPIs."

Studies Link Some Stomach Drugs To Alzheimer's Disease and Kidney Problems More | Reply

Studies Link Some Stomach Drugs To Alzheimer's Disease and Kidney Problems

Comments Filter:

  • Uh, whaaa? (Score:3)

    by msauve ( 701917 ) on Sunday February 05, 2017 @11:30PM (#53809999)
    "While the recommended dosage for Nexium, Prevacid and Prilose is just two weeks"

    The dosage for most drugs is measured in mass (mg, often)/time, not time alone. How does one meter a dosage in the time domain with no regard to mass (homeopathic medicines excepted, of course)?
    • Always check your units! Your units are wrong! cried the teacher. Your church weighs six joules — what a feature! And the people inside Are four hours wide, And eight gauss away from the preacher! -David Morin

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I was on a PPI for ~3 years. My doctor told me the main reason they suggest the 2 week duration of use is because the drug may allow someone with a much more serious condition, say an ulcer or possibly cancerous lesions, to "get by". They don't want a person with those kinds of symptoms to "get by", they want them to see the doctor.

      After 3 years, I was tired of getting a solid bout of the stomach flu about every 6 weeks, so I lost 40lbs and dropped the meds as I didn't need them anymore.

  • Proton pump inhibitor have been known to be troublesome for a long time

    By reducing stomach acidity, it increases the amount of bacteria that pass alive in the intestine, increasing the odds of Small intestine bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) [wikipedia.org]. It also increase the odds of proliferation of some bacteria such as heliobacter pylori [wikipedia.org] in the stomach itself.

    All that pathogens overload the immune system, and degrade digestive functions.

  • I mentioned this association to my doctor. She advised caution in interpreting these results because these PPIs are routinely prescribed to patients at risk for the linked diseases. Anyone know more on this?

    Of course, the older H2 blockers can be effective for those who want to avoid PPIs. Better still, some people, including myself, get complete relief by finding a healthy diet that does not trigger acid reflux. (For me, that means cutting down on grains and starchy vegetables, YMMV).

  • Anyone can suggest an alternative that actually works for them long term ? I have heard of apple cider ? does that actually work ?
    I have been taking PPIs for 8 years now. Though I have reduced the dosage as much as possible but stopping them altogether gets really difficult in 1-2 days.

  • I would think that PPI use is also strongly associated in many case with certain lifestyle choices. Stuff like poor diet, lack of excercise, alcohol use. And also stress. PPI use and dementia could both be symptoms of the same underlying cause.

  • From the summary :

    The papers did not prove that PPIs cause the problems.

    So, click-bait, then ?

  • First:
    It is unwise to immediately and completely change ones medications or prescription habits just based on one study. These large observational multivariate studies are always hindered by bias, though trying hard to compensate for them.

    On the other hand, these kind of findings should not be ignored.

    Proton pump inhibitors are already known for a long time to cause trouble. The article already mentions several, like the bacteria get a change of growing in the changed environment of the stomach, a defensive

    • Perhaps you know the answer to this: is it a misconception to think that GERD is caused by excess stomach acid? Isn't the problem that certain foods (primarily acidic food and carminitives) cause the LES to fail to close properly? Therefore tackling GERD either by neutralising acid or reducing its production is tackling the problem from the wrong end, as it were?

      • I'm no stomach specialist, but to my knowledge GERD is caused by mechanical malfunction of the LES. This sphincter is not designed to close for 100%. Some reflux is physiologic. Some patients are extremely sensitive for this reflux and develop symptoms.

        So maybe it is more the local reaction to the small amount of acid than the volume of acid content.
        Much debate concerning the pathophysiology to my knowledge.

        Also the enormous difference worldwide in the incidence. Most likely caused by diet and posture. It

  • It has been know for ages Omeprazol fucks up your brain. Now that could explain one thing or two about my ex. I already warned my parents to not abuse it...

  • The sleazy money game that is the drug corporations and their focus on lucrative, often dangerous drugs for aging boomers in denial over aging, and the endless studies that reek of ambiguity and questionable data capture? Everybody has something to gain here (market share and more research grants).

  • I have tried these drugs twice, and each time never made it through the two weeks. They triggered severe, daily migraines, with extreme halo effects. It literally felt like they messed with my brain. I will never take them again.

Slashdot Top Deals

If a thing's worth having, it's worth cheating for. -- W.C. Fields

Close