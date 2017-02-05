Studies Link Some Stomach Drugs To Alzheimer's Disease and Kidney Problems (scientificamerican.com) 52
While the recommended dosage for Nexium, Prevacid and Prilose is just two weeks, doctors often advise patients to continue taking them for years. But now Scientific American reports that "Chronic use of popular heartburn medicines may be riskier than was thought," citing two papers linking the drugs to an increase risk of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, and a greater risk of kidney problems. schwit1 quotes their report: The papers did not prove that PPIs cause the problems. But some researchers have nonetheless suggested possible mechanisms by which long-term use of the drugs could trigger dementia or kidney problems. A reduction in vitamin B12, for example, might leave the brain more vulnerable to damage, says Britta Haenisch, an author of the JAMA Neurology study and a neuropharmacologist at the Bonn campus of the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases. Last spring clinicians at the Houston Methodist Research Institute reported another plausible explanation for how PPIs might lead to these unexpected health issues: they picked up signs that the drugs act not only in the stomach but elsewhere in the body, too.
The article ends on an ambiguous note. "Without conclusive data, physicians and patients have to balance the need to prevent the ill effects of excess stomach acid and reflux with the desire to avoid potentially serious -- if theoretical -- side effects from long-term use of PPIs."
Surgery isn't healthy, either. If you have a hiatal hernia, you can go drug-free and get esophageal cancer, get surgery, or take a pill every morning. Guess which one I do?
If those work, they are cheaper as well. They don't work for me - I need all the acid to go away.
You can develop a resistance to H2 antagonists. My gut says you're probably better off with an antacid that directly neutralizes the root cause. That way, you can reduce the acid in your stomach only at night when you're most likely to experience reflux, while leaving it fully acidic during the day when that acid is actually playing a crucial role in digestion.
Or, better yet, find out what's actually causing your stomach to produce excess acid and eliminate it from your diet. Oh, no. Can't do that, it's too hard and crap food is sooo fucking delicious you just have to eat it, and in excess to boot. Big brother parma will fix it.
This insane idea we have (fed to us by food industry marketing, no doubt) that we can eat what we want and let the pharmaceutical companies fix what we screw up with improper diets is going to continue to kill while funneling billions o
You have no idea what you're talking about. It has nothing to do with anything you just said. I can eat my food fast, slow, it makes no difference, I still get attacked. And here's the best part: in my case, the healthier the food, the worse it is for me. Carrots, apples, cabbage, white meat are all guaranteed acid attacks. Chicken wings, fries, shit food, no problem.
And so you understand, I am the most anti-drug person you know. I take nothing. NOTHING. I resisted taking proton pump inhibitors for
He told me omeprazole lowers your acidity (increases pH) very effectively. Even so effectively that with prolonged use polyps can develop due to the almost total lack of acid. Lansoprazole, as he told me, didn't reduce the acidity that much, and so prevented way better those polyps to form.
Uh, whaaa? (Score:3)
The dosage for most drugs is measured in mass (mg, often)/time, not time alone. How does one meter a dosage in the time domain with no regard to mass (homeopathic medicines excepted, of course)?
I was on a PPI for ~3 years. My doctor told me the main reason they suggest the 2 week duration of use is because the drug may allow someone with a much more serious condition, say an ulcer or possibly cancerous lesions, to "get by". They don't want a person with those kinds of symptoms to "get by", they want them to see the doctor.
After 3 years, I was tired of getting a solid bout of the stomach flu about every 6 weeks, so I lost 40lbs and dropped the meds as I didn't need them anymore.
PPI troubles (Score:2)
Proton pump inhibitor have been known to be troublesome for a long time
By reducing stomach acidity, it increases the amount of bacteria that pass alive in the intestine, increasing the odds of Small intestine bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) [wikipedia.org]. It also increase the odds of proliferation of some bacteria such as heliobacter pylori [wikipedia.org] in the stomach itself.
All that pathogens overload the immune system, and degrade digestive functions.
Correlation or Causality? (Score:2)
I mentioned this association to my doctor. She advised caution in interpreting these results because these PPIs are routinely prescribed to patients at risk for the linked diseases. Anyone know more on this?
Of course, the older H2 blockers can be effective for those who want to avoid PPIs. Better still, some people, including myself, get complete relief by finding a healthy diet that does not trigger acid reflux. (For me, that means cutting down on grains and starchy vegetables, YMMV).
Anyone can suggest an alternative ? (Score:2)
Anyone can suggest an alternative that actually works for them long term ? I have heard of apple cider ? does that actually work ?
I have been taking PPIs for 8 years now. Though I have reduced the dosage as much as possible but stopping them altogether gets really difficult in 1-2 days.
Thanks, good article.
Since the PPIs work so perfectly in stopping acid reflux I never really got motivated to search around for options i guess.
Haven't tried Ranitidine yet. Let me try that, thanks.
I have always been on Lansoprazole 30mg and shifted 6 months back to Pantoprazole 40mg then 20mg.
Correlation is not what it seems (Score:2)
I would think that PPI use is also strongly associated in many case with certain lifestyle choices. Stuff like poor diet, lack of excercise, alcohol use. And also stress. PPI use and dementia could both be symptoms of the same underlying cause.
Papers did not prove that PPIs cause the problems. (Score:2)
The papers did not prove that PPIs cause the problems.
So, click-bait, then ?
Complex issue (Score:2)
First:
It is unwise to immediately and completely change ones medications or prescription habits just based on one study. These large observational multivariate studies are always hindered by bias, though trying hard to compensate for them.
On the other hand, these kind of findings should not be ignored.
Proton pump inhibitors are already known for a long time to cause trouble. The article already mentions several, like the bacteria get a change of growing in the changed environment of the stomach, a defensive
Perhaps you know the answer to this: is it a misconception to think that GERD is caused by excess stomach acid? Isn't the problem that certain foods (primarily acidic food and carminitives) cause the LES to fail to close properly? Therefore tackling GERD either by neutralising acid or reducing its production is tackling the problem from the wrong end, as it were?
I'm no stomach specialist, but to my knowledge GERD is caused by mechanical malfunction of the LES. This sphincter is not designed to close for 100%. Some reflux is physiologic. Some patients are extremely sensitive for this reflux and develop symptoms.
So maybe it is more the local reaction to the small amount of acid than the volume of acid content.
Much debate concerning the pathophysiology to my knowledge.
Also the enormous difference worldwide in the incidence. Most likely caused by diet and posture. It
Not new knowledge (Score:2)
Which is worse? (Score:2)
The sleazy money game that is the drug corporations and their focus on lucrative, often dangerous drugs for aging boomers in denial over aging, and the endless studies that reek of ambiguity and questionable data capture? Everybody has something to gain here (market share and more research grants).
Does weird stuff to me ... (Score:1)