16 Years of GPS Space Weather Data Made Publicly Available

"It's not often that a scientific discipline gains a 23-satellite constellation overnight," reports Science magazine, describing 16 years worth of radiation measurements from GPS satellites finally released by Los Alamos National Lab. "Although billions of people globally use data from GPS satellites, they remain U.S. military assets." Scientists have long sought the data generated by sensors used to monitor the status of the satellites, which operate in the heavy radiation of medium-Earth orbit and can be vulnerable to solar storms. But few have been allowed to tap this resource... That attitude changed in October 2016, when the outgoing Obama administration issued an executive order aimed at preparing the country for extreme space weather. Such bursts in charged particles, originating in a solar flare or coronal mass ejection, could disable the electrical power grid or divert flights away from the Arctic, where radiation exposure is heightened. The GPS data, which dates from December 2000, fill a hole in studies of space weather, the complex interplay of Earth's magnetic field with bombarding radiation from cosmic rays and the sun.

  • Like how much weather is there in space?

  • It takes a while to falsify the data.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Lumpy ( 12016 )

      Because we all know there is no sun, all the light we get is from fearless leaders hair.

      Hail the orange one! for he is the light of our day! If you say otherwise it's HERESEY!

    • It takes a while to falsify the data.

      They also covered up the fact that the Bowling Green Massacre of 2011 was a false flag operation and thousands of Muslims in New Jersey were in the streets cheering.

  • They present the data as 23 folders with over 100 ASCII at 5 MBs each. Downloading each one by one is annoying but not a show stopper, but why not compress?

    I downloaded one of the files and used 7Zip to throw it into a Z archive. The size went from 5 MB down to 500 KB. I uncompressed to make sure it wasn't a fluke but was 100% accurate.

    Shouldn't we expect a little more from the country's best and brightest? I mean, come on...

    • wget FTW

      http compresses anyway.

      • The website does not seem to be http gzipping the files. I think it's just a pass-through portal page for their FTP.

        But gzip would help. Just tested, it brought the files down to 600-700KB from 5-6 MBs.

        Still, it's over 8000 files. Could have compressed each directory to a single file and made it easier on everyone.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mmell ( 832646 )
      Why compress? HTTP can already compress the data stream and reliably decompress it on the receiving end. If they compressed it, they'd have to hear from everyone that had difficulty decompressing the data (because of the compression algorithm chosen, the configuration of that algorithm, possible incompatibility caused by people using old or broken decompression clients, etc.).

      They made the data available. Now that you've downloaded one of the files (for some reason other than to load down their server a

