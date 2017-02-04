Misophonia: Scientists Crack Why Eating Sounds Can Make People Angry (bbc.com) 138
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BBC: Why some people become enraged by sounds such as eating or breathing has been explained by brain scan studies. The condition, misophonia, is far more than simply disliking noises such as nails being scraped down a blackboard. UK scientists have shown some people's brains become hardwired to produce an "excessive" emotional response. Olana developed the condition when she was eight years old. Her trigger sounds include breathing, eating and rustling noises. Scientists, including Olana, at multiple centers in the UK scanned the brains of 20 misophonic people and 22 people without the condition. They were played a range of noises while they were in the MRI machine, including: neutral sounds such as rain; generally unpleasant sounds such as screaming; people's trigger sounds. The results, published in the journal Current Biology, revealed the part of the brain that joins our senses with our emotions -- the anterior insular cortex -- was overly active in misophonia. And it was wired up and connected to other parts of the brain differently in those with misophonia. Dr Sukhbinder Kumar, from Newcastle University, told BBC News: "They are going into overdrive when they hear these sounds, but the activity was specific to the trigger sounds not the other two sounds. The reaction is anger mostly, it's not disgust, the dominating emotion is the anger -- it looks like a normal response, but then it is going into overdrive." There are no treatments, but Olana has developed coping mechanisms such as using ear plugs. It is still not clear how common the disorder is, as there is no clear way of diagnosing it and it was only recently discovered. Ultimately, the researchers hope, understanding the difference in the misophonic brain will lead to new treatments. One idea is that low levels of targeted electricity passed through the skull, which is known to adjust brain function, could help.
Snap Crackle Pop (Score:5, Funny)
This is only a test.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder if this was as prevalent when people used to die of things like ingrown toenails?
Oh, how I hate the sound of ingrown toenails!
Re: (Score:1)
Eating (Score:3)
Don't worry, I'm just hungry a bit, I hear you eating and smell you eating and you're not offering me a bite, so I'm going to growl, claw you to death and steal your food, step away and eat it. Then I'll pee on every tree around and find a sex partner or something remotely like it.
The dramatic artificial noises of cutlery (Score:1)
i hate the noises of knives cutting into vegetation, always have. hate it 10 times more when some artsy chef is doing it to impress some customers to agree to a bill. am not saying im a sun gazer who persecutes vegan peoples, but actually hate the dramatization vibes and not the actualcutting itself. Mainly because in the Office of Armiger we present ourselves as ethically as possible. I do say that the Ministry of funny Walks is in good tastes.
Have a good day sir.
Re: (Score:2)
Axel? Axel Pressbutton [wikipedia.org]? Is that you?
ASMR (Score:2)
Re: ASMR (Score:2)
Interestingly, I have both. I ofteb wonder if there's a connection. For what it's worth, I experience misophonia way more often than asmr, but on the rare occasions where I think a sound shoild trigger both, it seems the ASMR takes precidence.
Re: (Score:2)
Interestingly, I have both. I ofteb wonder if there's a connection.
Quite likely. Both are anomalies affecting the same areas of the brain.
I'd go one step further, and say I would find it surprising if they aren't variations of the same brain defect, and what differs is which way the emotion dial gets turned when a trigger condition occurs.
I understand this (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
If you don't like the noises, then turn up the volume on your music player.
Re: (Score:3)
Swallowing is uncultured? What's the alternative, not swallowing?
Eat! Chew! Swallow! Do all of these! I don't need to hear you do them!
On another note, slurping is OK. It is recognized as good manners in some cultures. (but once it's inside your mouth, there's no need for any more noise!).
Re: (Score:2)
On another note, slurping is OK. It is recognized as good manners in some cultures. (but once it's inside your mouth, there's no need for any more noise!).
No. Slurping is most definitely not OK. I have had misophonia since the age of 12 (and it gets worse with age) and slurping is one of my principal triggers. I will feel like screaming at you as loud as I can if you slurp. I probably won't, but I will be sorely tempted. But I will get out of there as quick as possible.
Don't slurp.
(And yes, I know all about the joys of eating the traditional Chinese way. The only way I could stand it was to drink a large glass of alcoholic cider as quickly as possible. Alcoho
Re: (Score:2)
Don't slurp.
OK, if that's a sound that bothers you, I can respect that. I tend to eat fairly quietly.
Except when I'm over at the neighbor's house. They have two little ankle-biting yipper dogs that I love to torment by acting like I'm eating and making "nom-nom-nom" sounds. They think they're missing out and it drivrd them crazy.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't slurp.
OK, if that's a sound that bothers you
My partner has misophonia. I deliberately provoke it so I can condition her out of it. As a bonus, it's hilarious. You will have an unavoidable picture of these sounds in you mind as my legg jumps up and down as I set up an repeating reflex in my leg, it can go on indefinately .
the spelling mistakes are deliberates as is the, punctuation errrors, that
Feeling triggered yet? I also do a slow openign of my mouth when it is dry and there is no food in there so that my toungue sticks and it makes a suktion no
Re: (Score:2)
Consider grinding your teeth when you are holding her close, with your jaw right beside her ear.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure about that - I'm well within punching distance there.
Re: (Score:2)
In Japan, slurping is the polite way to indicate that you like the food.
Re: I understand this (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't ever visit China, then, where the cultural convention whose violation drives you mad is completely unknown. In fact, the Western concept of "table manners" simply doesn't exist here; about the only rules are "Don't climb up on the table" and "Don't sling your food on your neighbour."
Regards from Guangzhou,
--Z.
Re: (Score:2)
Does this really warrant scientific study..? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Bose QC25.
YES IT DOES! (Score:3, Interesting)
I was having a discussion with someone the other day (who you very well might be able to dox since he was one of the primary patients for the Canadian study on this, with one of the worse cases of Misophonia known.)
It appears to run in my own family along the male line, ranging from eating noises (my father) to a variety of vocal triggers mostly limited to my immediate family (most likely picked up when I was little during the period I spent the most time around them.)
While mine and my father's are controll
Re: (Score:2)
No. For me it's car horns. They cause a reaction that skips any conscious assessment and goes straight to the 'fight or flight' reflex.
This isn't a choice, this isn't linked to where I am or who's making the noise, this is a primeval reaction over which I have no control.
I haven't hit anybody as a result of this, but I have punched a car hard enough to leave a dent. Shouldn't have made that fucking noise.
Re: Does this really warrant scientific study..? (Score:1)
That comes under the category of random non-periodic noise. I once had an office cubicle next to a fire door. Anytime someone went in or out of that door, it would slam loudly. Towards lunchtime it would slam every 10 seconds as people went out and came back in again.
Re: (Score:1)
It does warrant research. Misophonia can be a life wrecker. Think instant fight or flight response when a person hears a certain sound.
Re: (Score:2)
You have a coping mechanism in the form of attributing malice where none exists. Ignoring a problem doesn't make it go away. And finally, anything that helps us understand brain functions and pathologies is worth study.
Re: (Score:2)
I get irritated by these noises, but I just tend to think that if I am hearing noises I shouldn't be hearing, because people are capable of breathing and eating quietly in most cases, it's because someone is trying to bug me by monopolizing my attention.
That might happen sometimes, but most of the time they just don't care about you. Also, it's ableist (yeah, I snicker too, but hold on) to assume that people are capable of breathing and eating quietly. I have allergies and asthma. Most of the time, I am capable of breathing and eating quietly, but sometimes I am not. Even so, I do feel that people have a responsibility to engage as much personal restraint as possible. Debilitation is not an excuse to just throw up your hands and say fuck it. Do what you ca
Re: (Score:2)
It depends on whether you think understanding how your subjective experience arises in your brain is worth studying. That's the point of the study; it was already established that people like you exist, the question is why are you that way?
That said, this isn't necessarily an answer as to why you are that way. It's more a matter of "how" than "why".
Easy fix (Score:2)
Now that they've identified the part of the brain that causes this irrational response, doctors can simply cauterise it so the rest of us can carry on munching, crunching and slurping like normal humans. After all, no-one was going to make allowances for Albert J. Pfister [wikia.com]
Yes, easy. Learn some manners. (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm 100% unimpressed by the fact that either no one took the time to teach such folk manners, or that having been taught, they failed to integrate these basic socializations. While it may be polite to slurp in China, it isn't most other places. Consequently, it's not okay to slurp here, just because it's okay to slurp in China.
People can certainly chew with their mouths open, talk as loudly as they want, mumble, hold their tableware like a monkey with a broken wrist, face-dive into their dishes while eating, drool, snort, ignore personal grooming, blow their nose at the table, bang their tea/coffee cup with their spoon, fail to hold doors for others, fail to keep appointments, never say thank you, start their sentences with "me and...", fail to show up when they said they would, slurp their drinks and soups, dive into their cellphones at meals, drive down the street with their windows down and their audio maxed out, cut in line...
But I feel no obligation to respect or forgive them for any of it, or subject myself to their company, or keep them on as an employee.
There's nothing wrong with any of these things that some (very) basic socialization wouldn't cure. I consider my ostracization of adults exhibiting these characteristics to be nothing less than my social duty.
TLDR: It is incumbent on us to learn basic manners and consideration; also, being moderately irritated by inconsiderate social behavior isn't a syndrome. It's evidence of being civilized.
Raging at such things is something else again.
Underrated post (Score:2)
n/t
Re: (Score:2)
I get it. As I said, rage is another matter.
My post was in response to the GP, who was blathering cluelessly about "normal human" sounds.
If this kind of thing bothers you deeply and uncontrollably, you have my sympathy, not my derision.
Evolutionary? (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
I get furious just when eating.
Try eating food. It will make you less angry than whatever you're putting into your mouth now.
The didn't crack anything. (Score:5, Insightful)
Another misleading headline. They didn't crack anything. Was there seriously anyone who doubted for one millisecond that that feeling was not somewhere in the brain? Of course it bloody is. The scans didn't reveal anything except a location that shows more activity when the condition occurs, and –suprise, surprise– it's an area known for precisely this.
But did they discover what sets up this association? No. Why these people experience it so strongly? Neither. So no cracking, just "located the area", and even that's surrounded by uncertainty given the experimental conditions.
Re: (Score:2)
My dad was one of these people. Any little bit of lip smacking and he'd literally get red-faced. He had a huge anger problem in general, though. And frankly, he was more than a bit of an asshole. Was he an asshole because of how his brain was put together? Or did a lifetime of acting like an asshole change his brain? This study does nothing to help us decide, though it does tell us where to look in the future.
Re: (Score:2)
Honestly, I'll take anything that provides legitimacy. Most people think you're full of shit if you try to explain misophonia to them, which is why most people with misophonia never ever talk about it ever, and prefer to act like weirdos by wearing earplugs in public rather than try to ask people to be sympathetic.
Being able to show there's a verifiable effect makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside in general, but it's also something that I may one day really need during a meeting with HR.
Re: (Score:2)
For problems involving negative associations, cognitive behavioral therapy can really work.
Re: (Score:2)
Although it might not have been as much info as we'd like, they did "crack" something: now we know that this is more than mere annoyance; there's an actual response comparable to "flight or fight."
This means we should treat misophonia more like an allergy (i.e. autonomic response) than a behavioral issue (i.e. intolerance).
You know what makes me really angry? (Score:2)
I wish they would all just stop
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Finally this problem gets some recognition.
Indeed. It would be good if we could find a cure for or way to prevent this kind of sickness in the head. It's clearly a big problem for those afflicted, so eradicating it would be beneficial to both the sufferers and everyone else. A win/win.
these damn loud eating noises, some people make noises like fucking animals
Whether it's eating or animals copulating, there will be repeated insertions of objects into moist orifices, so it seems natural that the sounds may be reminiscent.
Talking while eating (Score:1)
What bothers the shit out of me is the one guy a cubicle over that never ceases to have a mouth full of food smacking away while talking on the phone. I can't stand that smug-sounding, loud mumbling. And 9 times out of 10, that food is, of course, sardines or tunafish (of course).
Sound of People on My Lawn (Score:2)
It's a curse. (Score:1)
Been using over-the-ear headphones at work listening to pink noise for the last ~10 years, which works pretty well to block out the sounds of people typing, coughing, grunting, breathing, sighing, walking, playing music, and generally existing.
I would give up everything I own to be able to wipe out my excessively angry reactions to most sounds.
Re: (Score:2)
I wish people like you and me could have a whole state to ourselves, like the Mormons.
"Bad manners, my dear Gigi..." (Score:5, Insightful)
"...break-up more households than infidelity."
Why is it good to close your mouth when you eat?
1. You won't spray all over everyone and everything while you masticate.
2. More food makes it into your gut, so you're less of a wasteful slob in an otherwise hugely wasteful age.
3. People won't have to raise their voices to have a conversation over your meat-flapping noises.
4. You won't announce your gastronomic preoccupation to predators.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd think that most people who eat with their mouths open have enough experience with it that they don't spill, which negates two of your points.
And there may be advantages too:
1: Not having to swallow before saying something. Which might be something important, like "lion!". I've seen people choke because they attempted to swallow unchewed food so they could answer a waiter.
2: Practice for cunnilingus.
3: Being able to chew on what's too big for single bites. Like gnawing on bones.
The biggest downside to
Re: (Score:2)
I'd think that most people who eat with their mouths open have enough experience with it that they don't spill, which negates two of your points.
I question whether those who eat with their mouths open are self-aware enough to train such an ability in the first place.
1: Not having to swallow before saying something. Which might be something important, like "lion!". I've seen people choke because they attempted to swallow unchewed food so they could answer a waiter.
I fail to see how chewing with a closed mouth precludes opening it in such dire emergencies. And the waiter who deliberately asks questions while people are chewing might, on inspecting their tip-jar, like to speculate on how much they've lost due to such irritating behaviour.
If there's any connection between the act of liquefying your food before swallowing and open vs. closed mouth che
Re: (Score:2)
You eat at your mothers table with that idea in your head? Cunnilingus is practice for cunnilingus.
Your dad never taught you how to eat a peach and remove the pit with your tongue? (And then much later figure out why he taught you?)
Re: (Score:2)
Watch wine tasters sometime; meat flapping noises galore.
You said it [gizmodo.com].
Ignorance on treatments? (Score:3, Interesting)
The summary says: "There are no treatments". That is quite strange, since last year I've seen news reports that said treatment for this exact problem was possible and often quite effective. As I remember, it was basically psychological training to associate the infuriating sounds with a non-infuriating thought. For example: if the thought of a rabbit eating a carrot does not anger the patient, then whenever he feels a surge of anger from hearing a nearby person eating an apple, he is to think of the harmless rabbit until the flash of anger has subsided. Probably easier said than done, but still, actual patients were saying it worked pretty well for them.
Re: (Score:3)
The thought of undergoing that makes me, as a grown man, want to cry. You'd have to force me in with burly guards and a straitjacket. If I'm honest with you, it sounds too close to the adverse conditioning techniques they used with gay conversion therapy for it to sound promising to me.
The idea sounds like it hinges on an incorrect interpretation, namely that misophonia suffers get angry like a bull seeing red when they hear specific sounds.
It's weirder and more confusing to explain than that, but I'm gonna
Now for the interpretation (Score:1)
Now all we have to do is to interpret this discovery. I think there are two socially sensible options you can choose from:
1) Manners are a form of insanity. If you don't like people smacking during lunch it's your own fault.
2) Manners are a form of insanity. If you smack while eating you are hurting mentally ill people and should be ashamed of yourself.
Happy voting!
Easy solution... (Score:5, Funny)
If eating sounds make you angry, don't eat sounds!
Some people just take synesthesia too far.
Re: (Score:3)
Personally, my trigger sound is the sound of yet another reprimand about the routine sounds of others enjoying themselves. I find myself longing for the occasions when the misphoniac is absent.
Why would you buzz the brain? (Score:2)
Do I have this? (Score:2)
I wonder if I have this or something like it. I'm definitely sensitive to the sounds of people eating. The personal hell would probably include someone eating really crispy potato chips with their mouth open, licking and smacking their lips. It makes me unjustifiably angry and frustrated. I know my emotional reaction to it isn't proportional to the offense, but it makes me temporarily hate the person who's eating.
I have another weird thing, and I wonder if that might be connected. I wouldn't normally
Re: (Score:1)
I'm just glad to know... (Score:1)
Everything is an illness?.... (Score:2)
Typical America. Everything has a pill.
...or Americans could simply not act like pigs and dont eat with your damn mouths open. Oh wait that requires people to actually do something. How stupid of me.
Sure you could treat it as an illness and electrocute the brains of anyone that gets pissed off by the sound of others eating loudly... (What next... electrocute the brains of anyone who doesn't agree with your musical taste?).
The predators can hear you (Score:2)
If you're going to announce to all the sabertooths that there are tasty humans grazing over here, go do it over there!
Eating sounds (Score:2)
But how do you eat sounds?
Author of the study (Score:2)
Please let them know what you think about this disorder.
http://www.ncl.ac.uk/ion/staff... [ncl.ac.uk]
Welcome to 1938 (Score:1)
Welcome to the pinacle of progress; we in the late 1930s are lucky to be present to witness today's finest minds dominating problems which have previously gone unsolved.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree. Eating in public comes from a position of privilege. It's no surprise that restaurants are usually filled with white people whose access should be limited. Restaurant patrons should be AT LEAST 25% black, 10% lesbian, 48.5% Eskimo. The whites can have what's left.
You don't have a Church's Chicken in your neighborhood, do you?
Re: (Score:2)
Macdonalds has a farm, McDonalds is a fast-food chain.
Re: (Score:2)
Being unable to ignore them and move on is the disorder.
Re: (Score:2)