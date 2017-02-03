Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Science

The Purpose of Sleep? To Forget, Scientists Say (nytimes.com) 29

Posted by msmash from the puzzling-questions dept.
Over the years, scientists have come up with a lot of ideas about why we sleep. From a report on NYTimes: Some have argued that it's a way to save energy. Others have suggested that slumber provides an opportunity to clear away the brain's cellular waste. A pair of papers published on Thursday in the journal Science offer evidence for another notion: We sleep to forget some of the things we learn each day (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternate source). In order to learn, we have to grow connections, or synapses, between the neurons in our brains. These connections enable neurons to send signals to one another quickly and efficiently. We store new memories in these networks.

The Purpose of Sleep? To Forget, Scientists Say

