Government Watchdog Says SpaceX Falcon 9s Are Prone To Cracks (engadget.com) 31
An anonymous reader shares an Engadget article: SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets apparently have a serious issue that could delay the company's manned missions. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Government Accountability Office investigated both Boeing and SpaceX -- the corporations that won NASA's space taxi contracts -- and found that Falcon 9's turbine blades suffer from persistent cracks. GAO's preliminary report says these turboblades' tendency to crack is a "major threat to rocket safety," since they pump fuel into Falcon 9's rocket engines. NASA's acting administrator Robert Lightfoot told the WSJ that government officials have known about the issue for months or even years. The agency even told SpaceX that the cracks are too much risk for manned flights. A spokesperson said SpaceX has "qualified [its] engines to be robust" to cracks, but it's now "modifying the design to avoid them altogether."
He hasn't taken quality control seriously in any of his ventures, that is why they are all get-rich-quick schemes.
You want to back that up with... anything?
they are all get-rich-quick schemes.
1. He was already rich.
2. If he wanted to get richER, then an aerospace company would have been about the worst possible way to do that. Historically, aerospace tends to make large fortunes into small fortunes rather than the other way around.
How all the positive stories about Tesla and SpaceX make reference to Elon but all the negative stories don't even mention him in the summary and often (as in this case) in the article.
It could just be that you've become a cynical bastard.
The positive stories tend to be based on press releases during which Elon is choosing to point something out. It's no big surprise he isn't running to the media to give them quotes highlighting the latest setbacks. That's more of a damage control deal, not a press release deal. All companies behave this way. It's likely all organizations behave this way.
How all the positive stories about Tesla and SpaceX make reference to Elon but all the negative stories don't even mention him
That is because when there is good news, Elon is front and center to deliver it himself. When there is bad news, it is buried in paragraph 3 of some PR webpage.
This is not a serious issue. This is very minor (Score:4, Informative)
Falcon 9 and the space shuttle are the only rockets whose engines have survived the launch so that they could have been inspected. And similar cracks have been found on shuttle engines too. Many other rocket engines very probbly have generated similar cracks during their burn, but those have not been inspected because the engines have gone to the bottom of the ocean.
There have been 28 launches of falcon. During those 28 launches, 279 Merlin 1-series engines have been used, with only 1 major engine problem. And even in that case, the rocket delivered the primary payload to the desired orbit; Each falcon 9 has 10 engines and only on of those 10 engines is critical whose failure leads to mission failure.
So, until now, the engines have had 99.64% reliability, and due the engine redundancy, only 10% of engine failures means mission failure on most launches(upper stage engine may not fail), meaning mission failure probability of 0.04% due failing engine if the engines keep working equally well in the future than they previously have been working.
No, the this turbine thing is not a big problem. Bigger problems are elsewhere, and spaceX is improving the turbine blades. They will continue launching the version with the weak turbine blanes for some time, and it's very unlikely it will cause ANY problems at all, and then later the will release the block 5 model of the rocket with more robust turbine blades.
It seem that the whole issue is "leaked" by some guy who is pissed to spaceX/Elon for something and the media is always eager to post this kind of "leaks" without really understanding what it is all about.
Plenty of other engines have been inspected on the ground after running one or more full flight cycles on engine test stands (like every engine ever used), so there is actually data on more engine types than just those two. The damage comes from the part where they run the turbines at ludicrous speed for several minutes, not the fact that they re-enter
Standards when a human is on board are way more stringent than for cargo. They have to meet an overall 1 in 500 probability of failure during ascent, and
Nothing to worry about (Score:3)
As Elon would say, the cracks may simply lead to Rapid Unscheduled Passenger Disembarkation.
Rocket Science is Hard (Score:2)
I think somebody said that over the past year or so.
While an important safety issue, it's good that it is identified and plans are in place to fix them before the Falcon is considered man-rated.
Excelsior!
