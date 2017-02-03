'To Live Your Best Life, Do Mathematics' (quantamagazine.org) 69
Excerpts from an article on Quanta Magazine, rearranged for clarity and space: Math conferences don't usually feature standing ovations, but Francis Su received one last month in Atlanta. In his talk he framed mathematics as a pursuit uniquely suited to the achievement of human flourishing, a concept the ancient Greeks called eudaimonia, or a life composed of all the highest goods. Su talked of five basic human desires that are met through the pursuit of mathematics: play, beauty, truth, justice and love. Su opened his talk with the story of Christopher, an inmate serving a long sentence for armed robbery who had begun to teach himself math from textbooks he had ordered. After seven years in prison, during which he studied algebra, trigonometry, geometry and calculus, he wrote to Su asking for advice on how to continue his work. After Su told this story, he asked the packed ballroom at the Marriott Marquis, his voice breaking: "When you think of who does mathematics, do you think of Christopher?" If mathematics is a medium for human flourishing, it stands to reason that everyone should have a chance to participate in it. But in his talk Su identified what he views as structural barriers in the mathematical community that dictate who gets the opportunity to succeed in the field -- from the requirements attached to graduate school admissions to implicit assumptions about who looks the part of a budding mathematician. When Su finished his talk, the audience rose to its feet and applauded, and many of his fellow mathematicians came up to him afterward to say he had made them cry. [...] Mathematics builds skills that allow people to do things they might otherwise not have been able to do or experience. If I learn mathematics and I become a better thinker, I develop perseverance, because I know what it's like to wrestle with a hard problem, and I develop hopefulness that I will actually solve these problems. And some people experience a kind of transcendent wonder that they're seeing something true about the universe. That's a source of joy and flourishing.
The problem with test scores is that they don't mean shit except that you have either been an ass-kiss student who was used by a professor,
For the literature teacher who wants you to exalt their favorite author or the history/civics teacher who will give you a higher grade for parroting their political point of view, you might have a point.
One of the better points of science and math is that it's not quite as subject to that sort of kiss-assery. When you answer "What's 2+2" with the number 4, your teacher can't dock you points because they don't like the way you wrote the 4.
Good thing for most of us in fields that are lumped into that acronym, the difficulty of the work generally selects for who ends up in those careers.
Simply not true. Those of us who are most passionate about STEM are those who never enter the field, because careers are made by mediocre morons who manipulate their way into positions of power and close ranks to keep talented upstarts out. If we're lucky, we end up working dead-end jobs while blogging about our STEM-related hobbies. If we're unlucky, we end up committing armed robbery and studying STEM in a prison cell.
Maybe if we encourage more people to stand and deliver
To which meaning of "stand and deliver" are you referring here?
That's just... bullshit.
Is walking "accessible to anyone who really tries"? What if they have no legs?
Seriously. This sounds like a sad sad man.
Actually, it sounds like a very happy man. The thing that is missing though is that he doesn't seem to realize that just because something makes him happy it doesn't mean that it will make everyone else happy. Everyone is wired a little different. I'm pretty good at math but I find it boring. I enjoy programming which is similar but for whatever reason I find it a lot more interesting and can get lost for hours in a tedious problem that would drive other people crazy. I have a good friend who can't sta
Mathematicians don't let mathematicians do drugs (Score:2)
Those would be the ones that took an illegal substance before solving for x.
Not all, but Erdos I think definitely fell into that category.
Not all, but Erdos I think definitely fell into that category.
Probably not. Were amphetamines illegal then? For most of human history, the War on Drugs would have been an absurd concept (because it is an absurd concept). We have to make sure that genius mathematicians don't take all the amphetamines. Otherwise what will we pump our elementary school children full of!?
The ugliness of the real world in comparison to that mathematical beauty can unfortunately be a bit too much. [wikipedia.org]
Transcript and Audio Recording (Score:3, Informative)
Transcript: https://mathyawp.wordpress.com/2017/01/08/mathematics-for-human-flourishing/ [wordpress.com]
Audio Recording: https://www.dropbox.com/s/55i43l2irm57y9c/01%20Mathematics%20for%20Human%20Flourishing.mp3?dl=0 [dropbox.com]
Atl-math (Score:1)
Even better with atl-math you can make up you own truths... it makes doing proofs a lot easier.
Re:Atl-math (Score:4, Interesting)
Even better with atl-math you can make up you own truths...
What you've just described is not alt-maths, it is in fact actual regular maths.
For example, you can make up your own truth about how 1+1 isn't really 2 and you wind up with Galois theory and finite fields. Or invent something impossible like x*x=-1 and you end up with complex numbers.
Or you can invent absurd things like "infinity" and so find that 1-2+3-4+5-... to infinity ends up rather oddly as 0.25 (don't even look at 1+2+3+4+...).
Mathematics is in fact all about making up the rules and seeing where they lead. There are basically 3 outcomes:
1. trivial (and therefore not interesting).
2. inconsistent (and therefore not interesting).
3. interesting.
Inconsistent need not be uninteresting. Many things that at first glance are inconsistent need a minor change to behave consistently. sqrt -1 was inconsistent until a new perspective was imposed that made a newly consistent system.
I don't think sqrt -1 was inconsistent. Inconsistent is where you can for example prove both a and not a from the same axioms.
The Romans didn't do mathematics (Score:3, Interesting)
... since they didn't have the numbers for it. Still their aqueducts lasted centuries and millennia. Nassim Taleb says a side effects mathematics is to optimize and cut corners, making things fragile. He also quoted a science historian that before the 13th century no more than five persons in Europe knew how to perform a division. But their architects made all those cathedrals that are more or less still standing. (They apparently didn't know geometry either: a triangle was visualized as the head of a horse.)
Not saying don't use mathematics, that would be insane, just listing counterexamples to the claim that life is best lived with mathematics. Any boxing in becomes counterproductive at some level.
You're a moron if you think that the engineers and architects who designed those things didn't know advanced mathematics (geometry and algebra of that time).
... since they didn't have the numbers for it. Still their aqueducts lasted centuries and millennia. Nassim Taleb says a side effects mathematics is to optimize and cut corners, making things fragile. He also quoted a science historian that before the 13th century no more than five persons in Europe knew how to perform a division. But their architects made all those cathedrals that are more or less still standing.
In other words, the available evidence seems to indicate he's full of shit. Same as the convict probably didn't get much "love" while in jail thanks to math.
Assuming what your hearsay suggests is true - and it most certainly isn't - those "no more than five persons" were probably living a better life than the average European.
Do you just need the right teacher? (Score:5, Interesting)
I think one of the problems with mathematics is that it's pretty hard to get the average person to see it as anything other than a tool. Maybe that's how it's taught, but how do you get average students interested in math the same way mathematicians are? Where is the hook in people's minds that turns them on to it as something other than a bunch of formulas and operations? I know it's a cop-out to say I suck at math, but I really do feel I'm mathematically challenged. I wonder if it was just because I didn't get some magic spark early on. I remember all of my elementary and high school math being a long slog of memorization with very little understanding. I was never very good at it and just learned enough to handle the exams. Like every high school student, I still remember to this day that x = -b +/- (sqrt(b^2 - 4ac)/2a) but I have no idea why that is or what it's good for other than getting the answers to a quadratic equation. I think my lack of math background kept me out of civil or chemical engineering, despite a huge interest in both.
One reason why I think proper teaching may play a role is because I had a similar experience studying chemistry in college. I had a very good introductory chemistry teacher and something just clicked. Almost everyone saw it as a bunch of nonsense formulas and equations for various phenomena that had to be memorized for the exams and forgotten, but somehow I got a little more out of it and it was interesting enough that I got a degree in it. Good thing too -- by the second year of engineering school I knew I wasn't going to be able to keep up with my poor math background and didn't want to end up a generic business major!
I always enjoyed it, but somewhere around 15 or 16 I started seeing it as a handmaiden to physics rather than a subject in its own right.
Oddly, I wasn't aware of that at the time or I might have got a better grade in it.
I'm still trying to prove P=NP (Score:2)
Why is the mathematics profession dying?
Fixed that for you. Short answer: It's not. Long answer: Purists don't like applied mathematics, but the modern world is applied not theoretical.
Math (Score:1, Interesting)
I have a math degree, I went into medicine. I can honestly say very very little math that I learned has been useful in any meaningful way (only really some basic stats), Analysis, partial differential equations, algebras and all that stuff while enjoyable (and incredibly work/ time intensive in undergrad) have really not improved my life in any way and really it seems like a sad waste as most of it has just faded away (although epsilon and delta will always cause a small smile in my heart) but damn you Ji
It's just logic to me (Score:1)
Those five basic human needs are what I have found in reading and writing. There you deal with emotions and subjectivity.
Please limit your applause. (Score:2)
Math conferences don't usually feature standing ovations,
That's because the usually ask people to limit their applause, but as the number of people still standing approaches zero, there's always one guy who keeps clapping for *way* too long...
So, what you're saying is:
lim applause(x) > 0
x->0