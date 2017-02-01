Researchers Unveil First Ever Blueprint To Construct a Large Scale Quantum Computer (phys.org) 20
haruchai quotes a report from Phys.Org: An international team, led by a scientist from the University of Sussex, have today unveiled the first practical blueprint for how to build a quantum computer, the most powerful computer on Earth. The work features a new invention permitting actual quantum bits to be transmitted between individual quantum computing modules in order to obtain a fully modular large-scale machine capable of reaching nearly arbitrary large computational processing powers. Prof Hensinger said: "The availability of a universal quantum computer may have a fundamental impact on society as a whole. Without doubt it is still challenging to build a large-scale machine, but now is the time to translate academic excellence into actual application building on the UK's strengths in this ground-breaking technology. I am very excited to work with industry and government to make this happen." The computer's possibilities for solving, explaining or developing could be endless. However, its size will be anything but small. The machine is expected to fill a large building, consisting of sophisticated vacuum apparatus featuring integrated quantum computing silicon microchips that hold individual charged atoms (ions) using electric fields. The plans for creating a universal quantum computer has been published in the journal Science Advances.
What does this have to do with quantum computing. Oh wait... maybe you're onto something. Trump is a Quantum politician... he's able to occupy a superposition of realities at the same time. It's not that the crowds at the inauguration were larger for Obama, it's that unlike Trump, normal people living in a collapsed state cannot see all the people from the alternative universe.
Quantum computers are built for specific workloads. Citing this as potentially the worlds fastest computer is misleading. It more than likely will not be a general purpose computer.
A quantum instruction is still issue by a classical computer and the results of computation are stored in a classical computer. The instructions that are issued are quantum instructions that can solve a very specific part of a problem that can be solved on a quantum computer far more efficiently than on a classical computer. Not all problems fall into this category.
Classical computers turn on and off circuits to do different kinds of computation. The quantum computer does the same thing, but turning on the
More importantly, how much closer does it bring us to the computer that can answer the Last Question?
I am very excited to work with industry and government to make this happen
Translation: it will be used to break encryption and end privacy.
Invest in qbitcoin. You won't know what it's worth until you spend it.