dryriver quotes a report from CNN: Our home galaxy, the Milky Way, is being pushed across the universe by a large unseen force, according to new research. Although it may not seem like a friendly gesture, the newly discovered Dipole Repeller is actually helping our galaxy on its journey across the expanding universe. Researchers have known that the galaxy was moving at a relative speed for the past 30 years, but they didn't know why. "Now we find an emptiness in exactly the opposite direction, which provides a 'push' in the sense of a lack of pull," said Brent Tully, one of the study authors and an astronomer at the Institute for Astronomy in Honolulu. "In a tug-of-war, if there are more people at one end, then the flow will be toward them and away from the weaker side." But this is no aimless journey of motion. Researchers have long believed that our galaxy was attracted to an area rich with dozens of clusters of galaxies 750 million light-years away, called the Shapley Concentration or Shapley Attractor. "We found a flow pattern reminiscent of streams of water that are organized by gravity to run downhill," Tully said. "In detail, we played a mathematical trick by inverting the sense of gravity to see where flows would terminate in this altered case. Flows ended at our Dipole Repeller."
What does this even mean in a non-teleological universe?
Wait, what does this even mean even in a teleological universe?
If I understood this right they are calling the lack of attraction, repulsion. There's no negative force, or dark energy style shit involved. Shouldn't they call it a non-attractor unless they show active repulsion? If I drop an object and it moves towards the ground I am not going to say my hand repelled it.
If I understood this right they are calling the lack of attraction, repulsion.
Yes, you understood it right. They also provide the analogy of a tug-o-war rope being "repulsed" by the end with fewer people tugging on it. That is the stupidest analogy I have heard all day. The rope, of course, is not being "pushed" and neither is the galaxy.
It's really very simple: The Earth which could be above the object but isn't is pushing the object toward the Earth which could be below the object and is. You are a slow learner, Winston.