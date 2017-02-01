Reached Via a Mind-Reading Device, Deeply Paralyzed Patients Say They Want to Live (technologyreview.com) 44
Neuroscientists have designed a brain-reading device to hold simple conversations with "locked-in" patients that promises to transform the lives of people who are too disabled to communicate. Details of four patients who were able to communicate using what is being touted as a groundbreaking system were made public this week. From a report on MIT Technology Review: Now researchers in Europe say they've found out the answer after using a brain-computer interface to communicate with four people completely locked in after losing all voluntary movement due to Lou Gehrig's disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. In response to the statement "I love to live" three of the four replied yes. They also said yes when asked "Are you happy?" Designed by neuroscientist Niels Birbaumer, now at the Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering in Geneva, the brain-computer interface fits on a person's head like a swimming cap and measures changes in electrical waves emanating from the brain and also blood flow using a technique known as near-infrared spectroscopy. To verify the four could communicate, Birbaumer's team asked patients, over the course of about 10 days of testing, to respond yes or no to statements such as "You were born in Berlin" or "Paris is the capital of Germany" by modulating their thoughts and altering the blood-flow pattern. The answers relayed through the system were consistent about 70 percent of the time, substantially better than chance.
True, but even 40% is better than nothing. If all of this is true of course.
No because the 40% was already eliminating the guessing and was reducing the actual result of 70% (the whole 40% thing was confusing and unnecessary).
The real % of the time it's right is 70%, which is significantly better than random chance (which would be 50%).
OK Mr. Jurgenmeyer, I am going to ask you a question. Are you OK with me sleeping with your wife? Lay very still and don't say anything if you approve of me doing this. Jump up and down and pat your belly if you'd rather I not sleep with your wife whilst you're in a coma.
it means that the machine can read your thought 40% of the time and then the remaining 60% is a coin flip.
That's not how probabilities work. It's true that it's better by 20% than a coin flip, but the rest of your conclusions are completely wrong.
Interesting, but I'm not sure I trust it
As they hooked up the device and turned it on, I felt an immense sense of relief. Finally, after all these years of staring at the bleak beige ceiling tiles.
"Do you want to live?" the doctor asked.
In my mind, I shouted, "No!" No! A million times no! Release me from this dead body so that I can move on to the summerland! No! Let me die!
The doctor turned to my wife and told her, "He says that he wants to live! We should be able to keep him alive for another good 30 years."
I can't move my mouth, and I m
You say that as someone who isn't enduring it.
To many people anything less than what they have now is completely unbearable. To the rich they think if they were poor they'd kill themselves - despite many poor people living happy lives. To the young many think that they'd rather die than grow old - even though "old" is a moving target that keeps getting a little farther out as you age.
The will to live is strong - those without it don't pass on their genes as readily. Don't presume to know whether they'd w
Of course if you don't have masses of insurance that will keep you alive even though you are not brain dead most healthcare systems will kill you anyway. So fuck this news because it has fuck all to do with how you will die.
This is neat research, but I want it much more strongly vetted.
Nope. We have reached the top of the mountain. There is no further we can go. All research into this will halt now.
Sorry, this is as good as it gets.
Success rate
70% doesn't seem high enough to make any decisions.
And how was this controlled for confirmation bias, like has been discredited for other techniques where the person that reads the results also knows the answers, like e.g. dog training and lie detectors?
Without doing double blinds, 70% seems like a horribly bad result, and no more than what would be expected from confirmation bias.
And how was this controlled for confirmation bias, like has been discredited for other techniques where the person that reads the results also knows the answers
The computer could be double-blinding it to an extent. It depends on if they're looking at the signal and making a human determination or if the computer is doing statistical analysis on the input and making the 'yes/no' answer for the researcher.
Instead of two responses: Yes and No
have three responses: Down Arrow, Right Arrow, and ENTER
Now I bet the reliability of your Yes / No responses is much higher.
Bad Questions
"Paris is the capital of Germany" -- some people will legitly not know the answer. And besides France and Germany are both white-man countries in Western Europe that are very close to each other; someone not fully alert could easily confuse the two.
"You were born in Berlin" -- people with varying degrees of amnesia or repression forget their personal details, but still retain general knowledge of the world. For instance, "Do Birds Fly?" or "Is ice hotter than the Sun?" are questions that even full-on amnesiacs can answer correctly.
Also, 70% seems like a pretty horrible accuracy rate. For yes/no answers to such super-simple questions, the success rate should be 100% or close to it.
For instance, "Do Birds Fly?" or "Is ice hotter than the Sun?" are questions that even full-on amnesiacs can answer correctly.
Also, 70% seems like a pretty horrible accuracy rate. For yes/no answers to such super-simple questions, the success rate should be 100% or close to it.
Yes, but if you ask someone if birds fly- they might think about penguins or emu, or ostrich, or dodo, or one of the other flightless birds.
Yes, but if you ask someone if birds fly- they might think about penguins or emu, or ostrich, or dodo, or one of the other flightless birds.
So keep it simple and don't rely on their knowledge or the amount of amnesia or brain damage. What's wrong with questions like "Is 3+3=7" and "Does the word Frog start with a G?" If all you're trying to do is detect Yes and No then there are plenty of black and white questions that are much easier to answer.
You cant count americans in that. The american education is so bad that a large swath think that europe is a country.
Capt. Pike
Slashdot didn't use the Captain Pike keyword under the story. Dammit, I'm gonna revoke their Geek Card!
For the record
I just want to make clear here and now that I do not want to live in case I should ever by completely paralyzed.
On a side note, if you share my sentiment you should check out your local lawmakers' provisions for such cases. Since my parents live in Germany, I know that at least in Germany you can make what's called a Patientenverfuegung at a notary. Emergency services and doctors will respect this document if you have it in your pocket and will switch off the machines. You can also determine a next of kin
But there's always the possibility remote sensing will soon allow you to cruise around in a robot body, visit trade shows, and grab p.... uh, packet analyzers.
Experimental direct-brain hookups already look promising.
Being paralyzed itself is not what scares me; it's being bored if I cannot interact with anyone or read books or rant about stupid web GUI (non) standards on slashdot, etc. The interac
On the plus side, if you're completely paralyzed bad web GUI on Slashdot won't bother you.
Am I the only one wondering?
Maybe I'll try it.
Binary communication
If this new mind-reading device can deduce between two (three?) specific states of the brain, this opens the door to much more once the efficiency improves.
You could communicate in Morse code, since you can now have signals that can be interpreted as "dots" or "dashes".