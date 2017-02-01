Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Neuroscientists have designed a brain-reading device to hold simple conversations with "locked-in" patients that promises to transform the lives of people who are too disabled to communicate. Details of four patients who were able to communicate using what is being touted as a groundbreaking system were made public this week. From a report on MIT Technology Review: Now researchers in Europe say they've found out the answer after using a brain-computer interface to communicate with four people completely locked in after losing all voluntary movement due to Lou Gehrig's disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. In response to the statement "I love to live" three of the four replied yes. They also said yes when asked "Are you happy?" Designed by neuroscientist Niels Birbaumer, now at the Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering in Geneva, the brain-computer interface fits on a person's head like a swimming cap and measures changes in electrical waves emanating from the brain and also blood flow using a technique known as near-infrared spectroscopy. To verify the four could communicate, Birbaumer's team asked patients, over the course of about 10 days of testing, to respond yes or no to statements such as "You were born in Berlin" or "Paris is the capital of Germany" by modulating their thoughts and altering the blood-flow pattern. The answers relayed through the system were consistent about 70 percent of the time, substantially better than chance.

Reached Via a Mind-Reading Device, Deeply Paralyzed Patients Say They Want to Live

  • Interesting, but I'm not sure I trust it (Score:5, Insightful)

    by scubamage ( 727538 ) on Wednesday February 01, 2017 @02:26PM (#53783211)
    This is neat research, but I want it much more strongly vetted. It reminds way too much of the facilitated communication [wikipedia.org] mess we encountered several years ago.

    • Of course if you don't have masses of insurance that will keep you alive even though you are not brain dead most healthcare systems will kill you anyway. So fuck this news because it has fuck all to do with how you will die.

    • This is neat research, but I want it much more strongly vetted.

      Nope. We have reached the top of the mountain. There is no further we can go. All research into this will halt now.

      Sorry, this is as good as it gets.

  • 70% doesn't seem high enough to make any decisions.

    And how was this controlled for confirmation bias, like has been discredited for other techniques where the person that reads the results also knows the answers, like e.g. dog training and lie detectors?

    Without doing double blinds, 70% seems like a horribly bad result, and no more than what would be expected from confirmation bias.

    • And how was this controlled for confirmation bias, like has been discredited for other techniques where the person that reads the results also knows the answers

      The computer could be double-blinding it to an extent. It depends on if they're looking at the signal and making a human determination or if the computer is doing statistical analysis on the input and making the 'yes/no' answer for the researcher.

    • It is probably good enough if you have three responses instead of two.

      Instead of two responses: Yes and No

      have three responses: Down Arrow, Right Arrow, and ENTER

      Now I bet the reliability of your Yes / No responses is much higher.

  • Bad Questions (Score:3)

    by Spy Handler ( 822350 ) on Wednesday February 01, 2017 @02:35PM (#53783297) Homepage Journal

    "Paris is the capital of Germany" -- some people will legitly not know the answer. And besides France and Germany are both white-man countries in Western Europe that are very close to each other; someone not fully alert could easily confuse the two.

    "You were born in Berlin" -- people with varying degrees of amnesia or repression forget their personal details, but still retain general knowledge of the world. For instance, "Do Birds Fly?" or "Is ice hotter than the Sun?" are questions that even full-on amnesiacs can answer correctly.

    Also, 70% seems like a pretty horrible accuracy rate. For yes/no answers to such super-simple questions, the success rate should be 100% or close to it.

    • For instance, "Do Birds Fly?" or "Is ice hotter than the Sun?" are questions that even full-on amnesiacs can answer correctly.

      Also, 70% seems like a pretty horrible accuracy rate. For yes/no answers to such super-simple questions, the success rate should be 100% or close to it.

      Yes, but if you ask someone if birds fly- they might think about penguins or emu, or ostrich, or dodo, or one of the other flightless birds.

      • Yes, but if you ask someone if birds fly- they might think about penguins or emu, or ostrich, or dodo, or one of the other flightless birds.

        So keep it simple and don't rely on their knowledge or the amount of amnesia or brain damage. What's wrong with questions like "Is 3+3=7" and "Does the word Frog start with a G?" If all you're trying to do is detect Yes and No then there are plenty of black and white questions that are much easier to answer.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Lumpy ( 12016 )

      You cant count americans in that. The american education is so bad that a large swath think that europe is a country.

  • Slashdot didn't use the Captain Pike keyword under the story. Dammit, I'm gonna revoke their Geek Card!

  • I just want to make clear here and now that I do not want to live in case I should ever by completely paralyzed.

    On a side note, if you share my sentiment you should check out your local lawmakers' provisions for such cases. Since my parents live in Germany, I know that at least in Germany you can make what's called a Patientenverfuegung at a notary. Emergency services and doctors will respect this document if you have it in your pocket and will switch off the machines. You can also determine a next of kin

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      I just want to make clear here and now that I do not want to live in case I should ever by completely paralyzed.

      But there's always the possibility remote sensing will soon allow you to cruise around in a robot body, visit trade shows, and grab p.... uh, packet analyzers.

      Experimental direct-brain hookups already look promising.

      Being paralyzed itself is not what scares me; it's being bored if I cannot interact with anyone or read books or rant about stupid web GUI (non) standards on slashdot, etc. The interac

  • Why use disabled people for testing? Use healthy ones, this is how you will know if it is working right or not.
  • I'm not paralyzed, and I don't want to live. Maybe I'll run into a tree on my way home from work and see if I can get paralyzed. At least I won't have to come to work tomorrow, and that makes it all worth it.

  • If this new mind-reading device can deduce between two (three?) specific states of the brain, this opens the door to much more once the efficiency improves.
    You could communicate in Morse code, since you can now have signals that can be interpreted as "dots" or "dashes".

