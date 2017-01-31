Elon Musk Thinks We Will Have To Use AI This Way To Avoid a Catastrophic Future (cnbc.com) 14
Elon Musk has long said that artificial intelligence will have to augment human abilities, rather than compete with them, in order to avoid a portentous future. He has been active in trying to find ways to evaluate and reduce potential risks posed by AI. From a report: On Monday, Musk tweeted out a set of principles for AI research and development created by a group of scientists at a recent conference for the Future of Life Institute (of which Musk is a board member). Musk said in response to a comment that ensuring AI augments human abilities is "critical to the future of humanity." Musk recently told a Twitter user that there may be an announcement "next month" regarding such as device, which Musk has called, in the past, a neural lace.
Since its only down to interpretation where augmenting human abilities ends and replacing them begins.
I mean if AI really wanted to take over, they can just augment us sufficiently until there really isn't a clear line between humans and AI, then take it from there.
In fact pretty similar to the "embrace, extend, extinguish" strategy that Microsoft use(d) to make themselves into a megacorp, and now to just keep themselves there.
I think you might have meant "Couture". But will it be bespoke or prêt-à-porter?
You keep using that word... I do not think it means what you think it means.
Really - look it up... Although the use of it does bring to mind its third definition from the American Heritage dictionary: Marked by pompousness; pretentiously weighty.
