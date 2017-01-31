Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
AI Earth Science

Elon Musk Thinks We Will Have To Use AI This Way To Avoid a Catastrophic Future (cnbc.com) 14

Posted by msmash from the profile dept.
Elon Musk has long said that artificial intelligence will have to augment human abilities, rather than compete with them, in order to avoid a portentous future. He has been active in trying to find ways to evaluate and reduce potential risks posed by AI. From a report: On Monday, Musk tweeted out a set of principles for AI research and development created by a group of scientists at a recent conference for the Future of Life Institute (of which Musk is a board member). Musk said in response to a comment that ensuring AI augments human abilities is "critical to the future of humanity." Musk recently told a Twitter user that there may be an announcement "next month" regarding such as device, which Musk has called, in the past, a neural lace.

Elon Musk Thinks We Will Have To Use AI This Way To Avoid a Catastrophic Future More | Reply

Elon Musk Thinks We Will Have To Use AI This Way To Avoid a Catastrophic Future

Comments Filter:
  • FFS editors, please don't word titles to stories like clickbait, it just makes you look less credible.

  • Since its only down to interpretation where augmenting human abilities ends and replacing them begins.
    I mean if AI really wanted to take over, they can just augment us sufficiently until there really isn't a clear line between humans and AI, then take it from there.
    In fact pretty similar to the "embrace, extend, extinguish" strategy that Microsoft use(d) to make themselves into a megacorp, and now to just keep themselves there.

  • How very Culture.
  • A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm. A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law. A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Laws.

  • You keep using that word... I do not think it means what you think it means.

    Really - look it up... Although the use of it does bring to mind its third definition from the American Heritage dictionary: Marked by pompousness; pretentiously weighty.

  • AI will have to augment human intelligence? Good luck with that. From where I'm sitting, the entire boomer generation is rejecting old fashioned brain augmentation in the forms of education, listening to experts on any subject, paying attention to current events, paying attention to history, or even admitting basic facts. You're not going to get the people who really need it to put a device on their brain with the promise it will make them smarter.

Slashdot Top Deals

In the long run, every program becomes rococco, and then rubble. -- Alan Perlis

Close