FDA Confirms Toxicity of Homeopathic Baby Products; Maker Refuses To Recall
Last year in November, the Federal Trade Commission issued an enforcement policy statement that requires over-the-counter (OTC) homeopathic drugs and product makers to disclose in their advertisement and labeling that there is no evidence that homeopathic products are effective. At around the same time the FTC issued the statement, the Food and Drug Administration was investigating homeopathic teething gels and tablets, which may have been improperly diluted, thus causing serious harm to infants. The FDA investigated 10 infant deaths and more than 400 reports of seizures, fever, and vomiting and confirmed Friday that belladonna, also known as deadly nightshade, was the prime suspect. When the FDA notified the products' maker, Hyland's, the company would not agree to recall the products. Ars Technica reports: Hyland's has been defensive since the FDA first opened the investigation last September. In an October press release, the company referred to agency's warnings as a source of "confusion" and assured consumers that the products are safe and effective. Still, the company discontinued distribution in the U.S. The National Center for Homeopathy, which has ties with Hyland's, slammed the FDA, calling the agency's warnings "arbitrary and capricious." In an "action alert," the organization went on to suggest that warning was prompted by "groups interested in seeing homeopathy destroyed" and led to "fear mongering" by the media. As before, the FDA is urging parents to avoid the homeopathic teething products and toss any already purchased. The FDA does not evaluate or approve the homeopathic products, which have no proven health benefit. Belladonna is an active ingredient in those products, but is supposed to be heavily diluted. Homeopaths belief that ailments and diseases can be cured by trace amounts or "memories" of toxic substances that mimic or cause similar symptoms. Homeopathy is a pseudoscience that has been squarely debunked, offering no more than a placebo effect. In its announcement Friday, the FDA said it had found inconsistent amounts of belladonna in Hyland's products. Some of the amounts were "far exceeding" what was intended.
See it from their point of view: Homeopathy uses the same logic as vaccines.
See it from their point of view: Homeopathy uses the same logic as vaccines.
However, unlike vaccines, with homeopathy, the undereducated are only damaging the likelihood of diminishing the number of their own offspring. Ignoring vaccines designed to protect herd immunity hurts the rest of us, too.
I know it's fun to make fun of Homeopathy (Score:2)
Cutting back on bureaucracy and regulations sounds great in theory but, well, this is what it gets you.
Modern society has made the world such an overwhelmingly safe place compared to earlier periods in human history that the universe has to find new ways to work in natural selection. It says homeopathic right on the box, and I would imagine that this was something the paren
Evolution happens even in a relatively fixed environment. If nothing else, you'll have neutral drift.
I think the United States will be lucky if there is an FDA. Remember, it's all about deregulation now. Who needs food safety anyways? Only fucking Commies.
Homeopathy is a scam (Score:2)
It is a grandfathered legality from the days before the FDA. Homeopathic "drugs" have not been through clinical trials or been shown to be efficacious. They are based on a principle that somehow if you have a substance you can dilute it until perhaps only a couple of MOLECULES in your liquid will somehow cure your problem.
The FDA should shut down this sham of a company once and for all.
Hyland's teething tablets (Score:2)
I am a father of 8, and I have plenty of anecdotal evidence that Hyland's teething tablets are effective, and I want to continue to use them for my baby. From what I have read, the effective ingredient in them is probably the belladonna rather than the homeopathic ingredients, but I am not aware of any alternatives, and as near as I can tell the FDA refuses to actually release their data, which doesn't sound much like science to me. Maybe that has changed.
It's misleading to say that Hyland's won't recall
Re:Hyland's teething tablets (Score:4, Funny)
I am a father of 8, and I have plenty of anecdotal evidence that Hyland's teething tablets are effective, and I want to continue to use them for my baby.
Um, shouldn't your focus be on contraceptives?
Translation: I'm a father of 8 abused children, and I am unbelievably evil.
Homeopathic products are not medicine.
Oh, I see you didn't read my post!
Also, eight children smacks of religious nut to me. Keep it in your pants
Fuck you.
Be Happy . . . Go Lucky!
Homeopathic Baby Products? (Score:1)
Is that where you start out dissolving one baby per unit of inert carrier fluid, and then perform series of repeated dilutions until you are left with a substance that statistically contains no atoms of the original baby?
Does this have anything to do with the making of baby oil? I've always been afraid to know what happens inside those factories.
Thanks, mate, now I'm going to have nightmares for a week!
You don't see a lot of infants given Botox injections, and I've never heard of anyone getting a Botox injection against their will. If you're an adult and you want to put one of the most toxic substances known into your body, fine by me. But if you start giving your baby poison, yeah, I think I want you put in handcuffs and charged with endangering your child.
Homeopathic toxicity (Score:2)
Inevitable and unavoidable (Score:2)
As long as North America insists on persisting their "My ignorance is just as valid as your knowledge", this problem will never go away, and people will continue to die.
Quite frankly, I'm at the point now where I don't think the FDA should do anything. These people are just so god damn willfully stupid that there's absolutely nothing that can be done short of putting them in an asylum. But since we won't... let them make their choices and suffering the consequences.
