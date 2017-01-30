Asteroid Whizzing By Earth 6 Times Closer Than the Moon (cnet.com) 56
An anonymous reader shares a CNET report: The problem with asteroids passing near Earth is that they're often difficult to spot. Fortunately the hardest ones to see in our neighborhood also tend to be the smaller ones. Such is the case with 2017 BH30, which was discovered Sunday by the Catalina Sky Survey just hours before passing by us at the creepy-close distance of only 40,563 miles (65,280 kilometres). This asteroid is estimated to be between 15-32.8 feet (4.6-10 metres) in length, making it somewhere between the size of a truck and a... big truck. That's pretty small by asteroid standards, but it's also the closest spotted asteroid to pass us since September when asteroid 2016 RB1 passed within 24,000 miles (about 39,000 kilometres) of our planet's surface, putting it almost as close as satellites in geosynchronous orbit. This is the third asteroid to buzz by earth closer than the distance to the moon this year. We don't expect a closer pass by one of these visitors until October, when asteroid 2012 TC4 could come more than twice as close.
Are there more or do we just find more? (Score:4, Interesting)
I can't help it, but those reports have been increasing in numbers rapidly. Either NASA needs money or our detectors have been improving considerably lately.
Just because you cannot save everyone does not mean everyone has to die.
You know, even avoiding mass panic for a mostly-harmless air-burst (or perhaps making nuclear weapons trigger fingers less itchy) with a heads up might be worth it, and, if we did find out with decades of warning, we'd have one hell of a fire under our ass to come up with a solution, so who knows what we might come up with.
Actually most asteroids orbit the sun and pass by the earth's orbit on the way in and out. So if we found one on the way in that could hit us on the way out, we could do something about it. Or if we determine the orbit could allow it to hit us the next time it comes through then we could do something about it.
Ignoring this would make us no better than the dinosaurs.
Lots of asteroids could be detected on a collision that is still years or decades away, that we could easily do something about. So, you're wrong. If you were talking about comets you'd be right, but you weren't, were you?
It's a shame you're AC, log in next time so I know to ignore your posts.
Antropogenic Asteroid Activity (AAA) (Score:2)
Well, obviously, human activity is responsible — do you want me to draw you a hockey-stick diagram?
Just goes to show, how irresponsible some humans (and RethugliKKKan$ in particular) are about our planet...
And it is going to get worse [space.com]! Then, when the Earth is unlivable, these billionaires will escape to Mars [time.com].
Re:Are there more or do we just find more? (Score:5, Interesting)
well at 40K miles its about 10 earth radii. A dart thrown at that radius has about a 1% chance of intersecting within the earth's atmosphere. Since we haven't had a major earth impact in a couple hundred years one might guess that similarly close events are something like 10,000 years apart if they were random events. Thus observing more than one in your life suggests they are not random.
If it's not random- it's probably advanced space aliens sending us warnings. Every time we do something catastrophically stupid they throw a rock at us. Since NASA is American the space aliens are warning the Americans.
What catastrophically stupid things has America done this last year? I'm drawing a blank.
6 times closer than the moon? (Score:5, Insightful)
What kind of english is that?
Re:6 times closer than the moon? (Score:4)
Re:6 times closer than the moon? (Score:4, Funny)
compounded by "more than twice as close." Does that mean less than half the distance (my guess) or more than half the distance?
Yes.
Re:6 times closer than the moon? (Score:4)
What kind of english is that?
That was my thought too. 1/6 the distance of the moon would make more sense. It's like saying Suzy is twice as skinny as Lucy... it doesn't really make sense even though we know what you mean by it.
Re:6 times closer than the moon? (Score:5, Funny)
The article is 6 times less better english speaking than above average. One day I go to park went, There see I a man grinding a monkey's organ.
The article is 6 times less better english speaking than above average. One day I go to park went, There see I a man grinding a monkey's organ.
Are you Pennsylvania Dutch? Or channeling Yoda?
Slashdot knows words. They are the best words. It's the best English. It's great. Believe me. Let's make
/. great again.
Re: (Score:3)
Yes. The proper way to phrase that type of comparison is with "as big", "as fast", etc. Using bigger or faster leads to ambiguity at best.
If 300% as big were "3 times bigger" then something of equal size must be "1 times bigger," which is retarded.
It all depends on how close to the Moon we are these days. I mean, are we still angry at it?
What kind of english is that?
It's the kind of English that's written by a person who hasn't sharpened their crayon in a while.
I've Had Enough of This (Score:4, Funny)
This is the third asteroid to buzz by earth closer than the distance to the moon this year.
That's it, I'm heading down to the local planning office at Alpha Centauri and lodging a stern complaint about this new hyperspace bypass.
Bring a flashlight. And rope. And beware of the leopard.
Didn't see that coming (Score:2)
We don't expect a closer pass by one of these visitors until October, when asteroid 2012 TC4 could come more than twice as close.
Well, they didn't expect this one. So I'm guessing they'll spot others whizzing past between now and October.
Twice as close ? (Score:2)
How about at half the distance ? Twice as close. Means as much as twice as cold.
Giant Asteriod 2016 (Score:2)
Six times closer! Four times less! (Score:2)
*sigh*
argh! (Score:2)
...one sixth the distance to the moon...
...less that half that distance...
I'm almost shaking from just how the phrases "6 times closes to the moon" and "more than half a close" mess with my brain...
Please, for the sake of us people with less than normal minds, don't use phrases like that!
My wish (Score:2)
I'm not kidding when I say I wish it would hit the Earth and wipe us all out. This planet needs a reset.
Would it really make a whizzing sound? (Score:2)