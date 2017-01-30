Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Asteroid Whizzing By Earth 6 Times Closer Than the Moon (cnet.com) 161

Posted by msmash from the asteroid-sighting dept.
An anonymous reader shares a CNET report: The problem with asteroids passing near Earth is that they're often difficult to spot. Fortunately the hardest ones to see in our neighborhood also tend to be the smaller ones. Such is the case with 2017 BH30, which was discovered Sunday by the Catalina Sky Survey just hours before passing by us at the creepy-close distance of only 40,563 miles (65,280 kilometres). This asteroid is estimated to be between 15-32.8 feet (4.6-10 metres) in length, making it somewhere between the size of a truck and a... big truck. That's pretty small by asteroid standards, but it's also the closest spotted asteroid to pass us since September when asteroid 2016 RB1 passed within 24,000 miles (about 39,000 kilometres) of our planet's surface, putting it almost as close as satellites in geosynchronous orbit. This is the third asteroid to buzz by earth closer than the distance to the moon this year. We don't expect a closer pass by one of these visitors until October, when asteroid 2012 TC4 could come more than twice as close.

  • Are there more or do we just find more? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Monday January 30, 2017 @10:26AM (#53765933)

    I can't help it, but those reports have been increasing in numbers rapidly. Either NASA needs money or our detectors have been improving considerably lately.

    • I can't help it, but those reports have been increasing in numbers rapidly

      Well, obviously, human activity is responsible — do you want me to draw you a hockey-stick diagram?

      Just goes to show, how irresponsible some humans (and RethugliKKKan$ in particular) are about our planet...

      And it is going to get worse [space.com]! Then, when the Earth is unlivable, these billionaires will escape to Mars [time.com].

      • What's slowing the 1% down? I'd go to Mars if there was an empty seat.

      • ! Then, when the Earth is unlivable, these billionaires will escape to Mars [time.com].

        There is nothing that mankind could conceivably do that would make Earth more unlivable than Mars.

        • There is nothing that mankind could conceivably do that would make Earth more unlivable than Mars.

          There, there. How much is Elon Musk paying you for spreading doubts [mediamatters.org] and diverting our attention, while he builds his Elysium [imdb.com] over there?

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by goombah99 ( 560566 )

      well at 40K miles its about 10 earth radii. A dart thrown at that radius has about a 1% chance of intersecting within the earth's atmosphere. Since we haven't had a major earth impact in a couple hundred years one might guess that similarly close events are something like 10,000 years apart if they were random events. Thus observing more than one in your life suggests they are not random.

      • If it's not random- it's probably advanced space aliens sending us warnings. Every time we do something catastrophically stupid they throw a rock at us. Since NASA is American the space aliens are warning the Americans.

        What catastrophically stupid things has America done this last year? I'm drawing a blank.

        • The nearest star outside our solar system is Proxima Centauri at 4.24 light years. What incredibly destructive thing were we about to do 8.48 years ago?

          • What incredibly destructive thing were we about to do 8.48 years ago?

            Well, let's see... [wikipedia.org]

            The United States and the Czech Republic sign an initial agreement to base a United States missile defense system in the Czech Republic. (AP via Google News) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responds to this development, "We will be forced to react not with diplomatic, but with military-technical methods." (The Times)

            Dammit!

      • There have been a lot of airbursts [wikipedia.org]. The smaller the meteor, the narrower the window where it will survive to impact the Earth. Too slow or too shallow and angle and it spends too much time in the atmosphere and burns up (like much of our rocket launch debris). Too fast and the energy of hitting our atmosphere fragments it, greatly increasing its surface area and again causing it to burn up. It has to hit the atmosphere at just the right speed and angle to form an impact crater. Fast enough that it does
      • Such small asteroids hitting the Earth are a lot more common than once every 10000 years. Many will go unnoticed.
        The Chelyabinsk meteor 2013 was about 20 metres, which is already larger than that. And the Tunguska event 1908 was a 60 to 190 metres object. The smaller the object the more common they are.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by zaft ( 597194 )
      We are finding more. http://tucson.com/news/local/e... [tucson.com]

  • 6 times closer than the moon? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by goombah99 ( 560566 ) on Monday January 30, 2017 @10:27AM (#53765945)

    What kind of english is that?

  • I've Had Enough of This (Score:5, Funny)

    by avgjoe62 ( 558860 ) on Monday January 30, 2017 @10:30AM (#53765979)

    This is the third asteroid to buzz by earth closer than the distance to the moon this year.

    That's it, I'm heading down to the local planning office at Alpha Centauri and lodging a stern complaint about this new hyperspace bypass.

  • We don't expect a closer pass by one of these visitors until October, when asteroid 2012 TC4 could come more than twice as close.

    Well, they didn't expect this one. So I'm guessing they'll spot others whizzing past between now and October.

  • Twice as close ? (Score:2)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How about at half the distance ? Twice as close. Means as much as twice as cold.

  • goddamit, this was supposed to hit us at the end of last October to spare us the trauma of having to vote for Killary to avoid the catastrophe of being Trumped by Putin.
  • Five times the savings!

    *sigh*

  • ...one sixth the distance to the moon... ...less that half that distance...

    I'm almost shaking from just how the phrases "6 times closes to the moon" and "more than half a close" mess with my brain...

    Please, for the sake of us people with less than normal minds, don't use phrases like that!

  • I'm not kidding when I say I wish it would hit the Earth and wipe us all out. This planet needs a reset.

    • I am with you, my friend.

      I don't think that the human race deserves to make it out of the gravity well.

    • Dunno about your wish but I's sure be happy if it landed on Mr. Cheeto-Head.

      So would an increasing majority of Americans I suspect...

      Mac

  • I thought no one can hear you scream.

  • "You stole my lyrics" -- Dez Fafara (Coal Chamber)

  • . . . . .until we stop noticing. . . . .

  • How far away? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So it missed us by 5 Earth Diameters. If a car overtakes you and is 5 car lengths to the side of you (73 feet away,) is that creepy? If you're walking along and somebody runs past at 25 feet away, do you think they nearly hit you?

    Scale is everything, people. This was rare. Not scary.

  • What kind of effect would it have if something this size entered the atmosphere? Is "big truck" size small enough to completely burn up? I'm sure composition has something to do with that, but still. What are we talking, neat light show, or nuclear size explosion?

    • There's little way to make a reasonable estimate, just based on the size alone. You also need to know the delta-V (the actual velocity it'll impact the Earth), the angle of entry into the atmosphere, and the composition of the asteroid. It could burn up (as many already do, we don't even see many), or it could wipe out a city's downtown area.

  • China, US, and the former USSR have already knocked out satellites. From the New York Times http://www.nytimes.com/2007/01... [nytimes.com]

    > China successfully carried out its first test of an antisatellite weapon last week, signaling
    > its resolve to play a major role in military space activities and bringing expressions of
    > concern from Washington and other capitals, the Bush administration said yesterday.
    >
    > Only two nations â" the Soviet Union and the United States â" have previously destroyed

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bongey ( 974911 )

      Guarantee the secret air force space shuttle is designed to capturing enemy and recovery our own satellites. One of their test was staying in orbit right next to an decommissioned satellite.

  • Boom tomorrow.

  • Something that is one time closer to us than the moon is right here, on top of us. Something that is six times closer (an absurd statement that has no real meaning) would consequently be five times further away than the moon, but in the other side? 1/6 of the distance is not six times closer!

