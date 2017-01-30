Bill Gates Warns Against Denying Climate Change (usatoday.com) 81
Reader JoshTops shares a USA Today report: Bill Gates warned against denying climate change and pushed for more innovation in clean energy, during an event Friday at Columbia University in New York. The billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder joined friend and fellow billionaire Warren Buffett for a question-and-answer session with students. "Certain topics are so complicated like climate change that to really get a broad understanding is a bit difficult and particularly when people take that complexity and create uncertainty about it," Gates said. The planet needs to find reliable, cheap and clean energy, "the innovations there will be profound," Gates said. In December, Gates announced that he and a group of investors would invest more than $1 billion in Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a fund that aims to finance the development of affordable energy that will reduce global greenhouse-gas emissions.
Re: (Score:1)
Exactly.
'"Certain topics are so complicated like climate change that to really get a broad understanding is a bit difficult and particularly when people take that complexity and create uncertainty about it," Gates said'.
Because when a topic is really, really complicated the most important thing is not to be uncertain about it.
Re: (Score:2)
When your ideas are too good for criticism that's when you know they're worth having.
Ignoring criticism from people who don't know what they are talking about is different than ignoring all criticism. Listening to criticism from non-climatologists about climate change would be like having a hospital janitor criticize a team of heart surgeons during surgery. While there is no guarantee the surgeons would never make a mistake, the janitor's opinion is still irrelevant.
Scientists will continue to debate the impact and magnitude of climate change forever. Public discourse should be about how mu
But, but, we have alternative facts! (Score:5, Funny)
Nobody has to be trampled by the jackboots of your authoritarian scientific "facts" anymore, Bill Gates! People are free to choose their own facts in Trump's America!
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not dependent on your facts! I make my own facts! With Blackjack! And Hookers!
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not dependent on your facts! I make my own facts! With Blackjack! And Hookers!
Comrade, those are patriotic servants of Mother Russia!
Sincerely,
Vlad
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
This is starting to grate on me. You realize that by not debating the factual nature of these facts you're saying "yes, these are facts". Literally alternative fact just means facts that support a different narrative than the one a particular group wants. If the alternative facts are, in fact, not facts, then debunk them as such, and that they are not facts, but lies. Don't refer to them as facts at any level, you just give false credence. As it is, you're just mocking an alternative narrative that is
Re: (Score:2)
He said, you are free to choose your facts. Enjoy!
Re: (Score:3)
Literally alternative fact just means facts that support a different narrative than the one a particular group wants.
No, my post was satire in case I triggered the Poe effect. "Alternative facts" are lies. The "alternative fact" that Trump's inauguration crowd was bigger than Obama's was a lie. People tried to debunk the lie with clear photographic evidence but Trump and his goons continued to push the lie, so the only tool left in the arsenal now is mockery. The "alternative fact" that the ~375 gigatons of CO2 released into the atmosphere isn't having an effect far greater than any natural variation is a lie. And I'm moc
Re: (Score:2)
Its an escape route for the media. If any of it is proven true they can attempt to stitch together credibility.
Re: (Score:2)
Literally alternative fact just means facts that support a different narrative than the one a particular group wants.
No, literally alternative facts are exaggerations or opinions proclaimed to be facts by those who continue to circumvent the free press in an attempt to mislead the public. The first use of the term (in nationwide media anyway) was by Kellyanne Conway when she defended the flat out lies told by Sean Spicer about attendance during Trump's inauguration.
Your post is actually a good example of alternative facts. Your commentary on this topic would be insightful if any of your facts were actually true.
Re: (Score:2)
Okay...
A valid opinion.
I'm sorry, but just because somebody slaps the word 'fact' on something does not make it so. Climate may be ever-changing but if we're making it change too much one way or another, it's bad news for us. We can't survive in almost
Re: (Score:2)
You are assuming "climate change" and "the climate changes" mean the same thing. That is not the case, and would explain your confusion...
Re: (Score:2)
The fact of the matter is, the climate is changing because the climate is never and has never been static..
That argument is true, but completely facetious. Compare People are dying because people have never not been dying. There is no reason to do anything about that guy with the AK-47 taking potshots on the street, or to do anything about the lead in the drinking water, or to ensure that there is no botox in your tomato cans.
Yes, climate has always changed, and species have always died off. But not at the speed it currently does and they currently do. I'd much rather not be part of one of the species dying ou
Subject, of course, to revision. . . (Score:3, Insightful)
. . . from Mr. "640K is all you'll ever need" (grin)
(and yes, I go back to DOS 2.x and Windows 1.x)
Again with that fake quote... (Score:3)
The fact that it is often repeated does not actually make it true. I am all for making fun of mr. Gates or mr. Balmer aka Developers Developers Developers, but perpetuating this particular quote that is almost 100% false AFAIK is not the way to do it...
Re: (Score:2)
This particular quote was accepted by the world as fact for at least two, possibly three decades. And then all of a sudden, a few years ago, we were told it wasn't true anymore. I don't believe it. This is just whitewashing, an attempt to rewrite history so Gates didn't say something that wasn't even all that stupid in the context of the era in which it was said.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No. But repeating a lie over and over again does give it a certain gravitas. Now, I wonder where else I can spread something as being "settled" without any attribution
....
Re: (Score:1)
Actually, as I recall, Mr. Gates' credibility is in software development and marketing. I don't see any particular expertise in atmospheric physics or meteorology. . .
Why we trust the opinions of people with no proven expertise in a subject is beyond. . .
Re: (Score:1)
Well, he is a billionaire after all. Aren't Americans supposed to listen to what billionaires and movie stars say?
Credibility (Score:2)
Actually, as I recall, Mr. Gates' credibility is in software development and marketing. I don't see any particular expertise in atmospheric physics or meteorology. .
.
People can develop plenty of credibility on a subject once they retire from their previous work. Gates hasn't had software as his primary job for well over a decade now and he's been putting his brainpower and money into other areas of technical expertise. Climate change appears to be among these and there is no reason he could not have become well informed over the last 15 years on the subject. I do not pretend to know if he is in fact well informed. I'm merely pointing out that there is no reason to a
They already swallowed the pill (Score:1)
Just like the apollo hoaxers or the chemtrail crowd, there is nothing you can ever do or say that will ever change the mind of climate change deniers. Theyve swallowed the bait completely & they will happily argue about volcano emissions even as the sea creeps into their living rooms.
Its time to leave them behind.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is, you can't. It's still illegal to shoot them when they climb my hill trying to escape drowning.
Change the law and we'll talk.
Re: (Score:3)
Disagree? Oh no, you can disagree all you want!
But stay on your beautiful beach real estate. After all, since there is no climate change, why would you want to leave it?
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, killing people who disagree with you is a good idea. This is why nobody takes the climate cult seriously.
Earlier today, I saw a post accusing Trump supporters of being Nazis and expressing the sentiment that they should all be gassed.
LK
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Steam roll over them.
That is precisely how we ended up with Trump as president with Republican majorities in the House, Senate and most state legislatures and Governorships despite Democrats having a lead in voter registration.
Skipping the consensus building phase will cause backlash.
LK
Terminology and Bait-and-Switch (Score:2)
Did he fly to NY on a private jet? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
So you're saying that he has to live in a shack in the woods and travel (if he is allowed to travel at all) by bicycle before what he says about climate change has any validity? People would laugh him off as a complete eccentric if he did that (and ignore anything that he says about climate change).
This makes it appear that you think that because Bill Gates is wealthy, that he should not be allowed to talk about climate change at all (unless he opposes it). This belies your statement that you have no pro
Re: (Score:3)
Even if they try to not be hypocritical and "go green", it's nontrivial to copy their "green" lifestyle.
"Going green" isn't easy, and by fuck it ain't cheap. Yes, electric cars are "greener" than the old gas guzzler I drive but
... guess what, the gas guzzler costs 10k, the electric equivalent 40k. Easy for Mr. Gates to "do the right thing" and buy the e-car, now try that as a single mom working 2 jobs to make ends meet.
If you want people to "go green", you have to make it affordable. Put your money where y
False equivalency (Score:2)
es, electric cars are "greener" than the old gas guzzler I drive but
... guess what, the gas guzzler costs 10k, the electric equivalent 40k.
You are comparing a used gasoline powered car with a new electric vehicle. The average NEW car in the US is $33,560. You can purchase a new Chevy Volt for $33,220. A Tesla Model 3 is supposed to be $35,000. A Chevy Bolt costs around $36,000. And these are MSRP prices, not what would actually be paid. Furthermore electric/hybrid vehicles will be available for steep discounts on the used marker as well going forward.
If you want people to "go green", you have to make it affordable.
Ok, done. What are you waiting for?
Re: (Score:2)
If there was a reliable, cheaper, and cleaner alternative then the switch would happen regardless of what anyone thinks about climate change.
In my case charging an e-car with power from a coal plant would just be trading one pollutant for another since I don't have an option to choose an alternative power company.
Citation needed (Score:2)
Enough said.
Except that there is no evidence that he actually said it [wired.com]. Go ahead. Find an irrefutable citation that he actually said it. We'll wait.
Voltaire said it (Score:2, Interesting)
"To determine the true rulers of any society, all you must do is ask yourself this question: Who is it that I am not permitted to criticize."
Urgent Issue (Score:4, Interesting)
These Warnings (Score:1)
The Gates/Buffet adventure (Score:2)
An interesting article [nytimes.com] on the Gates/Buffet adventure. They are investing in a start-up that is trying to build transportable burner nuclear reactors, IFR lite IIRC
Asimov's quote (Score:1)
The whole debate about climate change is because of three specific groups:
Those who want to suppress the science because it might interfere with them making a profit, those who don't want to admit climate change because they believe having to change will interfere with their way of life, and those who think being ignorant and ignoring the facts is the way to go.
This was summed up quite nicely by Asimov:
"Anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life,