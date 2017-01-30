Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Science

Bill Gates Warns Against Denying Climate Change

Posted by msmash
Reader JoshTops shares a USA Today report: Bill Gates warned against denying climate change and pushed for more innovation in clean energy, during an event Friday at Columbia University in New York. The billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder joined friend and fellow billionaire Warren Buffett for a question-and-answer session with students. "Certain topics are so complicated like climate change that to really get a broad understanding is a bit difficult and particularly when people take that complexity and create uncertainty about it," Gates said. The planet needs to find reliable, cheap and clean energy, "the innovations there will be profound," Gates said. In December, Gates announced that he and a group of investors would invest more than $1 billion in Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a fund that aims to finance the development of affordable energy that will reduce global greenhouse-gas emissions.

Bill Gates Warns Against Denying Climate Change

  • Nobody has to be trampled by the jackboots of your authoritarian scientific "facts" anymore, Bill Gates! People are free to choose their own facts in Trump's America!

    • I'm not dependent on your facts! I make my own facts! With Blackjack! And Hookers!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by haruchai ( 17472 )

        I'm not dependent on your facts! I make my own facts! With Blackjack! And Hookers!

        Comrade, those are patriotic servants of Mother Russia!
        Sincerely,
        Vlad

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This is starting to grate on me. You realize that by not debating the factual nature of these facts you're saying "yes, these are facts". Literally alternative fact just means facts that support a different narrative than the one a particular group wants. If the alternative facts are, in fact, not facts, then debunk them as such, and that they are not facts, but lies. Don't refer to them as facts at any level, you just give false credence. As it is, you're just mocking an alternative narrative that is

      • He said, you are free to choose your facts. Enjoy!

      • Literally alternative fact just means facts that support a different narrative than the one a particular group wants.

        No, my post was satire in case I triggered the Poe effect. "Alternative facts" are lies. The "alternative fact" that Trump's inauguration crowd was bigger than Obama's was a lie. People tried to debunk the lie with clear photographic evidence but Trump and his goons continued to push the lie, so the only tool left in the arsenal now is mockery. The "alternative fact" that the ~375 gigatons of CO2 released into the atmosphere isn't having an effect far greater than any natural variation is a lie. And I'm moc

      • Its an escape route for the media. If any of it is proven true they can attempt to stitch together credibility.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ranton ( 36917 )

        Literally alternative fact just means facts that support a different narrative than the one a particular group wants.

        No, literally alternative facts are exaggerations or opinions proclaimed to be facts by those who continue to circumvent the free press in an attempt to mislead the public. The first use of the term (in nationwide media anyway) was by Kellyanne Conway when she defended the flat out lies told by Sean Spicer about attendance during Trump's inauguration.

        Your post is actually a good example of alternative facts. Your commentary on this topic would be insightful if any of your facts were actually true.

  • Subject, of course, to revision. . . (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Salgak1 ( 20136 ) <salgak AT speakeasy DOT net> on Monday January 30, 2017 @09:12AM (#53765289) Homepage

    . . . from Mr. "640K is all you'll ever need" (grin)

    (and yes, I go back to DOS 2.x and Windows 1.x)

    • The fact that it is often repeated does not actually make it true. I am all for making fun of mr. Gates or mr. Balmer aka Developers Developers Developers, but perpetuating this particular quote that is almost 100% false AFAIK is not the way to do it...

      • This particular quote was accepted by the world as fact for at least two, possibly three decades. And then all of a sudden, a few years ago, we were told it wasn't true anymore. I don't believe it. This is just whitewashing, an attempt to rewrite history so Gates didn't say something that wasn't even all that stupid in the context of the era in which it was said.

  • They already swallowed the pill (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Just like the apollo hoaxers or the chemtrail crowd, there is nothing you can ever do or say that will ever change the mind of climate change deniers. Theyve swallowed the bait completely & they will happily argue about volcano emissions even as the sea creeps into their living rooms.

    Its time to leave them behind.

    • The problem is, you can't. It's still illegal to shoot them when they climb my hill trying to escape drowning.

      Change the law and we'll talk.

    • Don't forget flat earthers!
  • I presume that 'climate change' in this case refers to 'catastrophic anthropogenic climate change'.

  • Did he fly to NY on a private jet? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Poisonous Drool ( 526798 ) on Monday January 30, 2017 @09:18AM (#53765315)
    I have no problem with Bill Gate's wealth but I am annoyed that a guy that lives in a huge house and travels by private jet needs to lecture anyone about climate change. Don't be a virtue signaling hypocrite.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Rich_Lather ( 925834 )
      Not to mention that he and his buddy, Buffet, both own sizeable portions of railroad companies that profit handsomely from moving Canadian oil sands bitumen.
    • Not to mention that he has been buying up shares in green energy firms for years. It's generally better to find a spokesman for a cause that doesn't have a financial interest in it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So you're saying that he has to live in a shack in the woods and travel (if he is allowed to travel at all) by bicycle before what he says about climate change has any validity? People would laugh him off as a complete eccentric if he did that (and ignore anything that he says about climate change).

      This makes it appear that you think that because Bill Gates is wealthy, that he should not be allowed to talk about climate change at all (unless he opposes it). This belies your statement that you have no pro

  • Voltaire said it (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "To determine the true rulers of any society, all you must do is ask yourself this question: Who is it that I am not permitted to criticize."

  • Urgent Issue (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Jim Sadler ( 3430529 ) on Monday January 30, 2017 @09:37AM (#53765459)
    Population explosion is part of the dire fact of global warming. It is an emergency issue and is about to bite us so hard we may not survive.Our military leaders consider it the number one threat to American security. There is wonderful progress on generating energy with less climate disruption yet we are still going to sink ever lower as every single person we add to our national or world population amplifies global warming and all forms of pollution. Every new home and new road and new farm is a blow struck against nature. Yet our politicians are unable to talk about restricting births or rolling back developed areas into natural areas.
  • These warnings would be more helpful in places where a high percent of the student body rejects the scientific consensus around climate change, because that is what they were taught. I am sure those colleges would be thrilled to host a Q&A with someone like Bill Gates.

  • An interesting article [nytimes.com] on the Gates/Buffet adventure. They are investing in a start-up that is trying to build transportable burner nuclear reactors, IFR lite IIRC

  • The whole debate about climate change is because of three specific groups:

    Those who want to suppress the science because it might interfere with them making a profit, those who don't want to admit climate change because they believe having to change will interfere with their way of life, and those who think being ignorant and ignoring the facts is the way to go.

    This was summed up quite nicely by Asimov:

    "Anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life,

