Scientist Investigate A Brand New Form of Matter: Time Crystals (sciencealert.com) 20
The discovery of "non-equilibrium matter" could re-write the rules of physics. Long-time Slashdot reader jasonbrown quotes ScienceAlert: For months now, there's been speculation that researchers might have finally created time crystals — strange crystals that have an atomic structure that repeats not just in space, but in time, putting them in perpetual motion without energy. Now it's official — researchers have just reported in detail how to make and measure these bizarre crystals. And two independent teams of scientists claim they've actually created time crystals in the lab based off this blueprint, confirming the existence of an entirely new form of matter.
Both teams -- one at Harvard and the other at the University of Maryland -- have submitted their findings to peer-reviewed publications, according to the article, and "the fact that two separate teams have used the same blueprint to make time crystals out of vastly different systems is promising."
Re: (Score:2)
While cool i agree, and i can see perhaps some esoteric use beyond basic research, what sort of practical day-to-day use for the common man would there be?
Quite likely, it's too early to tell.
There is a story, perhaps apocryphal or misattributed, of then-prime-minister Benjamin Disraeli visiting Michael Faraday's lab, and asking Faraday "what use is electricity?" Faraday replied: "What use is a new-born baby?"
Sounds like bullshit (Score:3)
Anything that moves or vibrates radiates some energy. Hence such crystals would provide "free" energy and that is very, very, very unlikely to be possible in this universe.
Re: (Score:2)
The article claims crystals are motionless (Score:2)
in their ground state.
However, that would violate quantum electrodynamics, because then you would know the atoms exact momentum and location.
???
'twice the period'? (Score:2)
The two lasers that were periodically nudging the ytterbium atoms were producing a repetition in the system at twice the period of the nudges, something that couldn't occur in a normal system.
When they're saying 'twice the period of the nudges', do they mean twice the frequency of the nudges, or twice the duration of the nudges? What I'm after here is, is whether or not they're actually implying that there's more energy coming out of this than is being put into it, and by the way unless I'm totally misreading it, it sounds like this isn't 'perpetual motion' at all, not in the sense I think of 'perpetual motion', because they have to 'nudge' it with a pulse from a laser to cause this effect to oc
Great, please replace my clock's quartz with it... (Score:2)