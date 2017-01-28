Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Science

Scientist Investigate A Brand New Form of Matter: Time Crystals (sciencealert.com) 20

Posted by EditorDavid from the calling-Doctor-Who dept.
The discovery of "non-equilibrium matter" could re-write the rules of physics. Long-time Slashdot reader jasonbrown quotes ScienceAlert: For months now, there's been speculation that researchers might have finally created time crystals — strange crystals that have an atomic structure that repeats not just in space, but in time, putting them in perpetual motion without energy. Now it's official — researchers have just reported in detail how to make and measure these bizarre crystals. And two independent teams of scientists claim they've actually created time crystals in the lab based off this blueprint, confirming the existence of an entirely new form of matter.
Both teams -- one at Harvard and the other at the University of Maryland -- have submitted their findings to peer-reviewed publications, according to the article, and "the fact that two separate teams have used the same blueprint to make time crystals out of vastly different systems is promising."

Scientist Investigate A Brand New Form of Matter: Time Crystals More | Reply

Scientist Investigate A Brand New Form of Matter: Time Crystals

Comments Filter:

  • Sounds like bullshit (Score:3)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Saturday January 28, 2017 @03:49PM (#53755671)

    Anything that moves or vibrates radiates some energy. Hence such crystals would provide "free" energy and that is very, very, very unlikely to be possible in this universe.

    • Thinking for a moment like I'm reading a science fiction novel, what if the energy sustaining it's oscillation is coming from outside the physical Universe, from 'subspace', if you will? Ignoring the possibility, especially in the face of accepted facts like the continual expansion of the Universe, and the 'spooky action at a distance' of entangled particles, is rather foolish, don't you think? To believe that we've discovered all there is to discover in physics is about as arrogant as you can get.

  • in their ground state.

    Usually when a material is in ground state, also known as the zero-point energy of a system, it means movement should theoretically be impossible, because that would require it to expend energy.

    However, that would violate quantum electrodynamics, because then you would know the atoms exact momentum and location.
    ???

  • The two lasers that were periodically nudging the ytterbium atoms were producing a repetition in the system at twice the period of the nudges, something that couldn't occur in a normal system.

    When they're saying 'twice the period of the nudges', do they mean twice the frequency of the nudges, or twice the duration of the nudges? What I'm after here is, is whether or not they're actually implying that there's more energy coming out of this than is being put into it, and by the way unless I'm totally misreading it, it sounds like this isn't 'perpetual motion' at all, not in the sense I think of 'perpetual motion', because they have to 'nudge' it with a pulse from a laser to cause this effect to oc

  • ... so my watch can use even less energy with the "perpetual moving crystal" as a time base. What, you say it has to be cooled to 0K to actually behave fundamentally different from conventional crystals? Too bad...

Slashdot Top Deals

"Luke, I'm yer father, eh. Come over to the dark side, you hoser." -- Dave Thomas, "Strange Brew"

Close