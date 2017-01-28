Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Medicine Businesses

Medical Startup To Begin Testing At-Home Brain Zapping Devices (ieee.org) 26

Posted by EditorDavid from the stimulating-ideas dept.
"A doctor's prescription for clinical depression could one day sound like this: In the comfort of your own home, slip on a brain-zapping headband a few times per week," reports IEEE Spectrum. Slashdot reader the_newsbeagle writes: This isn't old-school brain zapping: It's not electroshock therapy... While "transcranial direct current stimulation" is being investigated as a treatment for all sorts of neuropsychiatric disorders, many researchers and doctors think depression may be the killer app. A South Korean company called Ybrain thinks its consumer-friendly headband for depression will be the product that makes this treatment mainstream...
Ybrain plans to test the device on thousands of depression patients in 70 hospitals in Korea, according to the article, then "use data from all those patients to build a case for approval in Europe...and then in the U.S." The company's founder and CEO believes that after the FDA approves the first brain-zapping device, "it will be seen as a mainstream treatment."

Medical Startup To Begin Testing At-Home Brain Zapping Devices

  • Bodie: He said he didn't feel like it. And I said, "You'd better!" And he said, "Or what?" And I said, "Or you're gonna be in trouble." And he said, "Jam it."

    Professor Hathaway: That's a wonderful story, Bodie. I noticed you've stopped stuttering.

    Bodie: I've been giving myself shock treatments.

    Professor Hathaway: Up the voltage.

  • "Brain zapping" headband devices have been worn by the Microsoft Windows 10 development team since day one.

  • Look it up... People used to drink water from ceramic coolers laced with radium, they thought the irradiated water would help improve their health in the 1920s-1940s. People bought glass infused with uranium that would glow faintly at night or under a blacklight.... If it sounds stupid and dangerous... it probably is.

  • "Loooee Woo, urr you wirehead?"

