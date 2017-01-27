New, Higher Measurement of Universe's Expansion May Lead To a 'New Physics' (space.com) 120
doug141 writes: Astronomers have measured the universe's current expansion rate (a value known as the Hubble constant) at about 44.7 miles (71.9 kilometers) per second per megaparsec (3.26 million light-years). This is consistent with a calculation that was announced last year by a research team, but it's considerably higher than the rate that was estimated by the European Space Agency's Planck satellite mission in 2015 -- about 41.6 miles (66.9 km) per second per megaparsec. The cause of this discrepancy is unclear. "The expansion rate of the universe is now starting to be measured in different ways with such high precision that actual discrepancies may possibly point towards new physics beyond our current knowledge of the universe," a researcher said. Mike Wall writes via Space.com: "The differences in the Hubble constant estimates may reflect something that astronomers don't understand about the early universe, or something that has changed since that long-ago epoch, scientists have said. For example, it's possible that dark energy -- the mysterious force that's thought to be driving the universe's accelerating expansion -- has grown in strength over the eons, members of Riess' team said last year. The discrepancy could also indicate that dark matter -- the strange, invisible stuff that astronomers think vastly outweighs 'normal' matter throughout the universe -- has as-yet-unappreciated characteristics, or that Einstein's theory of gravity has some holes, they added."
Higher measurement (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
What, they were standing on a skyscraper when they measured it?
Trump Tower. And it produced alternate facts
Re: (Score:2)
The best facts. Tremendous. It's true.
Re: Higher measurement (Score:2)
That would explain a lot in America these days.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Marijuana makes women vote for a pussy grabbing.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
There's not enough marijuana in the world to make you funny.
Re:Higher measurement (Score:4, Funny)
10 Shocking Facts New Science.... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
I don't mind, I'm a glutton for big science news. Beat heck out of People magazine.
Re:10 Shocking Facts New Science.... (Score:4, Interesting)
This is one of the "many more measurements". Basically, there are two traditionally two ways to measure the Hubble constant: from supernovae, and from the CMB. Recently (i.e. the past few years) these two sets of measurements have disagreed about the value, with the CMB measurement shooting lower, and supernovae shooting higher, and both sides of the debate having good reasons to doubt the other. This looks to be a method independent of both of the others, which is a really good thing. Not that the linked article explains this, or gives a link to the damned paper which would probably explain this itself.
Re: (Score:2)
This is one of the "many more measurements". Basically, there are two traditionally two ways to measure the Hubble constant: from supernovae, and from the CMB. Recently (i.e. the past few years) these two sets of measurements have disagreed about the value, with the CMB measurement shooting lower, and supernovae shooting higher, and both sides of the debate having good reasons to doubt the other. This looks to be a method independent of both of the others, which is a really good thing. Not that the linked article explains this, or gives a link to the damned paper which would probably explain this itself.
44 Miles / second / megaparsec isn't a number that I at all have the slightest frame of reference for in relation to the size and vastness of the units we're talking here and I kind of doubt I'm the only one that doesn't even know where to begin getting a more firm grasp on this topic. Since I'm not at all well versed in this topic and wouldn't know if I looked up faulty estimates, could you enlighten me to the best of your understanding as to how large the discrepancy between the two measurements of the D
Re: (Score:2)
I couldn't tell you what the ramifications are but the higher measurement is about 3.5% higher than the lower one. So not something that clearly indicates some kind of massive error like one group was measuring the wrong universe or something, but sounds pretty significant.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know all the ramifications (as I don't work in either CMB or distance measurement astrophysics), but the difference is pretty small (the Planck measurement was ~67 1/(km*Mpc), compared to this which was 72 1/(km*Mpc)). This measurement, now I look at the actual numbers, is actually closer to the measurement most of the CMB experiments have gotten (Planck got lower than most, albeit with smaller error bars). FWIW, the measurements are all a few standard deviations away from each other (as a rule you
Re: (Score:2)
Damned slashdot with no edit button. That should say "within a few standard deviations of each other". Also, the numbers should read as "67 km per second per megaparsec" and "72 km per second per megaparsec" (I dropped the seconds, and you should ignore the 1's).
Re: (Score:1)
IANAS, but if I had to place my bet it would be on the supernova method being off due to imperfections in our cosmic distance ladder [wikipedia.org]. The ESA's GAIA mission [esa.int] should help refine that the shortest rung of that distance ladder:
Gaia is an ambitious mission to chart a three-dimensional map of our Galaxy, the Milky Way, in the process revealing the composition, formation and evolution of the Galaxy. Gaia will provide unprecedented positional and radial velocity measurements with the accuracies needed to produce a stereoscopic and kinematic census of about one billion stars in our Galaxy and throughout the Local Group. This amounts to about 1 per cent of the Galactic stellar population.
More: [esa.int]
By combining Gaia data with information from these less precise catalogues, it was possible to start disentangling the effects of ‘parallax’ and ‘proper motion’ even from the first year of observations only. Parallax is a small motion in the apparent position of a star caused by Earth’s yearly revolution around the Sun and depends on a star’s distance from us, while proper motion is due to the physical movement of stars through the Galaxy.
In this way, the scientists were able to estimate distances and motions for the two million stars spread across the sky in the combined Tycho–Gaia Astrometric Solution, or TGAS.
Re: (Score:1)
Build a wall around the universe and make the aliens pay for it.
Re: (Score:3)
And the taxes will raise those prices, creating a shift in the entire curve. Most of the cost will still end up getting paid by Americans. However, as a consequence, the American poor won't be able to afford fresh produce anymore, and Mexico will sell their excess in other countries, who will have better access to fresh produce as a result
Re: (Score:2)
There is so much wrong with your post. I am going to try to help you. Really, I am even going to try to do it without being an asshole.
How generous of you. But alas, the rest of your post shows that you are the one who needs help.
The price being passed on to consumers is largely a myth. Prices are already set at what the market will bear. If they could charge more, they would already be doing so.
Then, if the goods made in the country are selling, as opposed to the imports, then there will be increased tax revenue. In other words, if we stopped buying the goods from Mexico and purchased locally manufactured goods it would mean more people are gainfully employed and more money is exchanged locally. When money changes hands, the government taxes it. The increased revenue, by taxation, can be used to pay for things like walls.
The only sense I can make of your argument is that you think Mexico, in the face of an import tariff, will lower their prices to remain competitive with American-made goods, and thus indirectly "pay" the tariff in order to build the wall for us. I think that's desperately wishful thinking. And even if it happens, it still means manufacturing jobs remain in Mexico, but that they just become even shittier jobs for M
Re: (Score:1, Funny)
Everyone knows physics attained perfection in 1917. It's a scientific fact.
Please, let's called it settled science. It's important to not waste any more time measuring the universe expansion, we have to realize that unless we stop all energy usage now, the universe expansion will continue unabated until we all die a cold, lonely death. It doesn't matter if our little contribution won't affect anything on the long run, but it will assuage our conscience.
99% likely a math error, but... (Score:2)
Einstein said it : "Then again, E=mc^2 may only be a local phenomenon."
Re: 99% likely a math error, but... (Score:3)
Put another way: if there is a place in our universe where the neighboring branes are closer than they are here, an Earth-sized planet might well exert more than 1g of force on objects around it. Conversely, a greater separation between branes might resu
Re: (Score:1)
Re: 99% likely a math error, but... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Flat in spatial dimensions, yes. That doesn't necessarily mean it's flat in higher dimensions, though. Also doesn't mean there are or are not higher dimensions.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
1) The speed of light is constant, everywhere and everywhen.
Variable Speed of Light theories, around for 20-30 years. Investigated in cds.cern.ch/record/618057/files/0305457.pdf
Current observations put very very very tight bounds on dc/dt.
2) The gravitational constant is the same, everywhere and everywhen.
Jordan-Brans-Dicke theories. Hundreds of papers, dating back to Dirac's large number hypothesis. See http://www.scholarpedia.org/ar... [scholarpedia.org]
3) The shape of space is uniformly flat, everywhere and everywhen.
No. S
Re: (Score:3)
Indeed. When I'm debugging a program and feed it new data and something completely unexpected (and obviously off-the-wall) comes out the other side, I always ask myself "Wait, what am I assuming?".
This is what drives me absolutely batshit about modern cosmology:
I believe you. What this points out however is that you are completely unsuited for modern cosmology. That isn't trying to be insulting, as not many people are not.
The problem with cosmology is that we are not "there". We are not present at the birth of the universe, we are not in an early galaxy, we do not have people across the universs who can communicate with us to inform us of just what is what.
So there has to be assumptions. Otherwise we are left with the idea that the sky is a upside down bowl
Re: (Score:2)
You tried to be polite but still could not understand the guy. I will explain to you: He noticed that some physicists bumping into something that is different from what was predicted in the calculations, and then they decided to ignore that they may have assumed wrong things in creating the calculations because these assumed things are much like "sacred dogmas from Physics".
No, they are not sacred dogmas in physics. My point is that many people believe that you have to decide on something, then come hell or high water, you believe that until the day you die. That is not how a scientist's mind works. Here is a for instance. At one time, many years ago, I believed in the Steady State Universe. But after seeing much evidence that contradicted my views, I abandoned it. Just like that. No existential crisis, just accepting the new evidence.
And that is the difference between many
Re: (Score:2)
"-1 Flamebait". Yeah, I get that. Kinda sad, you used to be able to have decent conversations here.
Re: (Score:2)
The Earth certainly looks flat from my back yard (and even more so from a back yard in Kansas),
Many people in Kansas know that the earth is flat.
Re: 99% likely a math error, but... (Score:5, Funny)
In a land where tornadoes are wormholes to alternate dimensions, you've got to have all kinds of weird physics going on.
Re: (Score:2)
In a land where tornadoes are wormholes to alternate dimensions, you've got to have all kinds of weird physics going on.
Like any time someone pops a boner outside of the sanctity of marriage, God levels a city with a hurricane?
Re: (Score:2)
You should be ashamed! However I did smile...
:)
Re: (Score:2)
It's too bad there isn't some kind of wonderful, grand theory to unify the contradictions in our current understanding of the Universe. Something we could test. We mu
Re: (Score:1)
Coincidence - it depends on the units you're using to set c. The Hubble rate has dimensions of 1/t, the formula you gave has units of l^2/t^2.
The speed of light isn't constant (Score:2)
Its speed varies depending on what material it is travelling through and over large distances in space different frequencies of EM travel at slightly different speeds though I can't remember the reason why off the top of my head.
Re: (Score:2)
Because of dispersion (different frequencies) inside dynamically polarizable materials. Not in a vacuum. In a vacuum, the speed of light is predicted to be -- the speed of light.
Light can be bent by gravitational fields, but the thought is that the bent trajectories are geodesics in bent spacetime, not actual lenses which bend light by slowing it down due to the susceptibility of space.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. In a perfect vacuum that is. It is actually a pretty strange question to ask as c is defined as the speed of light in vacuum.
Re: (Score:2)
Because of dispersion (different frequencies) inside dynamically polarizable materials. Not in a vacuum. In a vacuum, the speed of light is predicted to be -- the speed of light.
Light can be bent by gravitational fields, but the thought is that the bent trajectories are geodesics in bent spacetime, not actual lenses which bend light by slowing it down due to the susceptibility of space.
A real world example of this is in radio. In free space, as noted, EM radiation travels unhindered around 186,000 mps.
Getting the signal to the antenna typically uses coaxial cable. And that slows the signal down quite a bit. It can vary a bit by cable, but typically it is 66 percent of the free space speed of light. The term we use is velocity factor.
Even in a wire antenna, there is a marked difference in the VF between insulated and un-insulated wire. Which means that for a resonant antenna, there is
Re: (Score:2)
Also the fact that your eyes can see because of the index of refraction of the lens...
Miles per second per megaparsec? (Score:1)
Those are the craziest units I've seen yet for measuring a frequency.
Re: Miles per second per megaparsec? (Score:2)
It's for those that can't understand the metric system.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Heh yes, the first thing I thought of when I saw that crazy mixing of units was "furlongs per fortnight".
:-)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Those are the craziest units I've seen yet for measuring a frequency.
The expansion is measured by velocity x distance not velocity/distance. The farther two points are, the faster the outward velocity is along that same line, not near infinite when close and near zero when far apart. So there is no cancelation of terms - it is not a frequency or 1/t.
Re: (Score:2)
Not a constant? (Score:1)
Perhaps this is telling us that Hubble's constant is not a constant.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
The Hubble parameter hasn't been considered constant for a very, very long time. It would only be constant in a deSitter space - where the only energy density is the cosmological constant. The value of the Hubble is determined by Friedmann's equation in terms of the (evolving) energy densities associated with matter, radiation, dark energy, dark matter etc.
H= 8\pi/3 (rho)
where rho is the energy density - this changes as the universe expands as the energy densities of matter components change under expansion
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Many apologies, that should be H^2 = 8\pi \rho/3...
SI Units (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps, more importantly, it's (distance/second)distance. Why not just put the unit in s^-01, or would the electrical engineers in the room mistake it for a frequency?
Shockingly close, actually (Score:5, Insightful)
Science is really freaking awesome. Sure, assuming that the expansion is universal and constant (i.e., there is only one value for the Hubble Constant, which is hardly a sure thing), you ought to be able to measure the same answer by any experiment designed to measure it, within the experimental error. I ought to arrive at the same value for the gravitational constant, too, whether I experiment using a precision pendulum, or dropping a cannonball from the tower of Pisa (accounting for air friction, of course), or analyze the tides, or by successfully putting a man on the Moon. It doesn't matter who I am, or where I live, or under which government, or what language(s) I speak - it all still works.
* Hubble's own initial estimate was about 10x the current values. For those that are interested, here's a graph of the value of H0 [harvard.edu], with error bars, through history. [source [harvard.edu]]
Re: (Score:3)
The thing that blows my mind is not that one measurement is higher and another lower, it's just how closely they agree: to less than 10%. This despite the fact that they were arrived at from different instruments and lines of inquiry.
Exactly. Which is why this is clickbait stuff. People who hate science can get excited because they are hoping it proves their world outlook, people who don't hold any particular cosmological ideas, but demand absolute stasis will get uncomfortable.
Meanwhile scientists and cosmologists are thinking "hmmm, why this little bit of difference, and how might we fine tune it"? Good times.
There once was a stargazer named Hubble (Score:4, Funny)
There once was a stargazer named Hubble,
Who said, "We expand like a bubble!"
But finding the rate,
Was a source of debate,
Contention, dissension, and trouble.
Re: (Score:2)
On the science of black matter/energy (Score:2)
Oh noes! The "Black Matter Lives" meme is now loose in Slashdot!
Total Perspective Vortex (Score:2)
Einstein's theory of gravity has some holes (Score:3)
How about this... (Score:1)
1) The rate itself is actually changing.
2) Measurements are affected by the gravity where measured. i.e. distance to a significant mass.
Re: (Score:1)
> If you want to know about the universe, study your bible. Notice that I said "study" rather than "read".. study is required if you want the truth.
Lol! Because ancient goat-herders knew vastly more about this stuff...
You notice the Bible says nothing about whether neutrinos have mass? I wonder why God chose not to reveal that.