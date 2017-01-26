Scientists Finally Turn Hydrogen Into a Metal, Ending a 80-Year Quest (arstechnica.com) 24
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: In 1935, scientists predicted that the simplest element, hydrogen, could also become metallic under pressure, and they calculated that it would take 25 GigaPascals to force this transition (each Gigapascal is about 10,000 atmospheres of pressure). That estimate, in the words of the people who have finally made metallic hydrogen, "was way off." It took until last year for us to reach pressures where the normal form of hydrogen started breaking down into individual atoms -- at 380 GigaPascals. Now, a pair of Harvard researchers has upped the pressure quite a bit more, and they have finally made hydrogen into a metal. All of these high-pressure studies rely on what are called diamond anvils. This hardware places small samples between two diamonds, which are hard enough to stand up to extreme pressure. As the diamonds are forced together, the pressure keeps going up. Current calculations suggested that metallic hydrogen might require just a slight boost in pressure from the earlier work, at pressures as low as 400 GigaPascals. But the researchers behind the new work, Ranga Dias and Isaac Silvera, discovered it needed quite a bit more than that. In making that discovery, they also came to a separate realization: normal diamonds weren't up to the task. "Diamond failure," they note, "is the principal limitation for achieving the required pressures to observe SMH," where SMH means "solid metallic hydrogen" rather than "shaking my head." The team came up with some ideas about what might be causing the diamonds to fail and corrected them. One possibility was surface defects, so they etched all diamonds down by five microns to eliminate these. Another problem may be that hydrogen under pressure could be forced into the diamond itself, weakening it. So they cooled the hydrogen to slow diffusion and added material to the anvil that absorbed free hydrogen. Shining lasers through the diamond seemed to trigger failures, so they switched to other sources of light to probe the sample. After loading the sample and cranking up the pressure (literally -- they turned a handcrank), they witnessed hydrogen's breakdown at high pressure, which converted it from a clear sample to a black substance, as had been described previously. But then, somewhere between 465 and 495 GigaPascals, the sample turned reflective, a key feature of metals The study has been published in the journal Science.
Use it to power our cellphones?
Forget the cell phone, I'm ready for some transparent aluminum or plasteel.
Can someone explain in laymans terms how....
... this endeavor was not simply a colossal waste of time?
Serious question.... are any practical implications to this at all?
80 years seems like a long time searching for something when you aren't expecting any kind of positive net benefit from the fruits of that search.
Room temperature superconductors could cause a jump of orders of magnitude in capability across a wide range of technologies.
Here's Wikipedia's take [wikipedia.org] on the issue:
Basic research generates new ideas, principles, and theories, which may not be immediately utilized but nonetheless form the basis of progress and development in different fields. Today's computers, for example, could not exist without research in pure mathematics conducted over a century ago, for which there was no known practical application at the time. Basic research rarely helps practitioners directly with their everyday concerns; nevertheless, it stimulates new ways of thinking that have the potential to revolutionize and dramatically improve how practitioners deal with a problem in the future.[5]
When I first saw the headline, I thought that they had transmuted Hydrogen either directly or indirectly (via Helium) to Lithium. Freezing hydrogen may make it solid, but certainly not a metal
It's been theorized the metallic Hydrogen would be a superconductor.
It's been theorized the metallic Hydrogen would be a superconductor.
Superconductors allows perfect compression of electric forces with no loss. So, we could pump 3.8 billion mega-watts through a wire no thicker than a human hair. Eliminating the loss from electric transmission would give a savings of about 80% of our electricity output. We could effectively close all coal power plants the next day. It would also allow power plants to be built in places where industry is under-developed and land prices low, like Texas, and from there power all the United States.
It's a little far out there, but the way superconductors work is by essentially pushing the electron next to them to the side. If you have a long enough array of them, all pushing electrons to the side of them, you could effectively have faster-than-light communication, even without violating the laws of physics. This would allow for enormous efficiency increases amongst the stock trading algorithms that drive the modern economy.
And who knows. Basic research often leads in places people don't expect. Lasers were once thought to be a useless, pure-science-wonky invention, but they're now used to power satellites into orbit.
More stories like this one please!
