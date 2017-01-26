Scientists Finally Turn Hydrogen Into a Metal, Ending a 80-Year Quest (arstechnica.com) 172
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: In 1935, scientists predicted that the simplest element, hydrogen, could also become metallic under pressure, and they calculated that it would take 25 GigaPascals to force this transition (each Gigapascal is about 10,000 atmospheres of pressure). That estimate, in the words of the people who have finally made metallic hydrogen, "was way off." It took until last year for us to reach pressures where the normal form of hydrogen started breaking down into individual atoms -- at 380 GigaPascals. Now, a pair of Harvard researchers has upped the pressure quite a bit more, and they have finally made hydrogen into a metal. All of these high-pressure studies rely on what are called diamond anvils. This hardware places small samples between two diamonds, which are hard enough to stand up to extreme pressure. As the diamonds are forced together, the pressure keeps going up. Current calculations suggested that metallic hydrogen might require just a slight boost in pressure from the earlier work, at pressures as low as 400 GigaPascals. But the researchers behind the new work, Ranga Dias and Isaac Silvera, discovered it needed quite a bit more than that. In making that discovery, they also came to a separate realization: normal diamonds weren't up to the task. "Diamond failure," they note, "is the principal limitation for achieving the required pressures to observe SMH," where SMH means "solid metallic hydrogen" rather than "shaking my head." The team came up with some ideas about what might be causing the diamonds to fail and corrected them. One possibility was surface defects, so they etched all diamonds down by five microns to eliminate these. Another problem may be that hydrogen under pressure could be forced into the diamond itself, weakening it. So they cooled the hydrogen to slow diffusion and added material to the anvil that absorbed free hydrogen. Shining lasers through the diamond seemed to trigger failures, so they switched to other sources of light to probe the sample. After loading the sample and cranking up the pressure (literally -- they turned a handcrank), they witnessed hydrogen's breakdown at high pressure, which converted it from a clear sample to a black substance, as had been described previously. But then, somewhere between 465 and 495 GigaPascals, the sample turned reflective, a key feature of metals The study has been published in the journal Science.
My only question is: At what point do the protons fuse into one nucleus to form some rather delightful helium-2? I presume that is the motivation for all this of course, so that we can make some killer party balloons.
when you combine two protons, and convert one to a neutron via election capture, how many protons do you have left?
It's just in the past couple of years that they've developed a method to make large sheets of it.
Ehh, no. You are talking about the definition of "metal" in chemistry, which is a category of elements. The "transparent Aluminum" (or Aluminium if you prefer) as established in Star Trek, is not some sort of exotic state of the elemental Al, but a compound that can be created (using technology that is not futuristic). In fact, "transparent aluminum" doesn't even fit the alternate, more "loose", non-chemistry definition of "metal", as it is neither opaque, nor shiny. So, we are simply looking for a very str
Re:Now can we (Score:4, Interesting)
Use it to power our cellphones?
Unlikely. But metallic hydrogen may have some very useful properties. It has been theorized to be a room temp superconductor. According to TFA, they haven't been able to test that yet.
Another factoid about SMH: It is believed to make up much of the mass of Jupiter, with Jovian SMH possibly making up the mass of a few dozen earths.
I know jupiter is under a lot of pressure, but is it really up to 495 gigapascals?
I looked that up, and apparently the core can get up to maybe 4,500 gigapascals, which is high enough, but they'll still have to rewrite the estimates of what the layers are, since they think it transitioned to metallic at about 200 gigapascals, which we now know isn't even half the required pressure.
There are a number of known elements not found on earth (they have to be manufactured). Usually they are very radioactive, but there is no reason they have to be. (Which you sort of admit with the island of stability piece). But beyond that, what if there were matter made of things like tetraquarks (in a stable form. We don't technically know how to rule things like that out.)? Those could very well be considered "elements", but they would definitely not be found on earth.
Re:Waiting for the alien spacecraft (Score:5, Funny)
This is the process to make metallic hydrogen, it does not mean that the stuff requires the same pressure to stay in the metallic state.
It's Hydrogen. Yes it does.
does not mean that the stuff requires the same pressure to stay in the metallic state.
It's Hydrogen. Yes it does.
You don't know that. There are many examples of substances that retain their properties when pressure is released. For instance, there is Ice-9 [wikipedia.org].
No faith required.
Hey, they've believed hydrogen would become metallic when exposed to enough pressure. It took a long time to test it, but guess what, it does! At around 495 gigapascals, a pressure we hadn't been able to do until just recently.
Done 20 years ago in a gas gun:
No it wasn't. It was believed to at the time, but it was a very difficult experiment and the results were not considered entirely conclusive.
More stories like this one please!
More stories like this one please!
Fucking bad ass. This just strikes me as awesome. It's theoretical science made real. It's like a scientific profession of faith in reason made physical.
Questions abound!
Would the metal transition back to gas at one atmosphere? Would low temperatures retard the transition? Does it act as a superconductor? Is there any speculation on why the diamond destabilizes at a greater frequency under laser illumination? What likely metallurgical properties is it likely to exhibit? Is it likely we'll be able to take ad
I've wondered about this for years (Score:5, Interesting)
In high school, I asked my grade 13 chemistry teacher why Hydrogen was on the left column of the periodic table where everything else was a metal. I was told because it had one electron in the outer shell, like everything else in that column.
The conversation went something like "But, if everything else in the column is a metal, doesn't that imply Hydrogen is a metal?" "No, it's a gas." "But hydrogen can be cooled to a liquid and it behaves like other liquefied metals (ie Mercury), couldn't it be cooled to the point where it is solid and will it behave like a metal?" "Go away."
In university, I asked the same question and was told that my reasoning was not unique and the idea was put forward many years before but that we'll probably never produce the necessary conditions on earth where Hydrogen will be a solid and we can see if it will be a metal.
Nice to see that we've done something that was thought to be, if not impossible, extremely difficult.
we'll probably never produce the necessary conditions on earth where Hydrogen will be a solid and we can see if it will be a metal.
Hydrogen was first solidified in 1899. It wasn't a metal.
But it was metal 80 years ago! (Score:3)
Possibilities.... (Score:2)
Key Feature (Score:2)
Pictures (Score:4, Informative)
I, for one, wanted to see pictures (why does no one ever think of the pictures??!). There are some here: https://www.thenews.com.pk/lat... [thenews.com.pk]
Fundamental research is never fruitless.
Fundamental research is never fruitless.
Re: Can someone explain in laymans terms how.... (Score:5, Insightful)
This. Fundamental research is never fruitless. Who knows what may come out of this?
We've learned that forming metallic Hydrogen takes conditions that make it likely impractical for any beneficial use. A tasty fruit indeed.
Re: (Score:2)
This. Fundamental research is never fruitless. Who knows what may come out of this?
We've learned that forming metallic Hydrogen takes conditions that make it likely impractical for any beneficial use. A tasty fruit indeed.
Not much of a scientise, he?
Actually, it's often fruitless. But you don't know ahead of time which of it will become fruitful.
It's like what the apocryphal CEO said, "Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the trouble is I don't know which half" - and continued spending all that money on advertising.
Re: (Score:3)
Room temperature superconductors could cause a jump of orders of magnitude in capability across a wide range of technologies.
From the article,
Metallic hydrogen may be a room temperature superconductor and metastable when the pressure is released and could have an important impact on energy and rocketry.
Also from the article was that it was observed to still have the properties they associated with being metallic at 83K.
83 degrees kelvin is a heck of a long way from room temperature.
Hence my inquiry about the practical benefits of this.
Yes, these were some of the thoughts that immediately crossed my mind and when I heard that it might be metastable (when you relieve the pressure it might stay in that form).
I was wondering what the energy released would be if one could trigger the change back from the meta-stable state back to the normal (lowest energy?) ground state. It might not be a lot (like if you convert diamonds into graphite) but maybe not. I remember hearing of a science fiction story in which a "molecular distortion" battery co
This is good for interstellar travel, and somewhat for within the solar system, but it still takes a lot of time to build speed. It also takes a lot to get out of a planets gravity well. For this, chemical rockets are still the best we have, and likely will be for some time. If this could even slightly increase fuel density, then it is potential
Re:Can someone explain in laymans terms how.... (Score:5, Informative)
Here's Wikipedia's take [wikipedia.org] on the issue:
Basic research generates new ideas, principles, and theories, which may not be immediately utilized but nonetheless form the basis of progress and development in different fields. Today's computers, for example, could not exist without research in pure mathematics conducted over a century ago, for which there was no known practical application at the time. Basic research rarely helps practitioners directly with their everyday concerns; nevertheless, it stimulates new ways of thinking that have the potential to revolutionize and dramatically improve how practitioners deal with a problem in the future.[5]
Throughout history, many breakthroughs happened independently and simultaneously. I think given the right circumstances, the same discovery can be made by many people. In fact, many discoveries are trivial given the right infrastructure.
Hindsight is obviously 20/20, but I can say that just about everyone staring at the cosmos be
When I first saw the headline, I thought that they had transmuted Hydrogen either directly or indirectly (via Helium) to Lithium. Freezing hydrogen may make it solid, but certainly not a metal
Re: (Score:3)
Metals aren't what you think they are, but that's ok, there are lots of books and articles on that you can go read.
Also, and atomic transmutation would take a heck of a lot more than simple pressures a basic diamond anvil can ever produce. You do realize that would require the merging of the atomic nuclei to make a heavier nucleus, don't you? And it wouldn't go straight to lithium either, it would go to helium first. After all, it seems pretty unlikely we'd be bypassing the
When I first saw your comment I thought you were making a joke. Then I realized there are people on this site who don't know what a metal is, and someone dumb enough to not know that might interpret the headline the way you did. Then I had a good laugh.
"Thank you for being my personal clown" -lots of people
Re: (Score:3)
Freezing hydrogen may make it solid, but certainly not a metalFreezing hydrogen may make it solid, but certainly not a metal.
Why not? Metal is not a binary state of being where either you are or you are not. It sounds awfully exotic, but it is actually more common than most people realise. Take for example tin.
Tin as you know it is a metal. Shiny, conductive of heat and electricity, alloys with other metals freely, etc. That is in fact beta tin. Tin has another form, alpha tin, which is dull and insulating
It's been theorized the metallic Hydrogen would be a superconductor.
Superconductors allows perfect compression of electric forces with no loss. So, we could pump 3.8 billion mega-watts through a wire no thicker than a human hair. Eliminating the loss from electric transmission would give a savings of about 80% of our electricity output. We could effectively close all coal power plants the next day. It would also allow power plants to be built in places where industry is under-developed and land prices l
Re:Can someone explain in laymans terms how.... (Score:5, Informative)
So, we could pump 3.8 billion mega-watts through a wire no thicker than a human hair.
All known and predicted superconductors have a magnetic field limit where superconductivity breaks down. The higher the current density in a wire, the higher the magnetic field strength, so hence there is a limit to how much current you can put through a superconductor of a given size, and it is low enough to mean you need decent sized wires still. The exact limit depends on the material and the temperature, and so you see high temperature superconductors that work at liquid nitrogen temperatures used with the more expensive liquid helium so more current can be crammed through them.
, but the way superconductors work is by essentially pushing the electron next to them to the side.
All conductors work this way. The actual drift speed of electrons in even a copper wire is quite small.
you could effectively have faster-than-light communication
Nope, the electrons push on each other using the electromagnetic force, which moves at the speed of light or slower. The electrons at the end of the wire don't push on the other end instantly, and the force gets communicated down the wire at a speed slower than c.
Re: (Score:2)
How is faster than light communication functionally identical to sending information backwards in time?
As far as I can see, if a hypothetical signal travelling at twice the speed of light were sent from a planet orbiting Proxima Centauri, then it still reaches us over 2 years *after* the signal was sent. If we send a response at the same speed, it will take another 2+ years to get there... at about the same time our ordinary telescopes pick up any additional evidence of their having sent the original si
The solar core is 26.5 Petapascals. Something makes me think that metallic hydrogen may be a requirement for a stable fusion reaction that doesn't require artificial confinement.
Fusion reaction rates have been well studied in the lab, to the point that predictions were made about exactly what fraction of different reaction paths would happen in the Sun. These predictions were later confirmed when neutrino detectors were built that could resolve the energy spectrum of solar neutrinos.
Fusion in the Sun is horribly slow compared to what is needed for a power plant. The heat produced is on the order of a couple hundred watts per cubic meter. Liter for liter, a human's metabolism pro
Current scientific theory makes a testable prediction. So we tested it, and verified the theory held up. How is that ever a waste of time?
80 years seems like a long time searching for something
The prediction was made 80 years ago. It was tested recently.
Its not like a whole bunch of people spent every waking minute the last 80 years working a bicycle pump to get up to 10,000 atomospheres of pressure.
I am a condensed matter physicist.
There are no practical applications of metallic hydrogen in the foreseeable future. There is an "always be selling" philosophy in science for the last few decades which is really unfortunate and has not been healthy for public trust of science. Many people have been sold on applications for metallic hydrogen that are not realistic.
Was this a waste of time? No. The fundamental theories of how metals are structured and how conductivity works say that hydrogen should be a gr
If anything we step back and debate problems more than necessary. You can easily spend a career in physics identifying a single "difficulty" and putting together a plan for the next generation to tackle it.
I'm a third generation nanotechnologist. The guys 40+ years ago mapped out what they thought could be done (they were horribly wrong, but they were good guesses), and they developed the laboratory tools we needed just to look at the stuff (that didn't exist yet). This was hard, some of them won Nobel pr
Serious question.... are any practical implications to this at all?
80 years seems like a long time searching for something
80 years elapsed between the prediction and the result. That doesn't mean that some 30 year old researcher spent the last 80 years devoting his life to the quest, only to emerge from his lab as a triumphant 110 year old geezer, who shouts "eureka" and then falls down dead. For much of the 80 years, nobody was actively working on it. The diamond anvil cell was only invented in 1959.
... this endeavor was not simply a colossal waste of time?
Here's one interesting way to think about it. As per the article, scientists had used observations and measurements to predict that metallic hydrogen would require either 25GPa or (later) 380 - 400GPa of pressure. We now know that the known lower bound is somewhere around 465GPa. With this result, we can refine the models used in the original predictions and find out where they failed, and correct them.
With such corrections in hand, we may be able to make other predictions about hydrogen (or perhaps abou
Re: (Score:2)
Metallic hydrogen is been theorized to be a room temperature superconductor. It's yet to see if we'll ever have a practical application for it, given how hard it is to make it happen in the first place, but interesting nevertheless.
