Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Math Earth Science Technology

Cervical Cancer Just Got Much Deadlier -- Because Scientists Fixed a Math Error (arstechnica.com) 106

Posted by BeauHD from the dot-your-I's-and-cross-your-T's dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Cervical cancer is 77 percent more deadly for black women and 44 percent more deadly for white women than previously thought, researchers report today in the journal Cancer. But the lethal boosts aren't from more women actually dying than before -- they're from scientists correcting their own calculation error. In the past, their estimates didn't account for women who had undergone hysterectomies -- which almost always removes the cervix, and with it the risk of getting cervical cancer. We don't include men in our calculation because they are not at risk for cervical cancer and by the same measure, we shouldn't include women who don't have a cervix," Anne F. Rositch, the study's lead author and an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins told The New York Times. For the study, the researchers looked at national cervical cancer mortality data collected between 2000 to 2012. They also looked into national survey data on the prevalence of hysterectomies. Then, they used those figures to adjust the number of women at risk of dying of cervical cancer. The researchers found that black women have a mortality rate of 10.1 per 100,000. For white women, the rate is 4.7 per 100,000. Past estimates had those rates at 5.7 and 3.2, respectively. The new death rate for black women in the US is on par with that of developing countries. Though the new study wasn't designed to address racial disparities, experts speculate that the large difference reflects unequal access to preventative medicine and quality healthcare.

Cervical Cancer Just Got Much Deadlier -- Because Scientists Fixed a Math Error More | Reply

Cervical Cancer Just Got Much Deadlier -- Because Scientists Fixed a Math Error

Comments Filter:
  • Seems like an obvious error from a statistical analysis standpoint. Makes me wonder how much critical medical research has obvious errors like this.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Uh, peer review ultimately found and corrected the error....

      • They need to state what the prevalence of HPV virus is in the different groups too. They've gone with the politically correct explanation that it's all down to healthcare spending when it could be down to that.

        • Since the HPV virus can be spread by non-sexual contact (and usually is - that's why the vaccine is given in childhood) I can't see why there would be any stigma around it (and STD stigmas are idiotic anyway).
          But the thing is: vaccines ARE preventative medicine so the prevalence of the virus is, itself, indicative of the availability of preventative medicine.

    • It seems to me both are true and useful. I would even go so far as to say the original number is more useful.

      1 in X women die from cervical cancer. (old number)

      Of women who did not have a hysterectomy (prior to cancer), 1 in Y die from cervical cancer. (new number)

      Both are true. How might mortality rates be used? One important use is comparisons for policy making decisions:
      10 in X women die from heart disease, 1 in X die from cervical cancer. Therefore, we should invest more prevention efforts toward heart

    • I can recall two such egregious errors which went undetected for some time.

      The first was as a grade-schooler: I was once taught that humans have forty-eight chromosomes, twenty-four pairs. Several years later it was forty-six chromosomes, twenty-three pairs. Inspection of the first researcher's data showed this clearly; apparently, the first researcher simply miscounted and nobody caught it at the time.

      The second happened when I was in junior-high school. Research showed that men tend to survive much l

  • See? I always told everyone math kills! (Score:3)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Monday January 23, 2017 @11:00PM (#53726185)
    See? I always told everyone math give you cancer! Now I finally have a proof.

  • Yes we can (Score:2, Insightful)

    by lucm ( 889690 )

    The new death rate for black women in the US is on par with that of developing countries.

    In other news, insurance companies make record profits since Obamacare

  • It sounds like they just divided women into two sub-groups, one of which has a zero risk of getting cervical cancer.

    The overall risk of cancer for women is still the same.

    Depending on what you are using the statistic for (e.g. assessing your own risk of getting cervical cancer, large-scale targeted prevention efforts, allocating government health-care funding based on overall population, etc.), you may find the new set of statistics more useful than the old one, or vice-versa.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Imrik ( 148191 )

      Just nitpicking, these are the stats for death by cervical cancer, not for getting it. If it was for just getting it, including women who've had hysterectomies would have had a far smaller effect as most women don't get a hysterectomy before they get cancer.

      • Most women who get hysterectomies don't get it for cervical cancer. Cancer of the womb or ovaries are the usual reasons, that's why not all hysterectomies even remove the cervix. What this correction does is to take out of the calculation those women who, to prevent/treat a womb cancer had, had a procedure which also removed their risk of cervical cancer. Cervical cancer is often not detected in time for surgical responses, and when responded to surgically is usually not done with a hysterectomy. Why remov

  • If it helps any . . . (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mmell ( 832646 ) <mike.mell@gmail.com> on Monday January 23, 2017 @11:24PM (#53726271)
    Cervical cancer didn't become deadlier, we've just become slightly better informed.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

      Cervical cancer didn't become deadlier, we've just become slightly better informed.

      Nah, just ignore the facts and you'll be more safe! CEO's do it all the time. It really works I tell you! If you claim otherwise, you're just a pessimistic curmudgeon. Gotta stay positive!

  • Before guessing the racial disparity is from unequal access, rule out Vitamin D. Low Vitamin D levels are associated with higher rates of some cancers. Darker skin causes slower Vitamin D production from exposure to sunlight.

    • Re:Vitamin D (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Imrik ( 148191 ) on Monday January 23, 2017 @11:43PM (#53726337) Homepage

      The racial disparity they're talking about in this case is that white women are more likely to get a hysterectomy after they get cervical cancer than black women are. They aren't talking about the overall higher death rate among black women, which could be affected by vitamin D.

      • My reading of the data is that they are publishing the likelihood of any given individual contracting cervical cancer. By removing women without cervixes from the equation they calculated the new incidence among those at risk for the disease.

        They were not looking at relapse rates status-post initial diagnosis and subsequent treatment (which is what you're addressing when you mention hysterectomy status-post initial diagnosis). So whether white women or black women get hysterectomies after their initial diag

  • Cervical cancer didn't get more deadly, statistics have nothing to do with whether or not a certain cancer is more lethal or less susceptible to treatment.

    The statistics also no longer apply to 'just' women, they only apply to women who haven't (yet) had their cervix removed, it's a different subset of people. 1/3 of women get hysterectomies (2/3 of those are deemed to be unnecessary).

    It's not necessarily true that you can't get cervical cancer after a hysterectomy, even with the cervix removed (not necessa

  • "Cervical Cancer Just Got Much Deadlier -- Because Scientists Fixed a Math Error"

    No, it's just as deadly as it always was, it's just being measured more accurately now. The perception of the mortality value changed, but nothing else.

    The headline would have you believe that scientists changed a physical property of the universe because they moved a decimal point or something.

  • Article is paywalled so I can't read their actual data. If R is the rate at which women die of cervical cancer, n is the number of women who die of cervical cancer, N is the population of women, and h is the fraction who have had hysterectomies.

    R_initial = n / N
    R_adjusted = n / (N - h*N) = (n / N) * (1 / (1-h))
    R_adjusted / R_initial = 1 / (1- h)
    (1-h) = 1 / (R_adjusted / R_initial)
    h = 1 - 1/(R_adjusted / R_initial)

    For black women, R_adjusted / R_initial = 1.77, so

    h = 1 - 1/1.77 = 0.435

    43.5%

  • Exactly what the Subject says. Cervical cancer did not get deadlier. That would be an adjustment to the 1, 3, or 5 year mortality rates which are not addressed here. What they adjusted was the incidence of the disease, i.e. the likelihood that you will get the disease.

    Their data is valid presumable, but this headline about "deadlier" is wholly inaccurate. Report what the study actually concluded, not clickbait.

    • Their data is valid presumable

      Presumably, you mean presumably! I wouldn't normally bother but it's a weird error I frequently make too. I know the correct spelling, y is not near e, and yet my muscle memory keeps on mistyping it. Do you frequently make this error? I'm glad it's not just me at any rate.

      Brains are weird.

  • experts speculate that the large difference reflects unequal access to preventative medicine and quality healthcare.

    Which "experts"? Why dismiss all the other cultural and genetic possibilities?
    If it is about "access", why do poor whites have better life expectancy, and why are Hispanics so healthy and long lived in the US?

  • ..(and apparently harder than surgery).

  • I don't understand why they split the groups into black and white.. Does "black" cover anyone who isn't white, or are we ignoring asians? And what does this have to do with cervical cancer anyway?

    If there is an actual medical/statistical reason for separating groups like that, I'm genuinely curious, otherwise whats the point?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by quenda ( 644621 )

      Surely the fact that the two numbers are so different proves it is important?

      The same reason you split data by age, gender and social class. All these categories can matter in medicine.
      No just for epidemiology, but in deciding treatment or risk for an individual.
      The more specific the data the better, but you need a statistically significant sample size.
      Race is a statistical cluster of genetic factors, and genetics matter.
      However, in the case of cervical cancer, it may be more cultural. Blacks in the US hav

      • Thanks for the explanation, makes a lot of sense..

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by quenda ( 644621 )

        Correction: the condom use is the other way around (higher for blacks), so definitely not a possible explanation. Sorry, did not fact-check in time :)

        • It wouldn't matter anyway, since condom use has zero impact on HPV rates. HPV can be spread without sexual intercourse (and mostly is) and condoms do not prevent it or even reduce the risk. Even sexual activity rates don't affect HPV rates - it spreads way to easily and in way too many different ways. That's one reason we give the vaccine in childhood. The younger the better with this one.

    • If there is an actual medical/statistical reason for separating groups like that, I'm genuinely curious, otherwise whats the point?

      Because there are actual differences between the races - both genetic and cultural - that can make a certain disease more prevalent in different races. This is a good example, by the way.

  • First, praise for communicating the error!

    Second, how does such a beginners boo boo slip into statistics? I understand forgetting females without a cervix. But beings that weren't conceived with one? It sort of leaves the impression of botched research. Perhaps the findings and interpretation were rushed out to appease patrons. What else brings back memories of Roquefort and needs a once over? Did they confine the research to humans or more generally to primates?
    So many questions.

  • So they correct the figures by removing women with hysterectomies from the group and the number jumps up, and then they claim that the cause is "unequal access to healthcare" causing higher stats in that group. So I take it the women are getting their uterus and cervix removed by NON health care professionals?
  • Statistics can be used to prove or disprove anything regardless of equal data access. They probably did it on purpose. It's not like Cervical Cancer or statistics are a new thing. We've probably knew about HPV forever (just as an example) and now that documents are being declassified or exposed left and right, it's better to make things like this look like a "new discovery" instead of people do actual research and sue. Funny how Johnson & Johnson just got caught knowing about talcum powder and cervical

  • "Though the new study wasn't designed to address racial disparities, experts speculate that the large difference reflects unequal access to preventative medicine and quality healthcare."

    This is very strange, because we are spending lots and lots of money trying to get every woman to attend the damn screening (which together with vaccination is the only way to prevent cervical cancer). Do you know how hard that is?

    It's not because of unequal access, it's not because of "muh oppression", it's because we cannot do more than send out invitations, offer self-sampling that can be mailed in, send out a gyno-bus, or offer online/phone consultations. We cannot forcibly make them. Do you have any ot

  • It's a classification error.

Slashdot Top Deals

You scratch my tape, and I'll scratch yours.

Close