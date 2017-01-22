Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Medicine Robotics

Tiny New Robots Perform Eye Surgery (technologyreview.com) 17

Posted by EditorDavid from the Eye,-Robot dept.
A tiny new Robotic Retinal Dissection Device -- nicknamed "R2D2" -- can crawl into an incision in the eye and lift a membrane no more than a hundredth of a millimeter. "The cables that enable the robot to navigate are each 110 microns across, a little over the diameter of a human hair," reports the MIT Technology Review. The robot is controlled by a joystick (while providing a live camera feed to the ophthalmologist). In September an Oxford professor used it to perform the first operation inside the human eye, and since then five more patients have undergone robot-assisted operations at an Oxford hospital. In one procedure, a gene-therapy virus that stops retinal degeneration "was planted on the retina itself, a procedure only made possible by R2D2's unprecedented precision."
Robotic surgery is already happening. The article points out that Da Vinci, an elephant-sized surgical robot that repairs heart valves, "has operated on more than three million patients around the world." But the Oxford professor believes these tiny eye robots "will open the door to new operations for which the human hand does not have the necessary control and precision."

Tiny New Robots Perform Eye Surgery

  • The "robot" is used for a lot more than heart valve surgery. I think it is currently the gold standard for radical prostatectomy.

  • Personally I'd go with "I, Robot."

  • / an elephant-sized surgical robot that repairs heart valves, / Goes to an article from 2002! With an unsafe website and broken links otherwise.
  • "First operation inside the human eye" my arse. *Every* modern cataract operation is an operation inside the eye. The membrane-peeling described in the link is a standard vitrectomy operation. I have two colleagues who between them do several a week and have done for years. So far (not very) as this is anything new at all, it is automated assistance to a human surgeon.

    This is basically regurgitated publicity handout crap.
    • From TFA: "one in which a virus, used in gene therapy to halt the effects of retinal degeneration, was planted on the retina itself, a procedure only made possible by R2D2’s unprecedented precision."
      Also bollocks. Retinal gene therapy (which so far has really got no further than proof-of-concept) has been going of for a while. There was (among several examples) a very brief gene therapy study in Moorfields Eye Hospital in London for Leber's Amaurosis a few years back, It basically showed you can get

      Man I'm glad there are smart people like you around, who know some smart people.

    It created blurred vision in Washington and was implanted in the new press secretary so that the crowds he saw at the inauguration would look much bigger. The results are called "alternative vision" [theguardian.com].

  • Where does the idea that Da Vinci is "elephant sized" come from? The link is to another Slashdot summary, and most of the links are dead.

    It's not exactly sleek, but from what I've seen is hardly elephant-sized. Unless you mean a baby elephant.

  • Why is this a big deal? It is the first robot to be used to perform surgery inside the human eye. The first procedure was a fairly vanilla case, yes, a vitrectomy (not with the robot) and an ILM peel (with the robot). It was a proof of concept. Robert MacLaren has the robot to do some far cooler stuff - creating a bleb under the retina, and adding in some of NightstaRx's viral vectors for gene therapy. To do that involves slowly pushing in fluids from what's basically a syringe, into a tiny hold that you've

  • They can't fool me, I know exactly how this procedure turns out. [youtube.com]

