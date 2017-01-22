Tiny New Robots Perform Eye Surgery (technologyreview.com) 17
A tiny new Robotic Retinal Dissection Device -- nicknamed "R2D2" -- can crawl into an incision in the eye and lift a membrane no more than a hundredth of a millimeter. "The cables that enable the robot to navigate are each 110 microns across, a little over the diameter of a human hair," reports the MIT Technology Review. The robot is controlled by a joystick (while providing a live camera feed to the ophthalmologist). In September an Oxford professor used it to perform the first operation inside the human eye, and since then five more patients have undergone robot-assisted operations at an Oxford hospital. In one procedure, a gene-therapy virus that stops retinal degeneration "was planted on the retina itself, a procedure only made possible by R2D2's unprecedented precision."
Robotic surgery is already happening. The article points out that Da Vinci, an elephant-sized surgical robot that repairs heart valves, "has operated on more than three million patients around the world." But the Oxford professor believes these tiny eye robots "will open the door to new operations for which the human hand does not have the necessary control and precision."
The "robot" is used for a lot more than heart valve surgery. I think it is currently the gold standard for radical prostatectomy.
From the description its more of a waldo (remote manipulator) than a robot. There's no mention of preprogrammed autonomous action.
Also bollocks. Retinal gene therapy (which so far has really got no further than proof-of-concept) has been going of for a while. There was (among several examples) a very brief gene therapy study in Moorfields Eye Hospital in London for Leber's Amaurosis a few years back, It basically showed you can get
It created blurred vision in Washington and was implanted in the new press secretary so that the crowds he saw at the inauguration would look much bigger. The results are called "alternative vision" [theguardian.com].
Where does the idea that Da Vinci is "elephant sized" come from? The link is to another Slashdot summary, and most of the links are dead.
It's not exactly sleek, but from what I've seen is hardly elephant-sized. Unless you mean a baby elephant.
