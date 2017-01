Tiny New Robots Perform Eye Surgery

A tiny new Robotic Retinal Dissection Device -- nicknamed "R2D2" -- can crawl into an incision in the eye and lift a membrane no more than a hundredth of a millimeter.Robotic surgery is already happening. The article points out that Da Vinci, an elephant-sized surgical robot that repairs heart valves , "has operated on more than three million patients around the world." But the Oxford professor believes these tiny eye robots "will open the door to new operations for which the human hand does not have the necessary control and precision."