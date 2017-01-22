NASA Names an Asteroid After 'Star Trek' Actor Wil Wheaton (cnet.com) 16
"An asteroid going boldly through the universe now carries a new name that honors actor Will Wheaton, who played Wesley Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation," reports CNET. An anonymous reader quotes their article. The announcement showed up on Twitter Wednesday from NASA's Ron Baalke, who describes himself as a "space explorer at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory". Wheaton is in good company with other Star Trek alumni. Asteroid 7307 Takei is named for Sulu actor George Takei and 68410 Nichols gets its name from Nichelle Nichols, who played Uhura. There's also asteroid 4659 Roddenberry for Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry.
"Today, I found out that I kind of get to be in space and live right here on Earth..." Wheaton wrote on his blog Wednesday, describing his life-long interest in space exploration. "As soon as it gets dark here, I'm going to walk out into my backyard, look up into the sky, just a little above Sirius, and know that, even though I can't see it with my naked eye, it's out there, and it's named after me."
"Today, I found out that I kind of get to be in space and live right here on Earth..." Wheaton wrote on his blog Wednesday, describing his life-long interest in space exploration. "As soon as it gets dark here, I'm going to walk out into my backyard, look up into the sky, just a little above Sirius, and know that, even though I can't see it with my naked eye, it's out there, and it's named after me."
Can't wait (Score:1)
to see Sheldon's reaction!
Wesley? (Score:2)
The boy?
Cool (Score:2)
Asteroid Wilwheaton? (Score:2)
Huh, I'd expect the asteroid to be called "Wheaton", like they did with asteroids "Takei", "Nichols", "Roddenberry", but instead they went with "Wilwheaton" [nasa.gov]. I guess it's not bad, just a bit strange
;)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Don't tell POTUS (Score:2)
Don't tell the POTUS that a government agency names the asteroids, otherwise he'll adopt a new naming scheme for them, involving his name.
Shut Up Asteroid! (Score:2)
Now we can tell an asteroid to shut up. https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Unless Will hears about it and gets triggered. https://www.reddit.com/r/Dayst... [reddit.com]
Then he'll block you. https://twitter.com/wilw/statu... [twitter.com]
Best Asteroid (Score:2)
NASA is saving a certain name for the best, classiest asteroid. At least I think they said "asteroid".
Misspellings (Score:2)