NASA Names an Asteroid After 'Star Trek' Actor Wil Wheaton

"An asteroid going boldly through the universe now carries a new name that honors actor Will Wheaton , who played Wesley Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation," reports CNET. An anonymous reader quotes their article."Today, I found out that I kind of get to be in space and live right here on Earth..." Wheaton wrote on his blog Wednesday , describing his life-long interest in space exploration. "As soon as it gets dark here, I'm going to walk out into my backyard, look up into the sky, just a little above Sirius, and know that, even though I can't see it with my naked eye, it's out there, and it's named after me."